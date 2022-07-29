Bond set for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed three people

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two women and fatally shooting another person. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 23, at 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to Parrott Drive in an eastern part of the county for a report of an assault. When a deputy arrived at the location, a woman reportedly said she had been attacked by the suspect, John Stacy. Stacy allegedly entered the woman’s home with a gun, held her against her will at gunpoint, then assaulted her.

