Updated AEW Ticket Sale Numbers, Including Dynamite Grand Slam

Wrestling Inc reports that there are seats at Nissan Stadium in Nashville which are covered and marked off. However, this was intentional on the part of WWE. WWE set up the seating for Summerslam like a TV taping and never planned on selling 60,000 to fill the venue. As previously reported, event sold a little over 35,000 tickets as of yesterday.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO