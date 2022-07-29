ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Dynamite Grand Slam

By Joseph Lee
 3 days ago
Note On Marked Off Seats For WWE Summerslam Event

Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWE News: Alternate Angle of Brock Lesnar Lifting Ring With A Tractor, Note On Tractor Spot, WWE Got A Lot of Walk-Up Ticket Sales on Saturday

– An alternate angle of Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor from WWE Summerslam has made its way online. It is near the announce table. – PWInsider reports that Lesnar pushing the ring was “rougher and harder” than originally planned. There was at least one rehearsal for the spot with someone in the production team lifting the ring.
WWE
