Detroit is celebrating culture and traditions this weekend

The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
$203M Housing Plan Announced In DetroitBryan DijkhuizenDetroit, MI
EAT Detroit experience back after 2-year hiatus to benefit SAY Detroit
DETROIT – Eat Detroit’s city-wide foodie experience is back after a two-year hiatus. The experience will take place Wednesday (Aug. 3) to benefit SAY Detroit and its initiatives. It’s presented by the Somerset Collecon, Michigan Center for Ferlity and Women’s Health, Archoke Garlic Foundaon, and Moran & Company,...
Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit
Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
The Motown Amplify The Sound Detroit winner of 2020 joins us for Music Monday
You watched her perform on Local 4 during the Ford Fireworks celebration, and now she is back to promote her new single. Brittney B. Hayden’s love for singing came from her parents. The Detroit local said her dad loves to sing. Brittney remembers her dad singing with so much passion and her mom playing the piano in the church. With two musically inclined parents, it was destiny for Brittney to become the singer she is today.
Detroit Museum honors history of Black journalists
If you’ve driven down East Jefferson near Chene, chances are you’ve seen the WGPR sign. Well, what you may not know is beyond that sign, in the back of the building, lies a hidden jewel. “Many people don’t know it but WGPR was the very first Black owned...
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden
Eminem's former childhood home was torn down in November 2013 after fire damage. Jackson and Lindsey are transforming the land into a space for pollinators
Things to do in Metro Detroit this August
August 6-14 Sunflower Days, Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center. Take a wagon ride to a field full of sunflowers where you’ll learn all about the different colors and varieties and then find your own special sunflower to cut and take home. Photo props and stations will be scattered throughout the fields for capturing the special day. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. This program runs at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays, and you must pre-register at least the day before here.
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Photos: Celebrating Detroit Zoo’s 94th birthday with some adorable animal photos
The Detroit Zoo opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1928. Some of the original habitats that the zoo had back in the 1920s were bear and lion dens, an elk yard, raccoon and wolverine habitats, and stocked lakes. The Detroit Zoo also has one of the largest polar bear exhibits in the world.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Dearborn Homecoming festival returns after 2-year hiatus
Dearborn’s 41st Homecoming festival returns after a two-year hiatus, Aug. 5-7 at The Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m. each day. While the location is changing, plans for this year’s festival will preserve the amenities and attractions residents have...
Gesu Catholic Church in Detroit's University District celebrates 100 years of faith, solidarity
A quiet corner of Detroit's University District neighborhood transformed into a block party Saturday afternoon, connecting people of all ages in community and nostalgia. More than 1,000 people gathered at Gesu Catholic Church and School on Saturday to celebrate the church's centennial anniversary. ...
Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival
It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
New Michigan Pizza Packs 100 Slices of Pepperoni
Have you heard the phrase, “You can never have too much of a good thing?” Perhaps that applies to this new Michigan pizza that offers exactly 100 slices of pepperoni per pie. That’s a lot of meat. Little Caesars has announced their Old World Fanceroni Pepperoni, offering...
The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Detroit has a culture all its own and when it comes to its dining scene, there are a few places that really help shape Detroit’s culture. Detroiters know that the city may be most known for coney dogs and Better Made chips, but when it comes to food, the place we call home has so much more to offer.
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Ford House undergoes extensive renovations restoring historic pool
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Starting in 2019, the restoration project at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s house in Grosse Pointe Shores has finally wrapped up. The pool and lagoon were designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and have been fully restored to look like what it did 94 years ago.
