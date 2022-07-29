Noticeable changes for the weekend

www.wbtw.com
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Stretch of heat with daily rain chances continues
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The first week of August is here and the dog days of summer continues this week with plenty of heat and humidity. A few pop up showers and storms are possible each afternoon. TODAY. We’re starting the day off on a warm note. Temperatures are...
wbtw.com
Normal start to the beginning of August
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple of stray showers and thunderstorms floated through our area over the course of the day today, but a calm night lies ahead. Temperatures will continue to be muggy and above normal. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s widespread. Sky conditions will be partly cloudy.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return Sunday, heat builds next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While not as widespread as Saturday, a few more storms will be around Sunday. Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry through the first part of Sunday. As temperatures rebound to near 90° during the afternoon, we’ll begin to see some downpours and storms develop. Widespread rain is not expected but a few spots will see rain through sunset Sunday.
1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Conway that involved a motorcycle, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities did not specify which vehicle the injured person was in. The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 90 near Highway […]
Crash sends car into pond off Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Saturday evening sent a car into a pond off Highway 17 Bypass near Seaboard Street. A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going into the water near Planet Fitness on Seaboard Street, according to Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. Evans said everyone appeared to […]
July was most violent time in at least 20 months for gun crimes in News13 viewing area
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More people were hurt and killed this July than in any other month within more than a year and a half, according to a crime analysis from News13. News13 began collecting data — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland […]
wpde.com
Crash blocks Hwy 501 at Waccamaw River Bridge
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash on Highway 501 bypass was blocking traffic Saturday morning. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation reported the crash was blocking northbound traffic at Waccamaw River Bridge. Traffic cameras showed cars backed up to Cox Ferry Road around 11:20 a.m. Lanes were reopened...
WMBF
Two Grand Strand restaurants update policy to prevent dining and dashing
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s illegal, and it hurts Grand Strand restaurants and the people who rely on the money and tips they make there. “Dine and dash” is when people order their food, eat their meals and then leave without paying. Within the last year, some...
Meet Luca, a Myrtle Beach 2-year-old with leukemia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Luca is just like every other 2-year-old boy. He loves to play golf, watch videos on his iPad and play with his Buzz Lightyear toys. However, Luca’s day-to-day is a lot different than most. Luca was diagnosed with B-cell leukemia six months ago. His mom, Kate Holmes, said it started […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach Mustang Week falls short on second attempt to break world record
For the second consecutive year, Mustang Week attendees fell short of breaking the world record for the longest Mustang parade. Todd Smith, who organized this year and last year’s attempts, said 660 Mustangs were counted Thursday morning cruising around Broadway at the Beach. The world record for the longest...
holycitysinner.com
Tickets Now on Sale for Brookgreen Gardens’ Nights of a Thousand Candles
“There is always something new to see at this event, which keeps guests returning year after year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than a visit to Nights of a Thousand Candles. This event will sell out, so we encourage everyone to get their tickets now. Don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through the festively lit gardens with a cup of hot cider or cocoa with family and friends.”
Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach
Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer. The plaintiffs were […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
City of Myrtle Beach Tells 10 Million Mustang Owners They Are Not Welcome Here
The Ford Mustang is the longest-produced Ford car nameplate. Currently in its sixth generation, it is the fifth-best selling Ford car in history. Wikipedia posts: Originally predicted to sell 100,000 vehicles yearly, the 1965 Mustang became the most successful vehicle launch since the 1927 Model A.[4] Introduced on April 17, 1964[5], Ford sold over 400,000 units in its first year; the one-millionth Mustang was sold within two years of its launch.[6] In August 2018, Ford produced the 10-millionth Mustang; matching the first 1965 Mustang, the vehicle was a 2019 Wimbledon White convertible with a V8 engine.
Myrtle Beach officials speak on Mustang Week’s final year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After 21 years, the annual Mustang Week is taking its last ride through Myrtle Beach. Since its inception in 2001, Mustang Week has united hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators for a week to celebrate the vehicles they love. Brad Worley is an original staff member of Mustang Week. […]
News13 viewing area surpasses 200 shootings for 2022
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 coverage area surpassed 200 shootings in 2022 on Thursday, according to an ongoing crime analysis. There were at least 201 shootings in the area, as of Friday afternoon. The data includes shootings in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and […]
74-year-old man drowns in Pawleys Island, coroner says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 74-year-old man died Thursday after a drowning incident on the beach in Pawleys Island, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The incident happened off of Atlantic Avenue, Ridgeway said. The man’s name has not been released. The man died after he was taken to a hospital, Ridgeway said. […]
All lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach re-open after crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All lanes of Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach were blocked Thursday morning due to a crash, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 10:25 a.m., SCDOT cameras show traffic is moving but still lots of congestion. No other information about the crash was immediately available, but […]
columbuscountynews.com
$549,000 4bd 3ba 3,676 sq ft. Calabash N
Move right into this townhome at the Crow Creek Cottages. Don’t let the name fool you this is one large home! Desirable Tanglewood model is truly one of a kind. Not only is it spacious, but it’s open, bright and airy. Original owners hate to leave this fantastic community but it’s time for them to move on and for you to move in and start enjoying the lifestyle! Situated on the 15th fairway at Crow Creek, one of the best kept courses in the area. This townhome with gorgeous stone fireplace and hardwood floors, has formal dining room AND an eat in kitchen. Breakfast nook overlooks the course and there are three bedrooms on the first floor. The primary suite on the first floor has large walk in closet and bathroom. Going up one level there is a room currently being used for a library which can be a guest room or den. Here’s the unique part; just a few steps up you will find a 1000 foot suite with huge closet and another primary bath. The current owners have been using it as their primary bedroom but with the additional primary on the first floor, this room can serve as just about anything, art or crafts studio, theatre, playroom, you name it! It can also be a guest suite. You won’t believe the size of it! Top this off with an ample sized two car garage and circular driveway and you’ve found your dream home! Maintenance free and absolutely turnkey. Lovingly cared for with owner pride. There are two open porches for enjoying a barbeque and a cool drink while watching the golfers go by. Crow Creek is a wonderful community with top notch amenities; pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and some great activities There are both men’s and women’s golf clubs, social and active groups as well. You will be just a few minutes drive from gorgeous Sunset and Ocean Isle Beaches, and all of the wonderful restaurants and shoppes in downtown Calabash. This is a great location. You will never run out of fun things to do! Make this maintenance free home yours today. Take a look now!
Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach holds first vacation giveaway fundraiser
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach has created a vacation giveaway fundraiser. The organization partnered with Dunes Village Resort, Dune Golf and Beach Club, King Street Grille, Extreme Pizza, The Alabama Theater and Brookgreen Gardens to create this vacation giveaway. Each dollar donated is an entry in the raffle for a […]
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
