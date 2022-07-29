ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keystone Heights, FL

Two male minors charged on multiple counts of burglary and grand theft in Keystone Heights

By Emilie Kyler
mycbs4.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for stealing car from Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keystone Heights, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone Heights, FL
Local
Florida Cars
City
Keystone, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft#Burglary#The General Investigation
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County

Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
alachuachronicle.com

Circle K employee charged with stealing cash from store

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nehemiah Fredrick Morgan, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after reportedly confessing to stealing about $1,200 from the Circle K at 1515 N. Main Street, where he was employed, over the course of about a week. Post Miranda, Morgan admitted to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy