Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Dynamite Grand Slam

Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event
Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
AEW News: Cole Karter Joins The Factory on Elevation, The Acclaimed Get ‘Trash Day’ Shirt,
– During an interview segment on last night’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Cole Karter was offered a spot in The Factory by QT Marshall, which Karter accepted. You can view a clip below:. – Shop AEW has released a new “Trash Day” shirt for The Acclaimed. The Acclaimed will face...
WWE News: Kane Announces Summerslam Attendance, Kid Rock In The Crowd, Kevin Dunn Working Tonight’s Show
– Kane made an appearance at WWE Summerslam tonight to announce the attendance of the event. It was revealed that the attendance was 48,449. PWInsider reports that the attendance was indeed said to be around 48,000 backstage. That’s larger than the 35,000 or so that they were expecting. –...
WWE News: Alternate Angle of Brock Lesnar Lifting Ring With A Tractor, Note On Tractor Spot, WWE Got A Lot of Walk-Up Ticket Sales on Saturday
– An alternate angle of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor from WWE Summerslam has made its way online. It is near the announce table. – PWInsider reports that Lesnar pushing the ring was “rougher and harder” than originally planned. There was at least one rehearsal for the spot with someone in the production team lifting the ring.
