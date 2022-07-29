Crawford County Council on Aging plans busy senior activities program in August

www.richlandsource.com
Related
richlandsource.com
Teens use Richland County JFS summer work program to make a difference -- in the community & themselves
MANSFIELD -- It was a tough start to the summer for Kevin McDowell. The 15 year old, in his first day of work at the CommUnity Camp at North Lake Park, was helping a youngster learn to fish. GALLERY: CommUnity Camps in Mansfield Parks. Photos from this week's CommUnity Camp...
richlandsource.com
40 Richland County students with disabilities participate in summer work program
MANSFIELD -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training. Approximately 2,700 students across the state are participating in summer jobs, while an additional 1,300...
richlandsource.com
Richland & Morrow County fairs to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st to fight hunger
MANSFIELD – Farm Credit Mid-America, Rural 1st and several area county fairs have partnered together to raise food donations to benefit local food banks as part of a state-wide food drive contest. Richland and Morrow counties have committed to participating in the contest this summer. Now in its second...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair Board looks to build new livestock arena
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Agricultural Society, also known as the Senior Fair Board, has recently initiated its first major, community-wide fundraiser, called the Arena Campaign, to build a new livestock arena at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The new arena will be twice as large as the old arena,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to discuss $3.3 million in ARPA spending Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has asked City Council to consider another $3.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, a third of which would go to employee bonuses. The expenditures would leave the city with $2.7 million in uncommitted dollars remaining from the $21 million in total federal ARPA funds allocated to it in 2021 and 2022, about 13 percent.
Knox Pages
Liberty Twp. farm property sells for $1M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for July 1 through July 31, 2022. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Galion Inquirer
Crawford County Land Bank announces $1.1 million in state grants
BUCYRUS-The Crawford County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Crawford County Land Bank,officially announced last week that it has been awarded two grants through the Ohio Department of Development. It received a $778,000 Brownfield Remediation Program grant for the Galion East School project and a $352,250 Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grant for the Norton Bicentennial Park project in Bucyrus. The Land Bank hopes both projects will start by November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from July 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from June 27 to July 26. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region....
richlandsource.com
Shelby among 3 Ohio markets targeted by Omni Fiber
SHELBY -- Omni Fiber, a new Fiber-to-the-Premises provider committed to bringing a new choice in internet service to underserved markets in the Midwest, has announced three initial markets to be served in Ohio; Shelby, Clyde and Dover. "Omni Fiber is committed to serving the residents of small- and mid-size towns...
richlandsource.com
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes
Arlene Ann (Bauer) Varnes, 78, of Galion, died July 31, 2022, at Signature Health in Galion after a long illness. Born December 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Roland and Dora (Arnert) Bauer. She married Gerald Richard “Jerry” Varnes on September 10, 1982, and he preceded her on July 4, 2014.
richlandsource.com
Local prescription drug 'Take Back' event scheduled Aug. 17-18
MANSFIELD -- The METRICH Enforcement Unit will partner with Avita Ontario Hospital and local law enforcement agencies to present a community Prescription Take Back event. The event is sponsored by the Mansfield Division of Police, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Shelby Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Butler Police Department, Recovery Ohio, Richland Public Health, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwcolumbus.com
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
NBC4 Columbus
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
richlandsource.com
Ohio 545 under U.S. 30 to have single-lane closures Aug. 1 to 5 in Richland County
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All outlined work is weather permitting. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and...
richlandsource.com
Episode 2 Beyond Black & White: guns & school safety, where do we go from here?
MANSFIELD -- One thing virtually everyone can agree on is we want our children to be safe in their schools. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Pollinator festival brings education and fun to Gorman Nature Center
The 9th annual Richland County Park District Pollinator and Native Plant Festival is July 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gorman Nature Center. In addition to a butterfly tent and children’s activities, guests can get advice from onsite nature experts and shop for native plants from Natives in Harmony, a plant retailer based in Marengo.
richlandsource.com
Oak Hill Cottage in Mansfield is an ode to yesteryear
MANSFIELD -- When the photographer took this picture in the summertime more than 100 years ago, he was standing in the spacious lawn of the estate surrounding Oak Hill Cottage. Support Our Journalism. History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep...
richlandsource.com
Amos “Buddy” Bolen
Amos “Buddy” Bolen, age 77, of Mansfield, Ohio, was a family man, a boat captain, a veteran, and a proud husband. He passed away Tuesday July 26, 2022, at OhioHealth Hospital from stage 4 lung cancer. Amos grew up among family in the deep green valleys of Kentucky,...
Flames engulf 150-year-old Medina County home
Fire crews battled flames that engulfed a Medina County century home on Saturday.
Comments / 0