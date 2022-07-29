New Charges Likely After Third Death From C.R. Club Shooting

A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver. 28 year old Tracy Kaune of Bellevue was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by 75 year old Lawrence Kruse of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death. The crash happened on August 15th, 2020 at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report says that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into two other vehicles. Kruse died on September 9th, 2020 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a result of injuries in the accident.

BELLEVUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO