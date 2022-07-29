www.nwestiowa.com
Tranquil Backyard Retreat
O’Briens find plenty of ways to fill up outdoor space. All you’ll be able to grow here are hostas and day lilies. That’s what Pat and Jody O’Brien heard nine years ago when they first moved from Sioux Falls to their Okoboji home. It was easy...
We all scream for ice cream
Andy’s Ice Cream offers sweet treats in the summer. Andy Domoras is in the happiness business. The 18-year-old Spirit Lake High School grad is following in his parents’ footsteps and is making people happy through food. Andy is the son of local restaurant entrepreneurs Tom and Juliana Domoras,...
Fairy Godmother
Fairy gardens delight kayakers in canals of West Okoboji. The canals of West Okoboji are mystical and otherworldly. Kayakers explore these waterways and in the last couple of years the canals have an added touch of whimsy and magic. Fairy gardens now dot the landscape. And Cathy Kuker could be...
Sioux County group offers scholarships for Latino students
REGIONAL—Growing up in Guatemala, Otto Reyna loved to draw. However, he was mostly limited to paper and pencil, sketching stick figures at first, then moving to drawings of greater complexity. When Reyna came to the United States as a 15-year-old, he settled with his parents and seven siblings in...
KLEM
Saturday News, July 30
Saturday at the Plymouth County Fair promises to be a great one. The biggest 4H event, the swine show, will take place this morning, Pet and rabbit shows mark the afternoon judging events. Plymouth County Fair Board member Candace Nash says these are the things that make the fair exciting.
Renovation and Revitalization
Arnolds Park sees two more major projects to fruition. The most recent episode of Extreme Makeover: Iowa Great Lakes has seen a pair of major renovations unveiled in Arnolds Park during the 2022 summer season. One is the most recent project in the Imagine Iowa Great Lakes organization’s ongoing revitalization...
Ocheyedan toddler fights rare disorder
SIBLEY—When offering a two-year-old a cookie and lemonade, the chance they decline ranks fairly low. Despite facing challenges in his young life, Clayton Schiphoff showed his spunky personality while happily accepting the treats during a reception last Wednesday at his home in Ocheyedan. The toddler’s parent’s, Dalton and Dakota Schiphoff, were celebrating being named Shayla Bee Fund recipient No. 227.
Rolling Along
Okoboji Bicycle Club explores the Iowa Great Lakes during summer. Whether it’s from a seat on the Queen II, from your dancing spot out on Preservation Plaza grooving to a Live at the Lake concert or hiking through Kenue Park at the Dickinson County Nature Center — there are so many ways to explore the different areas of the Iowa Great Lakes.
Letter: Story mixed up who said what
Recently, you published a story concerning the O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting from July 13. No one from The REVIEW staff was in attendance at this meeting, thus there are a few inaccuracies in your reporting. First, you included quotes from Patty Vollink and Denise Steffen. While the quotes...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
KEYC
Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa. The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Editorial: The future of EMS
Evolution is part of everyday life, and such a change may be forthcoming to O’Brien County emergency medical services. O’Brien County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson briefed the county board of supervisors on this issue on July 19. Two EMS medical directors are departing soon, one to a relocation, one to retirement.
KCRG.com
So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
siouxlandnews.com
Tilt Studios opening at Southern Hills Mall forcing other businesses to close down
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As a new arcade moves into the Southern Hills Mall, several other businesses already there say it's forcing them to leave. "Tilt put in a non-exclusive for competition, so basically there is no competition for them," said Brian Gibbs, owner of Gibby's Arcade. That non-compete...
O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park
PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
