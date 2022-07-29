Southeastern Offers Students Accelerated Degree Options for Quick Reentry onto the Field

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Thursday night, local Durham students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 came together for a special night that they never got to celebrate. Devonjaih Burnette, who graduated in the class of 2021 from Durham Public Schools, said: “This is suppose to be a night that you know every 19 and 20-year-old is suppose to remember already. So now that I can have it, I feel like crying, honestly!”

