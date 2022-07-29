ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines

Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
SB Nation

Blackpool Fans Verdict: New Season, Same Royals

So then, we’re back to business. I’m not sure I’m fully emotionally healed from last season quite yet, but there's no rest for the wicked as they say. It was the first time I’ve missed an opening game to a non-Covid-19 season since 2010, but judging by the reaction of the fans on Twitter and the fact I went to a fair share of games last season, I think I’ve got a pretty good idea of how the opener of the season panned out.
SB Nation

Bold Predictions for the 2022/23 Season

The road to the Super Cup starts here. I’ve come to realize that the reason I hold such distaste for the Europa League is not because of the competition itself. It’s because it represents the inevitable “find out” consequence of Manchester United’s fucking around. It’s what follows either an annoyingly poor Champions League group stage or, in this case, a relentlessly bad and/or boring season.
SB Nation

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: The More Things Change

The more things change, the more they stay the same. We may have started a new campaign, but the manner of Reading’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool on the opening day of the 2022/23 season was oh so familiar. An injury-hit Royals team, with a few players shunted into unideal positions in order to compensate, was frustratingly edged out by distinctly OK opposition. If this were a TV show, we’d be criticising the writers for reusing 2021/22’s material.
The Independent

On This Day in 2020: Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth after PL relegation

Eddie Howe left his managerial role at Bournemouth by mutual consent on this day in 2020.The former Cherries defender led the south coast club in more than 450 games in two managerial stints across more than a decade.Howe stepped away from the club following Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation, with the club’s five-year stay in the top flight coming to an end.“Having spent a total of 25 years with the club as both a player and a manager this decision, made together with the club, is one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make,” said Howe.“Although the affection and love...
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson

Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SB Nation

Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool

Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
SB Nation

Five Things From Opening-Day Defeat At Blackpool

And so, we begin with a performance and result that seemed ever so familiar to days of yore. A game that was effectively lost in the first 10 minutes before eventually getting a foothold in the second half that ultimately did not reap any reward. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
SB Nation

Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv | Three Takeaways From the Match For Peace

Barring a radical departure from what we’ve seen during preseason, it appears almost certain that Frank Lampard will be heading into the season opener against Chelsea using the same formation that he’s employed in the last two - victorious - outings. On Friday night at Goodison Park, the Blues appeared more comfortable than ever in their 3-4-3 shape and controlled large portions of the match against a Dynamo Kyiv side which made multiple changes from the team that took to the pitch in a Champions League tie against Fenerbahce on Wednesday. Good cause notwithstanding, quite why this game was arranged to take place less than 48 hours after Dynamo’s crucial second leg extra-time win in Istanbul, rather than on the Saturday is a mystery; it was certainly unnecessarily punishing for the visitors, who clearly tired late on after putting in a spirited effort.
SB Nation

Mamadou Loum Arrives On A Season-Long Loan

Welcome to Reading, Mamadou Loum. The Royals have snapped up the 25-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan from Porto and reportedly have a €5m purchase option included in the deal. This move seems to have come about pretty quickly. Portuguese outlet Record reported on July 21 that Loum was...
SB Nation

Matchday Musings: Sunderland show some very early promise

Always a bit of a worrier, I’d had a nasty feeling all week that I would end up missing what was a highly anticipated match. Moving seats over the summer had meant new season cards, and with a bumper crowd expected I had visions off there being issues at the turnstiles – and despite the opposition I couldn’t see Sky being too keen on delaying the kick-off.
SB Nation

LOV Bolton Wanderers predictions 22/23: Matt

It’s that time of year again, folks. Once again another football season is right around the corner and as we do every year, all the writers here at LOV are going to try and predict how the season will go for Bolton. Best Signing. I can’t remember the last...
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: James Milner plays second game in two days as experience and youth combine for pre-season clash with RC Strasbourg

Liverpool welcome RC Strasbourg to Anfield tonight in our final pre-season game before Premier League action returns next weekend. The Reds are fresh off yesterday’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium but there are a number of senior figures included in today’s clash against the French outfit.
SB Nation

Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?

Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
SB Nation

Everton have agreement with Cornet but hit impasse with Burnley

After being linked with a number of different names over the last couple of weeks, Everton have reached an agreement with Maxwel Cornet, but are yet to settle on the transfer terms with relegated Burnley. As reported by But! Football Club (via SportWitness), the 25-year-old is ready to put pen...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Calls Blackpool Defeat A ‘Tough One To Take’

The Royals started the 2022/23 season with defeat at Blackpool, with manager Paul Ince saying that it was a ‘tough one to take’. Blackpool scored early on to secure the three points, but the Royals put on a much better second-half display to show some positive signs moving forward.
