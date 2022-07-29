ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend

Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
NORTHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity

ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate National Sandwich Month with a traditional or vegan sammie

August is National Sandwich Month, so it’s the perfect time to grab a Reuben, take a bite out of a turkey sandwich, or even indulge in a Philly Cheesesteak. Oak House Deli is a local sandwich shop that could help satisfy your sandwich cravings. Tony Maisano, the owner of...
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s new ‘SamurAI sorting robot’ is a plastics recycling game-changer

Michigan is now one of the nation’s three best states for recycling plastics, according to a recent Wise Voter study. And in Ann Arbor, recycling plastics is about to get easier thanks to the pending arrival of a state-of-the-art SamurAI sorting robot that will enable the city’s recycling agency to process and sell more plastic than ever before.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

These eight organizations just received Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced the eight organizations who were recently awarded the city’s Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants. Each year, the city awards SA2T grants to organizations that are community-based and demonstrate community-focused sustainability practices. See the eight recipients below, along with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber

DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side

Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument

PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

