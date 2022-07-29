ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Mo Pop Music Festival Returns This Weekend After Two Years Off

By Christian Dean
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208DuP_0gxkjAD300

(CBS DETROIT) – Much like a long-anticipated new season of a TV show or the re-meeting of an old, familiar friend, Detroit’s annual Mo Pop festival makes a hopeful return this weekend at Hart Plaza (July 30-31).

Mo Pop | Credit: @gothjustinbieber

This is the first Mo Pop festival since 2019, and expectations are high for what should be an incredible experience for Metro Detroiters and the local concert-going community.

Headlining the show is Detroit icon and legendary rapper Big Sean ( Detroit 2 ), who last performed in Detroit at the traditional Lions Thanksgiving football game for an engaging crowd.

He is also a headlining act at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago and will be performing in Detroit immediately afterwards (July 31; 9:45PM). R&B artiste and Big Sean contemporary/partner Jhene Aiko ( Chilombo ) of whom recently announced her pregnancy, will perform before his set (July 31, 7:40PM).

Fellow big names at this year’s festival include the eclectic Glass Animals ( Dreamland ) whose brand of psychedelic pop should make a welcome addition to the festival (July 30, 9:45 PM) as well as Khruangbin ( Texas Sun ) of whom recently released a new single Savanne (July 31, 8:40PM).

Indie superstars Dominic Fike, Beach Bunny, Girl in Red, and Dayglow will all also be performing.

Additionally, many local acts will be spotlighted including Tiny Jag, Whu Else, Charity, and Gabriel Duran both at the festival and at the free pre-show tonight (July 29) at 6PM from The Skip Detroit.

Aside from the music, there are several individual experiences available.

If food is more your thing, The Shipyard area will contain many pop-up restaurants from established Detroit eateries and Food Trucks Array will feature its own lineup of independent chefs.

The Craft Bazaar (sponsored by Handmade Detroit) includes many local artisans and craftspeople ready to sell their handmade goods to festival attendees.

Additional information on the event can be found on Mo Pop’s official website , including ticket package information. Passes for general admission one-day ($149)/ weekend ($199) and VIP one-day ($349)/ weekend ($399) are available here .

On-site parking will not be provided by the event. General FAQ on the event can be found here .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

