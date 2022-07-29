Southeastern Offers Students Accelerated Degree Options for Quick Reentry onto the Field

www.sebts.edu
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Michael & Son Services donate HVAC systems to 2 families in need during Durham Bulls game
Durham, N.C. — Two local families in need have brand new HVAC systems, thanks to a donation from Michael and Son Services. The company surprised them on the field Saturday during the Durham Bulls game. Kellie is a single mom, who cares for her child with special needs after...
cbs17
NC State announces $5M donation for athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bank founded in 1999 has donated $5 million to North Carolina State University that will provide “key upgrades” to Carter-Finley Stadium and build “strong relationships” with athletics the college announced Monday. TowneBank, a service that provides a full range of...
cbs17
Second chance: Durham area students dance the night away celebrating prom canceled by COVID
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Thursday night, local Durham students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 came together for a special night that they never got to celebrate. Devonjaih Burnette, who graduated in the class of 2021 from Durham Public Schools, said: “This is suppose to be a night that you know every 19 and 20-year-old is suppose to remember already. So now that I can have it, I feel like crying, honestly!”
Best place to live in the U.S.? Raleigh ranks 14th, study finds
RALEIGH – Raleigh ranks highly as a best place to live in the United States, a new analysis found. And another North Carolina town ranks in the top 20: Asheville. Both Cary and Durham ranked in the top 50, with Cary ranked 44th and Durham ranked 45th, according to this year’s rankings report from Livability.com, the “Best Places to Live in the US.”
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
Women's conference brings thousands to PNC Arena for uplifting conversation around women's issues
Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena was rocking with music and excitement Saturday for the Women’s Empowerment Conference, the first in-person conference since the pandemic. There was a star-studded lineup aimed at celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of women. Each year the conference brings keynote speakers, guests and vendors...
cbs17
NC Central University professor accepts new role in the Biden administration
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As a kid, Dr. Henry McKoy had big dreams while he grew up in a rural area of Fayetteville. “I grew up on a dirt road in a house that didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” he said. McKoy said that young kid then...
NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football
NC State is set to host North Carolina A&T in the not-too-distant future for the first time on the football field. The post NC State scheduled to host NC A&T in football appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
Women’s empowerment expo held at PNC Arena in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Women from the Raleigh area got a chance to talk about their goals – and their successes at an empowerment expo Saturday. It is an annual event put on by Radio One Raleigh – and it is all about making women feel seen and heard and understood.
Technician Online
Bright Spot Donuts brings sweet flavors, friendly community to Raleigh
A collaboration between Benchwarmers Bagels' former general manager Sarah Millsaps, chef John Knox,. owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatric and Jubala Coffee owner Andrew Cash, Bright Spot Donuts is the new artisan donut shop serving delicious treats and local charm to Raleigh. Millsaps, the current co-owner of Bright Spots, got...
WRAL
Durham leaders working to get everyone internet access
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Durham leaders working to get everyone internet access. City leaders in Durham want to bridge the so-called "digital divide," providing everybody with access to the...
cbs17
Dozens lace up sneakers for second annual Unity Run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday, runners and walkers in Durham were given three goals: get exercise, make new friends and have fun at the second annual Unity Run. It’s a run/walk hosted by Together We Stand, where participants are encouraged to not just get their steps in, but to also meet strangers.
cbs17
NC Courage soccer player refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game
CARY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League 3-3 tie Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey. In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay pride...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Doctor from N.C. Central helps research new ways to treat uterine fibroids
July is Fibroid Awareness Month. Research shows 20% to 80% of women develop fibroids by the time they reach 50. In Black women, those numbers are even higher. Research shows nearly a quarter of African American women between 18 and 30 have fibroids, compared with about 6% white women. Dr....
triangletribune.com
Ms. Black NC to compete in Ms. Black USA pageant
Tatyana Faulk-Frink is beauty and brains. The Triangle student and entrepreneur is the reigning Ms. Black North Carolina. She will compete for the national 2022 Ms. Black USA title Aug. 7 in Washington, D.C. The pageant will be televised live on FOX SOUL. Faulk-Frink does it all: a dual medical...
Downtown Wilson turns into wizarding world
For Harry Potter fans or wizarding world fans, downtown Wilson was the place to be this weekend.
'I felt betrayed.' 6-year-old left behind on field trip to park by Cary daycare
Cary, N.C. — A Cary mother is outraged after her 6-year-old son was left behind on a field trip by a local daycare. Jessica Button said she's lost all trust with the KinderCare Learning Center on Kilymane Drive staff. Her son, Lucas, was supposed to board a bus on Wednesday at Jack Smith Park.
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
