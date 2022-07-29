Court: Former Wichita officer can be prosecuted for shooting that injured 9-year-old girl

www.kake.com
Related
hppr.org
The Kansas Supreme Court rules that police can be liable when their actions injure a bystander
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas Supreme Court reversed a lower court decision Friday that shielded a Wichita police officer from criminal charges when he shot at a dog and a young girl was injured. Former Wichita police officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic disturbance call when a...
Kan. man with a history of crime is charged in 2020 murder
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon with a history of crime including his involvement in a 2019 fatal crash in a stolen SUV that killed two people is facing a murder charge from a 2020 killing. On Friday, 42-year-old Christopher English was charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of...
kfdi.com
Wichita police officer injured in dog attack
A Wichita police officer was attacked by a dog while investigating a disturbance at a home Sunday morning in a south side neighborhood. Police were called to the 800 block of South Terrace around 12:30 a.m. on a report of a disturbance. Neighbors reported that a 29-year-old woman had damaged their property during an argument. Officers went to the woman’s home and she opened the front door, allowing a large dog to run out and attack an officer.
KWCH.com
2 arrested in 2010 homicide after second look by investigators
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested Sunday, more than 12 years after they’re suspected to have shot and killed 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici was reported missing by his mother in February 2010. He was found several days later in culvert in Butler County, east of Augusta, with a fatal gunshot wound. His car was found on east 21st Street in Wichita in June 2010.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drug overdose deaths caused by fentanyl are skyrocketing in Wichita. Here’s what you need to know.
In the past four years, the number of people who died from drug overdoses annually in Sedgwick County more than doubled, a dramatic increase attributed almost entirely to fentanyl. The rise in fentanyl overdoses is a recent, growing problem that’s required an urgent response from the city, according to law enforcement and forensic scientists.
Woman arrested after dog attacks Wichita police officer responding to a call
The officer was taken to the hospital, where he since been treated and released.
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The high court’s decision sets limits on self-defense immunity when bystanders are injured.
Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
‘Baby Killer’: Abortion Vote Is Pitting Neighbor Against Neighbor in Kansas
WICHITA, Kansas — On the eve of the first state vote on abortion rights in the country since the fall of Roe v. Wade, the lawn signs in this quiet neighborhood of nearly identical, brick-and-beige homes hint at the strong feelings of people living inside. “Vote No” signs suggest...
KWCH.com
‘Case closed’: Greg Williams back on the air after Audacy investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No charges will be filed and an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against Greg “The Hitman” Williams is closed, according to the Wichita City Attorney’s Office. Williams returned to Power 93.5 Monday, more than two weeks after he was taken off the...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita Man Facing Federal Charges for Role in Jan. 6th Riot
A Wichita man is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors say 37-year-old Michael Eckerman stands accused of shoving a Capitol Police officer, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs. That action reportedly cleared the way for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfdi.com
Charges filed in two fatal shooting incidents in Wichita
Charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shooting incidents in Wichita. 49-year-old Christopher English is charged with first degree murder, criminal discharge of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was arrested after the December, 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Michael Horn. Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of South Main, where they found Horn with a fatal gunshot wound. It’s believed that shots were fired from outside the home. English is scheduled for another court appearance on August 8th and his bond was set at $500,000.
KAKE TV
Through Aug 1, 33K registered have cast early ballots in Sedgwick County
Even though Tuesday is Election Day, Monday looked to be just as busy, based on the foot traffic at the Sedgwick County Election Office. According to Sedgwick County, through Monday, August 1st, more than 33,000 registered have cast early ballots at the advanced voting locations here in Sedgwick County. "There...
Kansas man, girlfriend accused in death of 1-year-old
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a one-year-old boy and have made an arrest. Just before 5:30p.m. Thursday, police responded to a child abuse report at an area hospital, according to Officer Chad Ditch. When officers arrived at the hospital, they were told a family...
KAKE TV
'It's really all about Kansas': Wichitans on both sides gather to make their voices heard one day before primary election
Just because the Aug. 2 primary is just hours away in Kansas, it doesn’t mean campaign efforts in Wichita are slowing down. "We need to get involved,” Debbie Wise said. “It's our state of Kansas, and it's really all about Kansas." At the intersection of 21st and...
Lansing inmate dies at hospital
LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A man serving a 23-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery that happened in Wichita in 2011 has died. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), Patrick William T. Unrein, 45, died Thursday after he was transported from Lansing Correctional Facility to St. John’s Hospital. The department did not […]
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
Oaklawn shooting likely result of failed drug buy
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in Oaklawn in mid-July that left a man dead was likely the result of a failed drug robbery, according to affidavits filed with the Sedgwick County court Friday. The shooting happened on the evening of July 11. Sheriff deputies found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Donovan Graves of Wichita, in […]
More guns are being stolen from Wichita cars. Here’s where the most thefts happen
“We’re not talking about somebody that busts the windows and starts searching through the car hoping to find a firearm. I mean they’re literally just opening the door,” a Wichita police spokesman said.
Comments / 0