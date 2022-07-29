ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit is celebrating culture and traditions this weekend

 3 days ago
www.clickondetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

EAT Detroit experience back after 2-year hiatus to benefit SAY Detroit

DETROIT – Eat Detroit’s city-wide foodie experience is back after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take place Wednesday (Aug. 3) to benefit SAY Detroit and its initiatives. It’s presented by the Somerset Collecon, Michigan Center for Ferlity and Women’s Health, Archoke Garlic Foundaon, and Moran & Company,...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit

Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Motown Amplify The Sound Detroit winner of 2020 joins us for Music Monday

You watched her perform on Local 4 during the Ford Fireworks celebration, and now she is back to promote her new single. Brittney B. Hayden’s love for singing came from her parents. The Detroit local said her dad loves to sing. Brittney remembers her dad singing with so much passion and her mom playing the piano in the church. With two musically inclined parents, it was destiny for Brittney to become the singer she is today.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Museum honors history of Black journalists

If you’ve driven down East Jefferson near Chene, chances are you’ve seen the WGPR sign. Well, what you may not know is beyond that sign, in the back of the building, lies a hidden jewel. “Many people don’t know it but WGPR was the very first Black owned...
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this August

August 6-14 Sunflower Days, Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center. Take a wagon ride to a field full of sunflowers where you’ll learn all about the different colors and varieties and then find your own special sunflower to cut and take home. Photo props and stations will be scattered throughout the fields for capturing the special day. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. This program runs at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays, and you must pre-register at least the day before here.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Dearborn Homecoming festival returns after 2-year hiatus

Dearborn’s 41st Homecoming festival returns after a two-year hiatus, Aug. 5-7 at The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. each day. While the location is changing, plans for this year’s festival will preserve the amenities and attractions residents have...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival

It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni

Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI

