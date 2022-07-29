‘Bergen’ Directors Mehmet Binay, M. Caner Alper Sign With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

One of the wonders of music streaming is its borderlessness. Back in the day, a person might never hear, let alone purchase, music outside their country or comfort zone if they didn’t happen to wander into that area of a record store or radio dial. But streaming has midwifed seemingly unlikely genre collisions like hip-hop and emo rock, and perhaps most prominently, it supercharged the rise of reggaeton, the Latin-hip-hop hybrid whose rhythm has become the most ubiquitous sound of the past decade.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO