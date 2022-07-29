These 18 States Are Canceling Sales Tax

www.cnet.com
Related
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date
DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
These States Have Approved Stimulus Checks
North Carolina: North Caroline has a $6.5 billion budget surplus, so Democratic lawmakers want to use this money to deliver tax rebates. This would grant $200 checks to residents; however, there has been a bit of opposition by state senate republicans.
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?
UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
The IRS Sends Millions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...
Waiting for Your Inflation Relief Check? Here’s the State-by-State Situation
Inflation reached 9.1 percent in June 2021, the highest it's been in 41 years, and U.S. households are struggling to make ends meet. As gas, food, and housing prices soar, some U.S. states are trying to help residents with inflation relief checks and rebates. When will inflation relief checks start in your state?
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
One-time $450 stimulus checks are going out right now in this state
As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
Stimulus check updates: Here are the states sending inflation-busting payments worth up to $1,500
Stimulus checks and relief payments are being sent by several states across the country as inflation wreaks havoc on personal expenditures.
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate
With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out
A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
CNET
State Stimulus Checks 2022: When Are Payments Going Out? Who Is Eligible?
In late June, South Carolina became the latest state to combat rampant inflation and the growing threat of recession with a plan to send an income tax rebate check to eligible residents. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a tax cut bill that will also see taxpayers receive up to $800 in late November or December.
'Abandoned' Dollar Tree Stuns Shopper: 'Nobody Works Here'
A discount shopper said she arrived at her local Dollar Tree to find it wholly abandoned. Yolanda Jones recorded her unsuccessful visit to the store on Sunday. A TikTok video of her reaction, captioned "Dollar Tree now hiring," quickly shot up to 570,000 views. "So I decided to go to...
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
CVS Pharmacy closing store locations in multiple states this month
A national pharmacy and wellness chain is closing store locations in several states this month. CVS is preparing to close two more stores in the US this month. The first store slated for closure is in El Paso, Texas, with the doors set to close on July 14, 2022. The second CVS store set to close is located in Warner Robins, Georgia, and its closure is scheduled for July 20, 2022.
Comments / 1