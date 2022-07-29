5 to Try: Post readers pick the best appetizers in Johnson County 🥟

The Strang Chef Collectives, which includes Strang Hall, the six-concept food hall in downtown Overland Park and the soon-to-open sister concept with two food stalls that will open on the lower level of the Lightwell office tower in downtown Kansas City, will soon have everything they need to throw a heck of a party by the end of 2022. That is when they will open Strang Reserve, a 7,000-square-foot event space located next door to Strang Hall, that can accommodate up to 280 guests while offering a wide variety of food and drinks in a modern space perfect for both personal and professional occasions. The service provided at Strang Reserve allows the chefs to cater separately or together, making everything from boxed lunches to buffets to formal dinners, with bar service available. Customers will love the ease of one-stop shopping with the bonus of choosing from endless styles and types of cuisine all available under one roof. Now, that’s a service worth celebrating!

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO