Why Tyler Hubbard Will Be 'Dancin’ In The Country' Before His Album Release

Photo: Getty Images

Tyler Hubbard finally announced the release date of his highly-anticipated debut solo album after sharing a few of his new songs over the past few months. The country singer-songwriter will drop his full-length album in January, but before then, Hubbard release five new songs in time for Keith Urban ’s headlining tour.

Hubbard made the announcement on his social media channels on Friday morning (July 29): “I'm excited to let y’all know that I'm dropping a new batch of songs called Dancin’ In The Country on August 19th. I wanted to get some more music out to you before hitting the road with [Keith Urban] this Fall. I can’t wait to share these songs with you and am so excited to play them for y'all on tour.”

Urban added Hubbard to his “The Speed Of Now Tour” this fall . Urban is already on the road with special guest Ingrid Andress , and Hubbard said he’s “stoked” to join the two of them on tour. Hubbard’s solo album is set to release on January 27, according to a press release shared by his record label. Dancin’ In The Country will include five additional tracks to Hubbard’s previously-released songs, “ Way Home ,” “ 35’s ” and “ 5 Foot 9 .” The collection that’s due next month is “a project of specially selected songs,” the release states. See the track list here:

Dancin’ In The Country (Written by Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban) Baby Gets Her Lovin’ (Written by Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith) * Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zachary Kale) Inside And Out (Written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi) I’m The Only One (Written by Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins) 5 Foot 9 (Written by Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

“We’ve been releasing new music throughout this summer, and now I’m so pumped to be sharing even more of my new project – these songs have been waiting to be heard!” Hubbard said in a statement. “Though the album is coming early next year, I put together this collection of music especially for the fans, as I get ready to go on tour. I can’t wait to hear the crowd sing these songs with me as I hit the road for the first time as a solo artist.”