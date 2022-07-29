ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

These 18 States Are Canceling Sales Tax

By Courtney Johnston
CNET
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cnet.com

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?

UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Tax Burden#Alcoholic Beverages#Linus Income Tax#Linus Business#Clothing Shop#Business Personal Finance#School#Computers
BGR.com

One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out

A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
LYONS, GA
Newsweek

'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'

A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
JENNINGS, MO
Kristen Walters

CVS Pharmacy closing store locations in multiple states this month

A national pharmacy and wellness chain is closing store locations in several states this month. CVS is preparing to close two more stores in the US this month. The first store slated for closure is in El Paso, Texas, with the doors set to close on July 14, 2022. The second CVS store set to close is located in Warner Robins, Georgia, and its closure is scheduled for July 20, 2022.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy