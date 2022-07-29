‘DC League of Super-Pets’ director reveals which sidekicks almost made the cut

wegotthiscovered.com
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation. Black Adam...
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
‘Superman & Lois’ Is Not Set in the Arrowverse
For a long time, fans of the Arrowverse have been hoping to see a new crossover featuring the characters from Superman & Lois. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that'll happen. There are a couple of reasons for this. First of all, the showrunner for Superman & Lois revealed that the show is not set in the Arrowverse at all. In recent months, there’s also the unfortunate cancellation of two Arrowverse shws, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion
The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
ComicBook
Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Announces Dark Web Crossover Between Spider-Man and X-Men
Spider-Man and the X-Men are going to collide later this year in a crossover event titled Dark Web. Officially announced during the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at Comic-Con 2022, Dark Web features Spider-Man, the X-Men, Goblin Queen (Madelyne Pryor), and Chasm in promotion art by Ryan Stegman. Seeds for the crossover were first planted in Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 when Madelyne Pryor met up with Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, now going by the villainous alias Chasm. At the time the words "Dark Web" were used to foreshadow our future conflict.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans ‘what if’ Quentin Tarantino’s resurrected Luke Cage movie
Quentin Tarantino talks up an awful lot of projects that never get made, but with the superhero genre being as ubiquitous as it’s become during the 21st Century, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are weighing up the pros and cons of the two-time Academy Award winner hypothetically dusting off his abandoned Luke Cage movie.
Michael Keaton says he's never watched an entire Marvel or DC Comics movie despite playing characters in both universes
Keaton plays Vulture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will reprise his iconic Batman role in upcoming DC Comic movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Smith reveals similarities between ‘Clerks III’ and the original
If the key to an authentic Clerks movie is New Jersey, then Clerks III will be devilishly real. That’s what writer/director/producer/editor/promoter/star Kevin Smith affirmed in a chat with Screen Rant. Before divulging the Jersey-centricity of the upcoming installment, Smith explained why that state is so important to the state of the franchise—and why Clerks II suffered due to its Jerseylessness.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 most expensive comic books of all time
Comic books are big business and auction houses. For mass-produced pamphlets, the power these small masterpieces of sequential storytelling hold long after they’ve left newsstands is incredible. The Golden Age of comics kicked off in the 1930s and quickly brought us several heavy-hitting pop-culture icons, who are still around...
All of DC's October 2022 comics and covers revealed
All of DC's full October 2022 solicitations and cover previews. DC has revealed all their new comic books that go on sale in October 2022 ... their solicitations in comic book vernacular, and there are a lot of new Batman and Batman-related books coming your way in the fall. And...
‘Wren Eleanor’ TikTok controversy inspires moms everywhere to remove kids from social media
If you spend any amount of time scrolling through TikTok, then you may have heard about the controversy surrounding the toddler "influencer" account Wren Eleanor. While the account, which has garnered over 17 million TikTok followers, appears fairly harmless, it's inspired a movement from moms everywhere who now vow to keep their kids' photos and videos off of their social media accounts.
Elle
How Does the Paper Girls TV Series Compare to the Comics?
Paper Girls - Official Trailer (Prime Video) Paper Girls - Official Trailer (Prime Video) Paper Girls, one of the most successful comic book series of the last 10 years, is finally hitting the screen in the newly minted TV adaptation on Amazon Prime Video. When the streamer first announced it would adapt the graphic novel for television, I was skeptical. However, after speaking to the creators of the book, and ultimately watching the show, skeptics like me might be interested in giving the show a fair shot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘DC Super-Pets’ director stokes rumor mill with sequel possibilities
Everyone loves a good underdog story, but whether or not that also applies to a good super-dog story remains to be seen. Indeed, with DC League of Super-Pets having just dropped into theaters a few days ago, it still has a bit of time to prove itself with audiences and the box office after falling just short of opening weekend projections.
The Hollywood Gossip
Chelsea Houska Gets Roasted For Latest Selfie: She Looks Like a Kardashian!
Chelsea was the most popular cast member during her time on the show, and now, she’s getting ready to reach a whole new level of fame. Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer will soon star in their own HGTV show. Most reality stars dream of one day leveling up to...
wegotthiscovered.com
A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix
Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
After Absence, Comic-Con Regains Status as Key Studio Marketing Launchpad
Marvel Studios, 'Lord of the Rings' and a supersized Dwayne Johnson appearance showed the Con is still seen as a must-attend event: "We have to earn the right to have fans engage with us." Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text.
