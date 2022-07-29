Detroit man arraigned after allegedly sexually assaulting hospital patient

www.tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for your help in finding a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Autumn Allen, 16, was last seen July 31 around 6 p.m. when she walked away from her home in the 18900 block of Prest. Allen is described as...
18 juvenile detainees escaped from their Wayne County cells. Did a guard make it possible?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two Wayne County employees are facing possible termination following a scathing internal investigation into how 18 juveniles were able to escape from their cells inside the county’s detention facility. After first agreeing to an interview about the escapes, Wayne County officials declined comment saying that...
Police say parking dispute ended with mass shooting at Detroit birthday party, killing 2
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe a parking dispute led to a man opening fire on a birthday party at his neighbor's home, killing two and injuring six. The shooting happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. The police say the...
'Our community deserves better.' 24 non-fatal shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
(WXYZ) — Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better. According to White, there were 24 non-fatal shootings and seven homicides in the City of Detroit this weekend. That includes a mass shooting that...
Bomb threat prompts evacuation order at MSU
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A bomb threat was issued at Michigan State University on Monday. The school’s public safety department says the threat was directed by phone toward Fee Hall in East Lansing at around 12:30 p.m. MSU Police and Public Safety advised occupants to vacate the building...
Chief to address mass shooting in Detroit that left 2 dead, 6 injured
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Over the weekend, a mass shooting in Detroit left two people dead and six others wounded. It happened on Coyle near Plymouth on the city's west side. Detroit Police Chief James White is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to address the shooting. Police...
2-year-old shot while sitting in vehicle in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 2-year-old girl was shot in the crossfire when a car was shot up in Southwest Detroit. We're told the shooting happened between near the intersection of Witt and Lawndale, which is near Fort St. and I-75. Police tell us three adults were...
Suspect wanted after escaping police custody in Eastpointe on Monday night
Eastpointe police are searching for a suspect they said escaped custody on Friday night. According to police, Devonta Deshawn Moore was being held without bond on charges of domestic violence and fleeing/eluding. Police say he was in the process of being loaded into a prisoner transport van when he fled...
Man fatally shot, another critically injured in domestic dispute on Detroit's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 12000 block of Wisconsin on Detroit’s westside at approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a shooting. Police say, the incident appears to be a domestic dispute between the resident of the home and...
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Saturday, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations. “We’re just going to continue. We won’t stop," Nefertiti Morris, his sister told 7 Action News....
EVs force emergency responders into new training to avoid electrocutions, reigniting fires
SOUTHFIELD (WXYZ) — "The typical electric vehicle has enough voltage to kill you if you don't know how to handle it," that's according to a safety training video from the National Fire Protection Association, aimed at keeping emergency responders and those they're helping safe during incidents involving electric vehicles.
Person killed, two injured in shooting on Detroit's westside Friday night
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms one person was shot and killed and two were injured after a shooting Friday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Stoepel and Livernois on the city’s westside. Police say two men were inside a vehicle when another vehicle approached and...
State monitoring increase in COVID-19 & monkeypox cases
The State of Michigan is in the midst of battling two ongoing health crises. While coronavirus cases surge, monkeypox cases are steadily increasing as well. According to the CDC, much of Southeast Michigan is back into the "high community level spread" category for COVID-19. When it comes to monkeypox, the...
Local clerks talk poll worker recruitment, preps for Michigan primary
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Local clerks and Michigan voters are preparing for Tuesday's primary, which will shape the party landscape for the November midterm elections. The biggest race statewide Tuesday will be the GOP gubernatorial battle, to determine who will take on Gov. Whitmer in the fall. There are also several notable congressional races including a crowded ballot for the new 13th congressional district which stretches from the Gross Pointes to downriver.
Why are some gas stations still higher than others as prices fall?
(WXYZ) — Gas prices continue to take a tumble and have been going down for more than 40 consecutive days. For the first time in months, Michigan is below the national average for gasoline. A gallon of gas is now around $4.19, which is about 90 cents lower than...
Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson to step down at end of his contract next year
(WXYZ) — Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson will step down after his contract ends, he said during an announcement to the university on Monday morning. Wilson's contract will end on July 31, 2023. He's been the university's president since Aug. 1, 2013. “Wayne State today is strong...
Benson : 'We will protect the voting rights of every citizen' ahead of Michigan primary
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is reminding voters ahead of the primary election on Tuesday that they will protect voting rights. Benson spoke Monday morning from Detroit, reminding people of the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of the people who still are pursuing a "coordinated attack on our elections and our democracy."
Detroit Weather: Less humid today before the heat and storms return Wednesday
Today: Mostly sunny and less humid with a high of 83°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 68°. Humidity rises again overnight. Light SE wind. Wednesday: Hot and muggy with a high of 94° and heat indices up to 100°. Scattered afternoon/evening storms could be strong. Wind: SW 15-30 mph.
