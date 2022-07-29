Weekend Pass Calendar: Events around the state July 29-31

spectrumnews1.com
What to know for Ohio's August primary election
OHIO — Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for Ohio's primary election. Spectrum News has gathered all the information voters may need before heading to the polls. Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Those who are in line by 7:30 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote. The last day to register to vote was July 5.
NC elections board certifies Green Party, reverses past vote
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously voted Monday to recognize the Green Party as a new political party, reversing its previous decision to reject the party’s petition while the board investigated the signature sheets for fraud. Katelyn Love, the board's legal counsel,...
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party's embrace of Donald Trump's election lies will be tested on Tuesday as voters in Arizona choose between candidates who say they wouldn't have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it's time to move on. The former president has...
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. Knudson said investigators were working to determine what led to the stabbings and whether the victims and suspect knew each other. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people.
'We need this now more than ever': Kentucky teacher helps expand Holocaust Education Initiative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of teachers from across the state is spending a part of their summer learning how to teach about the Holocaust. A group of teachers from across the state spent part of their summer learning how to teach about the Holocaust. Teachers will work with...
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight
A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. Storms move in after 7 p.m. SPC has the area in a level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and small hail.
2 bodies found inside vehicle in path of big California fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California fire that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing.
California lawmaker pushes to decriminalize possession of psychedelics
Is California where psychedelics use could be legalized?. If passed, Senate Bill 519 would decriminalize personal possession of small amounts of seven psychedelic substances for Californians over the age of 21. “This legislation sits at the intersection of two important issues. One is the fact that the war on drugs...
