Bond set for suspect in wrong-way crash that killed three people

Fatal crash claims 1 life in Rockcastle County
A 22-year-old has passed following a three-vehicle accident that occurred this weekend in Rockcastle County.
Clinton County man faces attempted murder charge after police pursuit
A Clinton County man is facing an attempted murder charge following a police pursuit in Wayne County. Kyle J. Matthews, age 30 of the Alpha community, is charged with attempted murder, speeding 26 mph over the limit, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment first degree, operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fourth or more offense, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.
KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding
Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
KSP investigating escaped inmate in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is looking for an inmate in Madison County who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center . Officials indicated that Billy R. Lowe, 43, left the facility in Richmond on July 31. He is described as a white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 6′1″ and weighs 185 pounds. He was serving a sentence for manufacturing meth.
Russell Springs man arrested on drug charges Sunday
A Russell Springs man was arrested on several drug-related and other charges by Russell Springs Police on Sunday evening, according to jail records. Leeonious Collins, age 40, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
Four additional bodies were found Sunday in Perry County, raising the death toll in the county to seven following last week’s historic floods, Deputy Coroner Ashley Combs said. Among the victims found in Perry County on Sunday, one man has been identified, but Combs did not immediately release his...
Eastern Ky. sheriff sends warning to those planning to loot
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for looting Thursday night after historic flooding hit. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said it happened in the Lower Lost Creek area. The people involved were taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. He said our communities are hurting and his office will not tolerate this type of activity.
Kentucky man accused of assaulting woman at gunpoint, fatally shooting another woman
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two women and fatally shooting another person. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 23, at 1:05 a.m., deputies responded to Parrott Drive in an eastern part of the county for a report of an assault. When a deputy arrived at the location, a woman reportedly said she had been attacked by the suspect, John Stacy. Stacy allegedly entered the woman’s home with a gun, held her against her will at gunpoint, then assaulted her.
Surveillance video released from I-75 crash that killed three
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Surveillance video shows the wrong-way driver who deputies say caused a deadly crash in Laurel County. The video is from the weigh station off I-75, at mile marker 34. You can see the vehicle driving the wrong way, a semi and an SUV are seen getting over to dodge it:
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
ARREST: Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia seized in Southern Kentucky during an Investigation into a Drug Trafficking Organization
SOMERSET, KY (July 28, 2022) - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of a Waynesburg man on drug charges in the early morning hours Wednesday, following a joint investigation with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Speck reports the case began when Detectives from the Pulaski...
K9 ALERTS ON NARCOTICS IN VEHICLE BEING OPERATED ON U.S. HIGHWAY 421 IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY BY MAN WITH ARREST WARRANTS
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Monday, July 25, 2022 at approximately 6:30 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested Donald Jarvis, 31 of Crawfish Road. The arrest occurred on North Highway...
Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County to be Temporarily Closed
SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 1, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of Oak Leaf Lane in Pulaski County will be temporarily closed to through traffic starting Wednesday. The closure is necessary for crews to add a left turn lane on Oak Leaf Lane at...
