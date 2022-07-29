Court: Former Wichita officer can be prosecuted for shooting that injured 9-year-old girl

Charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Wichita. 49-year-old Christopher English is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the December, 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Main, where they found Horn with a fatal gunshot wound. It’s believed that shots were fired from outside the home. English is scheduled for another court appearance on August 8th and his bond was set at $500,000.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO