Fugitive arrested after multi-agency search

Putnam County searching for woman involved in death of man
COOKVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a woman that could be linked to the shooting death of a man. On Monday, Aug. 1, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:30 a.m. that a man had been shot. Deputies responded...
Suspect sought in deadly motel shooting in Southeast Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting from Monday night at a motel in Southeast Nashville. According to police, officers arrived at the Roadway Inn on Wallace Road around 9 p.m. on Monday and found 20-year-old Javion Scruggs suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the back parking lot. Dozens of shell casings littered the parking lot as detectives worked the scene.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Man facing vehicular homicide charges in Murfreesboro crash
A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after allegedly causing a deadly crash in Murfreesboro.
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel
One person is dead following a shooting in South Nashville.
3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday. According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23,...
1 injured after altercation leads to shooting in Antioch
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning in Antioch.
Shooting investigation underway on Bell Road in Antioch
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on Bell Road in Antioch. The shooting was reported around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Metro Communications says that one person has been transported from the scene, the cause of their injuries isn't known. Details regarding a suspect...
43-year-old man charged with stalking teen
According to arrest documents, the man had been contacting the teen without her consent, expressing his desire for a romantic relationship with the victim.
Woman killed in Murfreesboro crash Saturday morning
One person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard in Murfreesboro.
Missing 75-year-old Nashville man found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that a missing Nashville man was located safely. Ron Clay, 75, had left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.
Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29
This is the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29, 2022, provided by the Sheriff’s Office. SHERIFF’S REPORT: THERE’S NOTHING FUNNY ABOUT WHIPPING THAT ABOUT “No matter how serious, difficult or boring your job may be, always have a friend to be goofy with”-Breedlove The job we saddled up to do, for the most part, […] The post Cheatham County Sheriff’s Report for July 29 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
30-Year-Old Brittany Cole Dead After Fatal Accident (Murfreesboro, TN)
A multi-vehicle accident that took place on Saturday on Memorial Boulevard claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman. The incident is said to have taken place at around 2:30 AM. Police reports indicate that a 2017 Toyota Tundra was moving north when the vehicle [..]
Woman arrested for fatal stabbing at Nashville motel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Murfreesboro Pike motel is now in custody, Metro Police said Saturday night. Police said Christina Walker, 32, identified as the suspect who fatally stabbed a 44-year-old man in side a room at the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike, was located Saturday night at a Glastonbury Road apartment and taken into custody without incident.
18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking. Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week. Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.
A domestic dispute left one dead in Nashville overnight, police said
Police arrested and charged a Nashville man who allegedly killed his wife overnight in their home on Boyd Drive.
‘Fearful for their safety’: Company quits, citing conditions inside the Juvenile Justice Center
We often talk about teens committing crimes, as the number of young people going to court increases yearly, but what happens once they have seen the judge and are awaiting trial?
