Jamie T announces huge Finsbury Park show for 2023

The Hunna announce UK autumn headline tour
The Hunna have announced plans for a UK headline tour in the autumn – purchase tickets here. The band will hit the road for a series of shows, kicking off in Cardiff on October 18, before wrapping in Birmingham on November 5. The tour will also at the Electric Ballroom in London on November 4.
Robbie Williams to headline Radio 2 Live with BBC Concert Orchestra
Robbie Williams is set to perform a headline show as part of Radio 2 Live in Leeds next month. The event takes place across September 17 and September 18 at the city’s Temple Newsam Park. George Ezra, Kaiser Chiefs and Nile Rodgers & Chic are among those on the line-up.
Watch entire restaurant sing and clap ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza
Footage of an entire restaurant singing and clapping ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza has been shared. The clip, which you can view below, shows the former Oasis chief having dinner with his family before a DJ drops the famous track. Staff and diners then start clapping and...
Watch Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté perform at Euro final
Becky Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté have performed at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Euro women’s final today (July 31). The final kicked off at 5pm and sees England’s lionesses play against Germany at Wembley. Ahead of kick off, Hill, Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté performed...
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
The Cribs on gatecrashing the Top 10 with their first three albums: “It’s perverse!”
The Cribs have spoken to NME about how “perverse” it seems that their first three albums have re-entered the Top 10, as well as sharing some thoughts on the “indie sleaze” phenomenon. The Wakefield indie-punk trio are currently playing a run of intimate shows across the...
Watch Billie Eilish play intimate acoustic set at record store
Billie Eilish played an intimate acoustic set at a record store in the US – check out the moment below. Eilish marked the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’ with a surprise performance at Amoeba Music in Hollywood. Eilish was accompanied by her brother...
See footage from Justin Bieber’s first show after recovering from facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has returned to the stage after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks, left the entire right side of the singer’s face paralysed. After confirming his world tour would recommence last month, Bieber’s first show back in action went down last Sunday (July 31), when he took to the stage at this year’s Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. He appeared to be in good shape, delivering an unabridged set of hits from across his six-album catalogue.
Nick Oliveri says departure from Queens Of The Stone Age “took some time to heal”
Former Queens Of The Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri has said that he “took some time to heal” following his departure from the band. The musician was a core member of the Josh Homme-led group between 1998 and 2004, contributing to their albums ‘Rated R’ (2000) and ‘Songs For The Deaf’ (2002).
Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks Guinness World Record for largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest ever disco dance at Camp Bestival. The singer kicked off proceedings at the Dorset festival as 598 festival goers busted moves under a giant disco ball to Sister Sledge‘s ‘We Are Family’. Ellis-Bextor told The Sun:...
Guy Fieri is following Rage Against The Machine on their current tour: “RAGE RULES”
Guy Fieri is said to be following Rage Against The Machine on their current North American reunion tour. As Stereogum notes, posts on social media indicate that the US restaurateur and TV presenter was in attendance at Rage’s recent gigs in Cleveland (July 27), Pittsburg (29) and Raleigh (31).
Creedence Clearwater Revival to release Albert Hall album and concert documentary
Craft Recordings has announced the release of an album and documentary concert film of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s 1970 performance at the Royal Albert Hall. The restored album will be released on September 16, alongside the film Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is narrated by Jeff Bridges and directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology).
Travis Scott announces seven-night ‘Road to Utopia’ residency at Zouk Las Vegas
Travis Scott has announced a seven-night residency at the Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas titled ‘Road to Utopia’. Scott’s residency will begin on September 17, in what the nightclub labelled as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” in a press released shared with Billboard. Scott will reportedly make use of the nightclub’s lighting system, dubbed Mothership, which provides a visual experience as it moves to the music.
David Baddiel says ‘Three Lions’ Euros song could be retired as England Women’s team “have reset the clock”
David Baddiel has said that his ‘Three Lions’ football anthem with Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds could be “put to bed” after the England Women’s team’s Euro 2022 victory. The comedian said in a new interview that the song, which had become part...
Muse’s NFT album of ‘Will Of The People’ will be first new format in the charts for seven years
Muse have announced plans to release an NFT version of their new album ‘Will Of The People’. The non-fungible token edition of the band’s ninth LP will become the first release of its kind to qualify for the charts in the UK. It is the first new format to be added since album streams in 2015.
Rapper Lioness keeps getting mistaken for the England team
Rapper Lioness has revealed that she keeps getting mistaken for the England team in a new tweet. Her Twitter handle, which is @LionessOfficial is being mistaken for that of the official England women’s football team – The Lionesses – something that has seen the rapper getting incorrectly mentioned on the social media platform over the last day.
Lollapalooza Announces 2023 Festival Dates in Chicago
This past weekend drew in locals and international travelers alike to Chicago’s annual Lollapalooza. Taking place in the lakeside Grant Park, attendees saw performances from Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J. Cole, Big Sean, Charli XCX, Metallica and more. Highlights included the first-ever solo set from BTS...
Nell Mescal: candid and tender indie folk that tugs at the heartstrings
Dropping out of school might just be the best thing that ever happened to Nell Mescal. The 19-year-old Irish singer-songwriter wrestled with the decision to quit education after struggling for quite some time, but change – as she’s come to find in a year in which she’s released her debut single and is slowly understanding the kind of attention her actor brother Paul, breakout star of Normal People, quickly received himself – can be a really good thing.
A Leeds Domino's pizza shop rebranded itself after one of England's European championship winners who used to work there
Lucy Bronze worked as a chef at Domino's in Headingley while studying at Leeds Beckett University in the early-2010s.
Report: Manchester United Make Enquiry For Bristol City’s Alex Scott
Manchester United are looking to add to their squad this summer and are now said to be making an enquiry for the highly rated Bristol City youngster, Alex Scott.
