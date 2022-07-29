ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nwestiowa.com

Tranquil Backyard Retreat

O’Briens find plenty of ways to fill up outdoor space. All you’ll be able to grow here are hostas and day lilies. That’s what Pat and Jody O’Brien heard nine years ago when they first moved from Sioux Falls to their Okoboji home. It was easy...
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

We all scream for ice cream

Andy’s Ice Cream offers sweet treats in the summer. Andy Domoras is in the happiness business. The 18-year-old Spirit Lake High School grad is following in his parents’ footsteps and is making people happy through food. Andy is the son of local restaurant entrepreneurs Tom and Juliana Domoras,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fairy Godmother

Fairy gardens delight kayakers in canals of West Okoboji. The canals of West Okoboji are mystical and otherworldly. Kayakers explore these waterways and in the last couple of years the canals have an added touch of whimsy and magic. Fairy gardens now dot the landscape. And Cathy Kuker could be...
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County group offers scholarships for Latino students

REGIONAL—Growing up in Guatemala, Otto Reyna loved to draw. However, he was mostly limited to paper and pencil, sketching stick figures at first, then moving to drawings of greater complexity. When Reyna came to the United States as a 15-year-old, he settled with his parents and seven siblings in...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, July 30

Saturday at the Plymouth County Fair promises to be a great one. The biggest 4H event, the swine show, will take place this morning, Pet and rabbit shows mark the afternoon judging events. Plymouth County Fair Board member Candace Nash says these are the things that make the fair exciting.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Renovation and Revitalization

Arnolds Park sees two more major projects to fruition. The most recent episode of Extreme Makeover: Iowa Great Lakes has seen a pair of major renovations unveiled in Arnolds Park during the 2022 summer season. One is the most recent project in the Imagine Iowa Great Lakes organization’s ongoing revitalization...
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ocheyedan toddler fights rare disorder

SIBLEY—When offering a two-year-old a cookie and lemonade, the chance they decline ranks fairly low. Despite facing challenges in his young life, Clayton Schiphoff showed his spunky personality while happily accepting the treats during a reception last Wednesday at his home in Ocheyedan. The toddler’s parent’s, Dalton and Dakota Schiphoff, were celebrating being named Shayla Bee Fund recipient No. 227.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rolling Along

Okoboji Bicycle Club explores the Iowa Great Lakes during summer. Whether it’s from a seat on the Queen II, from your dancing spot out on Preservation Plaza grooving to a Live at the Lake concert or hiking through Kenue Park at the Dickinson County Nature Center — there are so many ways to explore the different areas of the Iowa Great Lakes.
OKOBOJI, IA
nwestiowa.com

Letter: Story mixed up who said what

Recently, you published a story concerning the O’Brien County Conservation Board meeting from July 13. No one from The REVIEW staff was in attendance at this meeting, thus there are a few inaccuracies in your reporting. First, you included quotes from Patty Vollink and Denise Steffen. While the quotes...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Editorial: The future of EMS

Evolution is part of everyday life, and such a change may be forthcoming to O’Brien County emergency medical services. O’Brien County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson briefed the county board of supervisors on this issue on July 19. Two EMS medical directors are departing soon, one to a relocation, one to retirement.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

So close: Five Iowa tickets one number short of Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County mulls land near Douma Park

PRIMGHAR—Douma Park southwest of Sanborn could get bigger in the future if a proposed land purchase goes through. The question county conservation director Travis Scott pondered with the O’Brien County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, July 26, was how much land would be part of that purchase. The...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux County attorney sees case numbers rise

SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County’s population was 35,872 as of the 2020 census. Seventeen of Iowa’s 99 counties have a higher population, including Polk County, with Des Moines, at a population of 478,204; Woodbury County, with Sioux City, at 104,883 and Story County, with Ames, at 98,125. “I often...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Charging system is coming for SD interstates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
TRAFFIC

