SkySports
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
SB Nation
Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals
So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say. It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.
SB Nation
Bold Predictions for the 2022/23 Season
The road to the Super Cup starts here. I’ve come to realize that the reason I hold such distaste for the Europa League is not because of the competition itself. It’s because it represents the inevitable “find out” consequence of Manchester United’s fucking around. It’s what follows either an annoyingly poor Champions League group stage or, in this case, a relentlessly bad and/or boring season.
SB Nation
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: The More Things Change
The more things change, the more they stay the same. We may have started a new campaign, but the manner of Reading’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on the opening day of the 2022/23 season was oh so familiar. An injury-hit Royals team, with a few players shunted into unideal positions in order to compensate, was frustratingly edged out by distinctly OK opposition. If this were a TV show, we’d be criticising the writers for reusing 2021/22’s material.
On This Day in 2020: Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth after PL relegation
Eddie Howe left his managerial role at Bournemouth by mutual consent on this day in 2020.The former Cherries defender led the south coast club in more than 450 games in two managerial stints across more than a decade.Howe stepped away from the club following Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation, with the club’s five-year stay in the top flight coming to an end.“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision, made together with the club, is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” said Howe.“Although the affection and love...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SB Nation
Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool
Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
SB Nation
Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool
And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
SB Nation
WATCH: N’Golo Kanté shoots from range to open the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese, 1-0!
N’Golo Kanté takes the ball from midfield and darts through Udinese’s open half. He shoots from the edge of the box and scores the opener for Chelsea in Italy!
SB Nation
Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace
Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
BBC
Scott High: Rotherham United sign midfielder on season-long loan from Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The 21-year-old came through the Terriers' academy and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club. During the 2020-21 season, High spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, where he made 17 appearances and scored...
SB Nation
Mamadou Loum Arrives On A Season-Long Loan
Welcome to Reading, Mamadou Loum. The Royals have snapped up the 25-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan from Porto and reportedly have a €5m purchase option included in the deal. This move seems to have come about pretty quickly. Portuguese outlet Record reported on July 21 that Loum was...
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Sunderland show some very early promise
Always a bit of a worrier, I’d had a nasty feeling all week that I would end up missing what was a highly anticipated match. Moving seats over the summer had meant new season cards, and with a bumper crowd expected I had visions off there being issues at the turnstiles – and despite the opposition I couldn’t see Sky being too keen on delaying the kick-off.
SB Nation
LOV Bolton Wanderers predictions 22/23: Matt
It’s that time of year again, folks. Once again another football season is right around the corner and as we do every year, all the writers here at LOV are going to try and predict how the season will go for Bolton. Best Signing. I can’t remember the last...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg
Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
SB Nation
Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?
Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
SB Nation
Everton have agreement with Cornet but hit impasse with Burnley
After being linked with a number of different names over the last couple of weeks, Everton have reached an agreement with Maxwel Cornet, but are yet to settle on the transfer terms with relegated Burnley. As reported by But! Football Club (via SportWitness), the 25-year-old is ready to put pen...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Calls Blackpool Defeat A ‘Tough One To Take’
The Royals started the 2022/23 season with defeat at Blackpool, with manager Paul Ince saying that it was a ‘tough one to take’. Blackpool scored early on to secure the three points, but the Royals put on a much better second-half display to show some positive signs moving forward.
