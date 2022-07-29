How Harm Reduction Ohio hopes nightlife workers can help save lives

spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Lawyers representing Strauss victims argue to overturn the dismissal of their casesThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
Knox Pages
Mental health worker shortage grows in Ohio
This story is provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. This story is a part of the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism...
spectrumnews1.com
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
cincinnatirefined.com
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all.
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
Ohio cannabis facilities urge Senate to pass Marijuana Banking bill
Medical marijuana still faces a stigma that’s stunted the industry’s growth by restricting how it is able to utilize banks and financial institutions.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Less income, education associated with learning about pregnancy after Ohio’s 6-week abortion limit, OSU study suggests
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Low-income women with less education are significantly more likely to discover their pregnancies after six weeks, too late now for an abortion in Ohio, new research from Ohio State University suggests. About 1-in-4 patients didn’t know they were pregnant before six weeks of gestation, the OSU...
13abc.com
Ohio AG issues alert for endangered missing adult
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has released an endangered missing adult alert after Fairlawn Police Department issued the alert statewide. Be on the lookout for Brenda Jo Herring, she left her nursing home on July 29 at 1:00 p.m. against medical advice and was picked up by her sister.
WFMJ.com
Some finer points of Ohio's conceal carry law
In June Ohio laws regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun without a permit. But constitutional carry does not mean everyone can carry. The are a number of parameters and restrictions that can land people in trouble if they are unaware of the laws. Legal advisor and assistant prosecutor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores
Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A bill about to be introduced into the Ohio House would […] The post Ohio tries to eliminate statute of limitations again, but this time for wrongful convictions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
See how long it takes to go broke in Ohio
The consumer platform reports that it would take 102 days for an average Ohioian to go broke living on only savings. This number was arrived at by taking the average amount of money Americans have in savings ($9,647) and calculating how quickly it’d deplete while paying a mortgage or rent, utilities, gas and food, based on survey data.
Eastern Kentucky Flooding: Ohio Task Force 1 conducted day three of operations
JACKSON , KY — Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) continued operations in their third day of search and rescue efforts in the flooded counties of Southeastern Kentucky, according to a news release. On Sunday, the task force conducted search and rescue operations near the Hindman/Knott County line in Kentucky.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource agree to new Ohio Marketplace contract
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Avoiding a coverage drop for about 1,000 patients, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and CareSource have agreed to a new contract on an Ohio Marketplace insurance option. Terms of the new deal were not disclosed. Dayton-based CareSource notified Cincinnati Children’s last month that it would terminate its Ohio...
WLWT 5
Mask mandates: Where mask requirements stand at Cincinnati-area colleges, universities
CINCINNATI — With COVID-19 levels on the rise in the Cincinnati region, some colleges and universities are changing their mask requirements ahead of the school year. Below is a breakdown of each college and university and their current requirements. UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI. Due to the high level of COVID-19...
Ohio man denied parole in killing of 86-year-old neighbor
OHIO- An Ohio man was denied parole in the killing of his 86-year-old neighbor. Clifford Mounts is currently in jail for killing his neighbor Ruth Roberts in 1996. Mounts and two other teens beat up Roberts and set her Toronto house on fire. Mounts will be up for parole again in January of 2027. He […]
Comments / 2