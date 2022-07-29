'Small ball' looks different for Arkansas in 2022-23

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Another popular sandwich chain location opening in Arkansas July 20thKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Related
5newsonline.com
AAC signs entire Arkansas basketball team to NIL deal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday night, Bryan and Mandy Hunt announced that the AAC had signed the entire Arkansas men's basketball team to a NIL deal. The deal through the AAC will support the Children's Safety Center. The Athlete Advocate Consortium was formed in the spring to help athletes...
fox16.com
Braylen Russell Still Solid to Hogs, Helping Recruit
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ final recruiting event prior to the 2022 football season. Russell, 6-2, 230, has been to Arkansas numerous times and provided feedback on how Saturday’s event went for him. “It was fun,” Russell said....
Dax Courtney announces medical retirement from football
Arkansas freshman tight end Dax Courtney will medically retire from football, he announced via his personal social media accounts on Monday. The Clarendon (Ark.) native was a signee of the 2022 class and initially chose the Razorbacks over Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State and others. Courtney...
Davonte Davis thriving in leadership role for Hoop Hogs
The Arkansas Razorbacks will be led by several new faces during the 2022-23 season, but junior guard Davonte Davis will continue to be an important piece for the Hogs on and off the floor. As Davis enters his third season with the program, his leadership and energy will be as valuable as ever.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
16 Years Ago Arkansas Legend Paul Eels Left Shoes That Can't Be Filled
Former Razorback icon did things that aren't possible in Arkansas anymore
swark.today
Trevon Brazile brings plenty to team
FAYETTEVILLE — Last season, Trevon Brazile was trying to help Missouri beat Arkansas, but now he’s a Razorback. Brazile, 6-10, 200, has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 24 games last season with 22 starts. He led the Tigers in blocked shots 20 times. Averaged 6.3 points and 5.0 rebounds and ranked third in the SEC (47th in the NCAA) in blocked shots (1.92 avg).
bestofarkansassports.com
The Most Intriguing Arm on the Arkansas Staff’s Expected Rejection of Pirates is a Big Deal
The final piece of the MLB Draft puzzle for Arkansas baseball has seemingly come into place, as South Carolina transfer Julian Bosnic is not expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates. A left-handed pitcher who committed to the Razorbacks out of the portal, Bosnic was selected in the 14th round...
Former Hogs Get Close-Up View of How Quick NFL Dream Can End
After watching Jaguars cut first player, Grant Morgan, Montaric Brown set sites on Hall of Fame Game
RELATED PEOPLE
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Longest Standing Highway Commissioner in Arkansas dies
Springdale native, Bobby Hopper, died Friday night at age 89.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
talkbusiness.net
More restaurants, a zoo set to open in Northwest Arkansas
The leisure and hospitality sector in Northwest Arkansas continues to expand. Pinnacle Hills Promenade is getting its first aquarium as The Blue Zoo interactive petting zoo and aquatic entertainment venue is expected to open in September. Blue Zoo Aquarium founder said the business is investing $3.5 million into the 22,000-square-foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
talkbusiness.net
$412K Walton grant to UA focuses on smart mobility
A $412,000 planning grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation to the University of Arkansas will support the college’s vision of becoming the preeminent university in smart mobility. The funding will span eight months and support pilot research studies, industry and peer benchmarking, content marketing, and education and...
kuaf.com
Disaster on Stage!
The last weekend of July is a big theater weekend with Annie in Fort Smith, and Disaster! in Rogers. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
KFVS12
Undercover sting busts man accused of operating gambling houses in northern Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Police arrested a man following a bust of what they call gambling houses in northern Arkansas. Daniel Scallorn, 33, of Green Forest, Ark., faces a felony charge of maintaining a gambling house. Scallorn posted a bond of $25,000. Police shut down businesses called Internet lounges in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
Two bodies found after Beedeville house fire
Two bodies were discovered Friday, July 29, after a local fire department extinguished a residential house fire inside Beedeville south of Newport, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.
Flash flooding possible over weekend; NWA resident voices concern
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rain is in the forecast for much of Northwest Arkansas this weekend, and with that rain some flash flooding potential. Some residents in the Fayetteville area are tired of their neighborhoods flooding during heavy downpours. Gayle McKenzie lives on W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville. She said at least three of her […]
nbc16.com
Public library holding drag show for children, offering them 'transition' clothing
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (TND) — Critics are calling out a public library in Fayetteville, Arkansas that plans to hold a “Back To School Festival" where children can enjoy drag performances and select clothing from a “Transition Closet.”. “The school year is almost here, and we're sending off summer...
247Sports
43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0