New Charges Likely After Third Death From C.R. Club Shooting

KCRG.com
Suspect identified in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police on July 30th. According to State law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted...
iowa.media
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
superhits1027.com
Third person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks says that 31-year-old Marvin Cox of Cedar Rapids,...
KCJJ
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
KWQC
Police: Davenport man used sword to assault man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a man with a sword early Monday. Gerardo Jesus Alonso-Paredes, 25, was booked into the Scott County Jail on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; going armed with intent, a Class D felony; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KCJJ
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
cbs2iowa.com
"Ghost guns" like the one used in Maquoketa, easy to get and assemble
Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt were killed at their campsite in Jackson County on July 22nd. Nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt survived the shooting. Monday a new report from the Des Moines Register claims the suspect built a gun himself. We've talked about these before. They're called "ghost guns." Iowa DCI isn't...
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
KCRG.com
State officials investigating after Cedar Rapids officers exchange gunfire with traffic stop subject, causing injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State law enforcement officials are leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting early on Saturday morning. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE for allegedly driving erratically. Officials said that the driver of the vehicle allegedly pulled out a firearm, leading to shots being exchanged between the person and two officers.
DCI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting
(Cedar Rapids) On July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:52 a.m., Cedar Rapids police officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm, and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and two Cedar Rapids police officers. The driver sustained gunshot injuries and is currently being treated at the University of Iowa Hospital. The police officers were not injured.
3rd victim in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting dies from injuries
A third person who was injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub in April has died from his injuries.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
x1071.com
Bellevue Man Sentenced For Death of Driver In Dubuque Accident
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver. 28 year old Tracy Kaune of Bellevue was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by 75 year old Lawrence Kruse of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death. The crash happened on August 15th, 2020 at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report says that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into two other vehicles. Kruse died on September 9th, 2020 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a result of injuries in the accident.
KCJJ
OWI suspect arrested after allegedly commenting on attractiveness of IC Police officers
A drunk driving suspect was arrested late Friday night after Iowa City Police say she made comments about being physically attracted to officers. Police say 31-year-old Mildred Henderson of Crosspark Avenue pulled her 2011 Chevy Camaro up to officers who were walking near the corner of Washington and Clinton Streets just after 11:45pm and commented on their attractiveness. The officers noticed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and asked Henderson to step outside. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication, admitted to drinking earlier in the night, and provided breath alcohol levels of .119% and .121%.
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting driver
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after pepper spraying and assaulting a driver on 22nd St just past Prince St. Police say Anya Alisha Badu was driving westbound on 22nd street when she cut in front of a female driver also traveling westbound. Badu reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the female driver, and pepper sprayed her through the driver’s window of the vehicle.
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Bettendorf mother of 2- and 5-year-old sold crack, marijuana
A 35-year-old Bettendorf mother of two little children faces felony charges after officers say they found her with drugs that were within reach of her kids. Brittiany Perkins faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, court records say. Shortly...
Marion Firefighters Make A Special Delivery
When a firefighter or any first responder gets a call, they never really know what they're in for. It could be an accident. It might be a heart attack. Or as was the case for several Marion firefighters it might just be a woman in labor. As KCRG reports, the...
