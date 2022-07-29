ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico's economy grows by 1% in 2nd quarter

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7YPm_0gxkjSqt00

Mexico’s economy grew by 1% in the second quarter, Mexico ’s national statistics agency said Friday.

Economic growth for the first half of 2022 now amounts to 1.9%,after an expansion of 0.9% in the first three months of the year.

The economy recovered by 5% in 2021 following a steep drop during the coronavirus pandemic.

But growth is expected to slow amid high interest rates and an economic downturn in the United States, by far Mexico’s largest trading partner.

Mexico’s central bank has raised domestic interest rates to 7.75%, buoying the peso but making credit expensive. The Mexican peso was trading Friday at around 20.30 to $1, stronger than in recent weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Job openings plunge in June to lowest level since 2021

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The number of job openings in June dropped to its lowest level since September as the labor market showed signs of slowing, according to new numbers released Tuesday. The number of job openings fell by 605,000, or 5.4%, to 10.7 million in June, according to the...
RETAIL
ABC News

ABC News

767K+
Followers
168K+
Post
429M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy