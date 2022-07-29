5 to Try: Post readers pick the best appetizers in Johnson County 🥟

bluevalleypost.com
Related
inkansascity.com
Kansas City’s Newest Piano Bar is Designed for Musicians by Musicians
The idea for Kansas City’s newest music bar was sparked more than 30 years ago when Kansas City natives Alan Stribling and Michael Rorah met at a San Diego piano bar. Stribling had an interest in becoming a musician, and he asked Rorah for advice after seeing one of his performances at the piano bar.
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Museum: When, Then, and the Dynamic now
‘‘The first question a history museum asks is ‘what is the story?’” says Lisa Shockley, the curator of collections at Kansas City Museum. The museum’s story is full of comedy, tragedy, plot twists, near-death experiences, and most recently, a stunning comeback. Its cast includes a stuffed buffalo, a beloved igloo, and the mirror ball from the Cowtown Ballroom.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
inkansascity.com
Owners of Strang Hall Opening an Event Space
The Strang Chef Collectives, which includes Strang Hall, the six-concept food hall in downtown Overland Park and the soon-to-open sister concept with two food stalls that will open on the lower level of the Lightwell office tower in downtown Kansas City, will soon have everything they need to throw a heck of a party by the end of 2022. That is when they will open Strang Reserve, a 7,000-square-foot event space located next door to Strang Hall, that can accommodate up to 280 guests while offering a wide variety of food and drinks in a modern space perfect for both personal and professional occasions. The service provided at Strang Reserve allows the chefs to cater separately or together, making everything from boxed lunches to buffets to formal dinners, with bar service available. Customers will love the ease of one-stop shopping with the bonus of choosing from endless styles and types of cuisine all available under one roof. Now, that’s a service worth celebrating!
IN THIS ARTICLE
visitindependence.com
Beautiful new mural added to Independence Square
A new mural honoring the history of the California, Oregon, and Santa Fe Trails was recently completed by artist Julie Heide on the Independence Square. You can find it on the east side of S. Osage between Maple and Lexington Avenues. Find it on foot or see it from one of the beloved Pioneer Trails Adventures wagon rides around the square.
KMBC.com
Someone dumped an entire mobile home under a KCMO bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators in Kansas City, Missouri are trying to find out who illegally dumped an entire mobile home in the city. Officials said it's one of the largest items that has ever been illegally dumped in Kansas City - a badly damaged mobile home dropped under the 23rd Street Bridge at Manchester Avenue.
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
tkmagazine.com
Smithyman & Zakoura Attorneys Join Foulston Siefkin’s Overland Park Office
Founded in 1986, for more than 35 years Smithyman & Zakoura has represented the business, medical, government, and faith communities throughout Kansas and metropolitan Kansas City. Attorneys Lee M. Smithyman, James P. Zakoura, and Connor A. Thompson are known regionally for their energy and public utilities practice, with an emphasis on the critical and complex issues of natural gas and electric energy, acquisition, and pricing. Smithyman & Zakoura has been recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm for energy law in Kansas City, Kansas since 2018.
LJWORLD
News and notes including plans for vacant I-70 industrial lot, closing of city’s lone gun range, and bankruptcy for Mac shop
Today, I have a tale of a hole in a roof, a gun and a MacBook computer. It sure sounds like a bad IT day, but don’t let your imaginations run wild. Rather, it is news and notes from around town, featuring one business that is expanding and two that have closed.
kcur.org
Interest rate hikes are making Kansas City's real estate market 'savagely unhealthy'
Andy and Stephanie Scoates have moved every few years since they came to the U.S. more than two decades ago — most recently from Oklahoma to Kansas City. They’ve spent more than a month searching for a house to buy in the metro. At an open house this...
Crews relocate memorial honoring Johnson County deputy
Johnson County Sheriff's office and Overland Park relocate a memorial dedicated to fallen Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Collins.
kcparent.com
Date Night Ideas in KC
Do you and your sweetheart need some fresh ideas for date night? If so, maybe you are up for a little adventure. Or how about just some fun and games? Or even … a little romance? Read on for several ideas. ADVENTURE. Go Ape Treetop Adventure in Swope Park...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
martincitytelegraph.com
Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience
Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
thepitchkc.com
I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale
The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Motorcyclist dies following crash on U.S. 71 Sunday evening in Kansas City
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on northbound U.S. 71 at Red Bridge Road Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.
Union Station to display new lighting technology Saturday night
New lighting technology will be on display on Saturday night at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eunice Holcomb
Eunice Holcomb 88, formerly of Bethany, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2022, at Summit View Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Kansas City, Missouri. Eunice Maxine Holley was born July 20, 1934, in Bethany, Missouri the youngest daughter of Goldie Mae (Coleman) and Rufus Andrew Holley. February 9, 1952, Eunice...
Comments / 0