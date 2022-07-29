Commonwealth University Campuses Receive Grants to Combat Underage Drinking

munews.mansfield.edu
Commonwealth University-Mansfield Receives $25,000 Donation From PSECU
MANSFIELD, PA (08/02/2022) Commonwealth University-Mansfield recently received a $25,000 donation from Pennsylvania State Employees Credit Union (PSECU) to support student scholarships, campus programs, and financial literacy education. The PSECU Financial Education Center located on the Mansfield campus is available to assist members with their financial needs and provides a wide...
