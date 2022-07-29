ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Bergen’ Directors Mehmet Binay, M. Caner Alper Sign With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
 3 days ago
Can Universal and Weeknd Manager Wassim ‘Sal’ Slaiby Take Arabic Music Global?

One of the wonders of music streaming is its borderlessness. Back in the day, a person might never hear, let alone purchase, music outside their country or comfort zone if they didn’t happen to wander into that area of a record store or radio dial. But streaming has midwifed seemingly unlikely genre collisions like hip-hop and emo rock, and perhaps most prominently, it supercharged the rise of reggaeton, the Latin-hip-hop hybrid whose rhythm has become the most ubiquitous sound of the past decade.
MUSIC
Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ to Open New York Film Festival

Adapted from Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, “White Noise” centers on Adam Driver’s character Jack Gladney, an ostentatious professor of Hitler studies and a father of four. His comfortable suburban college-town life and marriage to Babette (Greta Gerwig) is upended after a horrifying accident nearby creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘Loki’ DP Explains How She Filmed That Complex One-Shot Sequence

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Variety’s 10 Cinematographers to Watch list in 2014, and she just landed her first Emmy nomination for lensing for a single-camera series for Disney+’s “Loki.”. “Loki,” which earned six noms, was her first foray into the comic book realm. She met with director...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Documentary#Domestic Violence#Turkish#Caa#Variety#The Istanbul Convention#Council Of Europe
A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)

Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

