FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ford House undergoes extensive renovations restoring historic pool
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. – Starting in 2019, the restoration project at Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s house in Grosse Pointe Shores has finally wrapped up. The pool and lagoon were designed by Detroit architect Albert Kahn and have been fully restored to look like what it did 94 years ago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shop local at an annual event returning this weekend
Vendors and small businesses from across the state of Michigan will converge on Northville this weekend. The annual Buy Michigan Now Festival will feature vendors from across the state with a variety of unique goods for purchase. Buy Michigan Now founder Lisa Diggs spoke with “Live In The D’s,” Tati...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Homeowner fed up with constant littering by City of Detroit employees
DETROIT – A single mom of two on the west side of Detroit is having a trash problem. She lives across from the Davison Yard, which is where some city employees work. She claims to have seen them littering and says it often ends with her cleaning it up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
ClickOnDetroit.com
New name, same store: Beloved Ann Arbor bookstore reveals new identity
ANN ARBOR – Nicola’s Books on Ann Arbor’s westside is now Schuler Books. The beloved independent bookstore was taken over by Michigan-based book company Schuler Books in 2014 but retained the name given to it by its previous owner, Nicola Rooney. “During the transition, it was decided...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate National Sandwich Month with a traditional or vegan sammie
August is National Sandwich Month, so it’s the perfect time to grab a Reuben, take a bite out of a turkey sandwich, or even indulge in a Philly Cheesesteak. Oak House Deli is a local sandwich shop that could help satisfy your sandwich cravings. Tony Maisano, the owner of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s new ‘SamurAI sorting robot’ is a plastics recycling game-changer
Michigan is now one of the nation’s three best states for recycling plastics, according to a recent Wise Voter study. And in Ann Arbor, recycling plastics is about to get easier thanks to the pending arrival of a state-of-the-art SamurAI sorting robot that will enable the city’s recycling agency to process and sell more plastic than ever before.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
These eight organizations just received Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants
ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor has announced the eight organizations who were recently awarded the city’s Sustaining Ann Arbor Together grants. Each year, the city awards SA2T grants to organizations that are community-based and demonstrate community-focused sustainability practices. See the eight recipients below, along with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of missing Southgate woman found in Superior Township, husband in custody, officials say
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of a missing Southgate woman was found in Superior Township, officials say. Police say the 42-year-old victim was last seen at 7 p.m. Saturday (July 30) in the 16000 block of Walter Street in Southgate. Officials say the victim’s husband became a person...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police fear body found in burned out building might be missing Detroit barber
DETROIT – Detroit police fear a body found in a burned out building might be a beloved barber who has been missing for more than a week. David Woodger, 46, owns the D-Woods barbershop on East 7 Mile Road in Detroit. He’s known in the community for being a skilled barber, a husband, a father, a friend, and the coach of his youth basketball team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Two teen girls injured in shooting on Detroit’s West Side
Two teenage girls were shot on Detroit’s West Side at home off Penrod Street and Joy Road, police say. According to police, four men inside a silver SUV pulled up to a group of people outside and fired shots. The two victims were taken to the hospital. One girl...
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Work supervisor charged with killing Oakland County man who drove company truck home after argument
PONTIAC, Mich. – A work supervisor has been charged with killing an Oakland County employee who drove a company truck home after the two men got into an argument at work. Officials said Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, of Pontiac, and Daniel Leroy Brotemarkle, 25, also of Pontiac, got into an altercation June 27 at work. Ebarra was Brotemarkle’s supervisor, according to authorities.
