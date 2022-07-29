Two male minors charged on multiple counts of burglary and grand theft in Keystone Heights

mycbs4.com
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
Man on probation arrested for stealing car from Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ephrain Algernon Nelson, 34, was arrested Saturday night and charged with grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that her vehicle was stolen from Campus Walk Apartments and then returned by Nelson. The officer reported that when he arrived, he saw Nelson leaving the parking lot from which the vehicle was stolen and returned. After confirming with the victim that Nelson was the alleged thief, the officer made contact with Nelson; after the officer commanded Nelson to stop, he allegedly ran but was detained.
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
Alachua man arrested for allegedly firing shotgun at neighbors who were looking for lost dog
ALACHUA, Fla. – Ronald Darrick Carlisle, 44, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after allegedly firing a shotgun at neighbors who were looking for their dog. At about 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning,...
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Two teens were arrested in a Clay County unlocked car break-in spree. All of the cars were unlocked
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Unlocked cars have been easy targets for two teenagers burglarizing a Clay County community. Sheriff's deputies charged the teens with 23 different counts of burglary. The break-ins weren't smash and grabs - the sheriff's office reports all of the cars were unlocked. Sheriff Michelle Cook...
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
Lake City Police respond to three separate reports of gunfire over the weekend
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) responded to three separate reports of gunfire over this weekend. LCPD Public Information Officer, Greg Burnsed, says on Saturday night, July 30th, officers responded to NE Montana St to a report of gunfire hitting a home. A victim told officers they were sitting inside...
Sheriff Watson’s statement regarding delay of arrest reports over the weekend
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded today to our article over the weekend concerning the delayed release to the media of arrest reports from the jail. Captain Kaley Behl sent us the following statement:. “Last week, an arrest mittimus was released prior to redaction...
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
Circle K employee charged with stealing cash from store
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nehemiah Fredrick Morgan, 18, was arrested late last night and charged with grand theft after reportedly confessing to stealing about $1,200 from the Circle K at 1515 N. Main Street, where he was employed, over the course of about a week. Post Miranda, Morgan admitted to...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
Two injured in early morning shooting on the Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men took themselves to the hospital in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 1 after what Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office describes as a shooting. Officers responded to 8300 Gullege Drive after a shooting was reported. Both men suffered no major injuries and were able to...
One Florida Sheriff Cracks Down On Illegal Street Racing, 36 People Arrested
One Florida Sheriff is cracking down on illegal street racing which has led to dozens of arrests in recent months. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that at least 36 people, including two minors, were arrested over the past few months, with hundreds of
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medication
Monique Elizabeth Carter, 36, of Middleburg has been sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for tampering with the medication of patients, specifically, injectable fentanyl.
JSO: Victim in surgery for gunshot wound
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Labelle St. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots being heard. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Upon arrival they located several shell casings but no victim. Around the same time...
Sunday night shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were involved in a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville around 1:30 a.m., according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the scene at 8300 Gullege Drive, JSO said. The men had non-life threatening injuries and were able to take themselves to the hospital. Violent Crimes...
