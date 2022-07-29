Old Paths Racing Team Make Impressive 2022 Debut at Mississippi State Challenge Series Image item

speedwaydigest.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night
A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday. WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday. Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was...
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
35-Year-Old Kevin Christensen Killed In A Head-On Crash in Washington Parish (Bogalusa, LA)
A motor vehicle crash that killed one and injured five is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. The collision happened on Saturday night on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village road in Washington Parish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Sanders on withdrawing from race: ‘It’s time to go’
NATCHEZ — Judge Lillie Sanders, who has served the Sixth Circuit Court District that includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties since 1989, has withdrawn from seeking reelection after her name appeared on the ballot unopposed. Sanders said after facing health issues, she just decided “it’s time.”
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
fox40jackson.com
Crystal Springs man drowns in Pearl River, sheriff says
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A 55-year-old man from Crystal Springs has drowned in the Pearl River, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley. The sheriff said crews recovered the body of Gregory Bradley around 6 a.m. Saturday. Investigators first received a 911 call to Ayers Lane in Crystal...
Natchez Democrat
National Night Out law enforcement motorcade is Tuesday
NATCHEZ — There will be law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies traveling across the bridge and through neighborhoods of the Miss Lou on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Do not be alarmed, however. The motorcade of patrolmen is for National Night Out—not a hot pursuit. National Night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rapper 'JayDaYoungan's killing connected to bigger problem, Bogalusa police warn
BOGALUSA, La. — Using the stage name “JayDaYoungan,” Javorious Scott, 24, made a name for himself as a rapper in his hometown of Bogalusa. His rise in music ended Wednesday night, when police say he was shot multiple times outside a home on Superior Avenue. Family members...
WDSU
One person killed and five others injured in Northshore car crash
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Lousiana State Police have reported that one person was killed and five others injured in a head-on Washington Parish car accident. According to reports, Kevin Christensen, 35, of Mandeville, was killed on Louisiana Highway 21 near Little Southern Village Road on Saturday night around 10:45 p.m.
Man wanted for shooting at Hammond carwash
According to Chief Jimmy Travis, at about 2 p.m., deputies were called to a car wash on Club Deluxe Road near the intersection of Happywoods Road, on a report of shots fired in the area. It was revealed that two teenagers were sitting inside of a vehicle at the business when 20-year-old Mikel "Kato" Lassare pulled up, got out of his vehicle, and reportedly began to shoot at the two juveniles, hitting the vehicle several times.
One killed, five injured in Washington Parish crash
Cops say a head-on crash Saturday night left a driver dead and five other people hurt. “Shortly after 10:45 p.m. on July 31, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Hammond Man Wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating 20 year old Mikel “Kato” Lassare in connection with a shooting which occurred on July 30, 2022. Chief Jimmy Travis reports at approximately 2:00 PM yesterday, deputies responded to the car wash on Club...
L'Observateur
Kentwood Shooting Leaves One Dead
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White (39 years old) of Kentwood, La who was shot and killed during a disturbance between he an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White laying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
Complex
JayDaYoungan’s Father Says Rapper Was Fatally Ambushed by 5 Gunmen
Just a few days after JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana, the late rapper’s father has shared further details about the fatal shooting. In a conversation with TMZ, Kenyatta Scott, who remains hospitalized after he was shot alongside JayDaYoungan on Wednesday, said he and his son were “ambushed by five gunmen.”
Picayune Item
Four members of Sheriff’s Department recognized for military support
Four members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were presented with awards for their support of a fellow law enforcement officer’s military duties. Liliana Torija nominated her four supervisors for the Patriotic Employer Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve back in May. She...
wbrz.com
State Police: One killed, 5 injured when vehicle flipped in head-on crash late Saturday night
BOGALUSA - A driver was killed, and five other people were injured when a vehicle flipped after a head-on crash late Saturday night in Washington Parish. State Police said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. Saturday on LA 21 near Little Southern Village Road in Bogalusa. It claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen.
an17.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in Kentwood shooting death
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the death of Julius White, 39, of Kentwood, who was shot and killed during a disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. On July 24, 2022, deputies responded to a residence on Cecil P Road in Kentwood for a disturbance where shots had been fired. Upon arrival, deputies located Julius White lying at the back door of the residence with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. After extensive life-saving measures were taken by medical personnel, White succumbed to his injuries.
Man killed during shootout at mud riding event
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. According to investigators, deputies responded to the shooting Saturday, July 23 around 3:20 pm at a mud riding event on Patton Road in Lorman. After deputies responded to the […]
fox8live.com
Wrong-way driver killed, 5 others injured in head-on highway crash near Bogalusa
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A wrong-way driver was killed and five other people injured in a head-on collision late Saturday night (July 30) on a state highway near Bogalusa, authorities said. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Kevin Christensen of Mandeville, Louisiana State Police said. Troopers said Christensen got...
Speedway Digest
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0