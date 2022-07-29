Never Never Owners Buy Vandyke Bed & Beverage

www.nashvillescene.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi Suydam
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot
A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
Family-owned business forced out of Lebanon Outlet Mall
“To immediately terminate us like we are scum. It’s disrespectful and it’s hurtful what are supposed to do in the interim?” Tamikia White Seafood Sacs said.
Nashville Scene
Chris Gass Named Executive Chef at Hathorne
Chef and owner John Stephenson has named chef Chris Gass the executive chef of Hathorne, the West Side restaurant with a focus on fellowship and local, seasonal ingredients. Gass, a Nashville native, has worked in a number of kitchens throughout the southeast including local favorites The Continental and 5th & Taylor.
Nashville named the least eco-friendly city in the United States
Music City is being rated as one of the least eco-friendly areas in the United States, with a new study placing Nashville in the number one spot out of 50 cities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
Nashville Scene
Bacon & Barrel and Nashville Cocktail Festival tickets are Now On Sale
It’s not much of a stretch to imagine that Bites readers are interested in things like bacon, whiskey and cocktails, so I figure you’d want to be reminded about a couple of upcoming events that you can now buy tickets for. The Scene is a presenting sponsor of...
visitsumnertn.com
Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake
Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Pep Boys
Congratulations to Pep Boys for their ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 28th at 11am. Pep Boys is located at 3609 Shelbyville Pike (S. Church Street), Murfreesboro, TN 37127 and can be contacted at 629-207-4414.
RELATED PEOPLE
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill photo from The Ryman Thursday – Sunday, August 4 -7, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
tnrealestatelistings.com
3779 Glen Raven Rd Cedar Hill, TN 37032 — MLS# 2418375
Beautiful 2 year old house in the country but close access to the interstate. Large rooms with an open concept and a big front porch. Home has an attached 3 car garage and a swimming pool off the back patio.
Tennessee Tribune
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
Portland restaurant gives back to family of 14-year-old who died in golf cart accident
Employees at Portland Pizza and Pub never met 14-year-old Alexis Simpson, but when they heard she died, they knew they needed to help.
WSMV
Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night. They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart. The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South...
tncontentexchange.com
Cumberland Connect announces Phase 4 of internet project
Cumberland Connect announced recently the next step in its Fiber-to-the-Home project, which will bring high-speed internet service to portions of northern Cheatham County, including the Pleasant View area. Launched in May 2020, the fourth phase of construction will add over 20,000 locations in Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, and Cheatham counties, providing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
williamsonherald.com
Commentary: Remembering my friend, Regina Smithson
Last Saturday evening, as my husband and I were leaving Brentfest, my phone rang. It was someone that would not be normally calling late on a Saturday evening. After picking up, I asked if all was OK, and they replied, “Hold onto your seat, as I have some sad news.”
WSMV
Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars. “He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption July 29, 2022
Only a few cats and dogs to choose from at PAWS this week, but that’s a good thing. Shows that all the other animals are getting adopted out to good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is...
Comments / 0