Impressive Rally Puts Bitcoin Above $24,000, But Is $28,000 Still Possible?

Mehracki Token (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) – Cryptocurrencies Poised To Soar In The Future
The world of cryptocurrencies is becoming ever more popular, and the speed at which people begin trading grows more rapidly by the day. Mehracki Token (MKI), Binance Coin (BNB), and Cardano (ADA) are among the hottest cryptocurrencies on the market today, but you may be asking yourself why. Well, in short, these Cryptocurrencies are positioned to provide massive returns to those lucky enough to invest early on.
Shiba Inu Breaks Downtrend Line – Is A Trend Reversal Imminent?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) along with another meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) have had the worst crashes. However, SHIB is singing a different tune as it turns green after suffering a bearish downturn for a long time. Unlike DOGE, the crypto community is very optimistic about the future of Shiba Inu’s price....
TA: Bitcoin Price Signals Bearish Reaction, Why BTC Could Revisit $22K
Bitcoin is showing a few bearish signs below the $24,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might test the $22,000 support zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below the $24,000 pivot level. The price is now trading below the $23,500 level and the 100 hourly simple...
Bitcoin Enters August With Losses, Has It Set The Tone For The Month?
Bitcoin has entered into a new month, but its price has not been doing as well as expected. The end of July had indeed come with good tidings as the bitcoin price had broken above $24,000. However, maintaining this point has been a harder task. As the market welcomes the new month of August, bitcoin has not had the best of starts to the new month, entering it with a red daily close.
Solana Pressured To Register A Breakout – Can The Bulls Lift SOL This Week?
The bulls are gaining dominance in the market with Solana generating gains of 5.14% or currently at 0.001863 SOL/BTC. The SOL price is pulled mostly by the bulls with a slight tug coming from the bears. With these gripping forces, the SOL price is stuck. Currently, the bulls are relentlessly...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOK) Lose Investors to the Most Talked About Crypto this Year, Degrain
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are two meme coins that have graced the crypto market. After Dogecoin (DOGE) succeeded in the virtual currency markets, the doors of opportunity opened for other meme coins to test the waters; it worked. Both coins have found their way among the top 20 biggest coins in terms of market cap.
TA: Will Merge Sentiment Push Ethereum To $2,000?
Ethereum prices surge from the low of $980 to a high of $1,743 with so much excitement as regards the merge coming up in a few weeks. With the monthly close, there have been high expectations for the Ethereum price to reach a region of $2,000 -$2,400. Ethereum Weekly Chart.
How High Can Ethereum Go Before The Merge
The Ethereum “Merge” has become a hot topic among top crypto analysts after the incident that led to the collapse of the Ethereum network in the sale of Otherside by Yuga labs, with nearly $200M lost as gas fees. The Ethereum merge, also known as Ethereum 2.0, is...
DOT Clamping On $8 Support Crucial To Maintain Bullish Pace
Can Polkadot (DOT) hold on to dear life as its price nosedived by 4% on the daily charts right after it peaked at $8.84? The $8 support line is seen as a critical zone for the coin, especially with the prevailing seller pressure going on. DOT is seen to go...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Lose All Its Value, Finder’s Survey Shows
Dogecoin (DOGE) is faltering in its climb to recovery. Is it time to sell your DOGE?. A panel composed of crypto specialists and analysts are nodding to this idea and saying that it’s your cue to sell Dogecoin. Most crypto experts claim that DOGE will completely shed off its value and now is the time to sell the meme coin.
Bitget Protection Fund Launches during Crypto Winter to Rebuild Traders’ Trust
Singapore, 1st August, 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, is pleased to announce the launch of the US$200 million Bitget Protection Fund, as part of its continued efforts in prioritising security, ensuring its users’ assets are safeguarded. As crypto continues to dominate the digital asset...
We Analyse How Uniglo (GLO) Vault Could Perform Better Than LidoDAO (LDO) Or Maker (MKR)
Analysts are predicting big things for crypto newcomer GLO. That’s because it answers a number of key issues in the crypto world and beyond. It’s primed for success, and investments are increasing while still during pre-sale. Finding the best coins right now is harder than it used to...
TA: Bitcoin Price Struggles Below $25K, Signs of Double Top Emerges
Bitcoin failed to clear the $25,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and might break the $23,250 support zone. Bitcoin attempted a clear move towards the $25,000 resistance but failed. The price is now trading below the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Latest Report Shows Cryptojacking Increased By 30% During The Crypto Slump
The crypto industry is fraught with different malicious actors preying on unsuspecting users, especially the cryptojacking attackers. Many hacks and exploits occur in the industry, targeting crypto firms and individual investors. According to data, crypto scams and exploits in 2022 amounted to $10.3 million from January to June. This shows...
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Exchange Inflows Decline To Low Values
On-chain data shows the Ethereum exchange inflows have declined to low values recently, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum 7-day MA Exchange Inflows Have Gone Down In Recent Weeks. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH price has been...
BNB Registers New ATH Against BTC – And Zhao Is Not A Bit Surprised
Binance Coin (BNB) was able to climax at an all-time high that outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) – and Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, isn’t surprised at all. Remarkably, the BNB/BTC pair reached $0.0124. On the other hand, the BNB/USDT pair spiked by 56.92% and still in the green lane but wasn’t as significant as the BNB/BTC pair.
The Most Popular Bitcoin Implementations in Day-to-Day Services
In today’s article, we will investigate some of the most well-known applications of bitcoin in everyday services, see how they work and also the consolidation of bitcoin throughout the years. In addition to that, we will touch briefly on the specifics of each implementation. A cryptocurrency is a digital...
AAX Crypto Exchange Announces Sponsorship of Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit
29 July 2022 – AAX, a crypto exchange for everyone, is delighted to announce its participation as a Featured Sponsor at the Blockchain Economy Istanbul Summit 2022, Eurasia’s largest blockchain event of the year and a key meeting place for the world’s top crypto companies and entrepreneurs. AAX marked its sponsorship of the event with a prominent presence at Istanbul Airport, drawing attention to the event for the thousands of people who will enter the country over the next couple of days.
Generational Wealth Potential from Uniglo (GLO), The Sandbox (SAND), and Quant (QNT)
People embark on cryptocurrency investing with different motivations – some personal, and others purely commercial. For people who are in this industry for personal reasons, many of them aim to grow their wealth to fund their ongoing finances or early retirement. But for a few, they are here to...
