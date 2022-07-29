FBI: FSB operative operated in St. Pete for years

www.fox13news.com
Former mayor Kriseman reacts to alleged interference in local St. Petersburg elections
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Department of Justice launched a federal investigation Friday into the Russian government's possible interference into U.S. politics including local elections right here in St. Petersburg, Florida. Former St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman commended investigators Monday in a facebook post saying, "It is vital...
Suspect accused of impersonating cop in armed robbery ring faces state charges
TAMPA, Fla. - One of the suspects in an armed robbery ring that stretched to four Florida counties is now facing state charges. Daniel Jackson and Reginald Roberts were before a federal judge in Tampa in June, but Jackson has to deal with state charges too. Federal agents said the...
Tampa Man Sentenced For Access Device Fraud, ID Theft
TAMPA, Fla. – Devaris McClain, 30, Tampa, has been sentenced to five years and one month in federal prison for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. As part of his sentence, the Court also ordered McClain to pay $92,346.54 to
Woman arrested in connection with two deaths in Hillsborough County
DOVER, Fla. - A 20-year-old woman is behind bars for her alleged role in arranging two murders in Hillsborough County. Deputies said Fatima Garcia Avila helped her boyfriend kill his cousin's wife, Erica Aviles, 22, because they believed she was having an affair. The victim was shot to death outside her home in Dover last month.
More charges in police impersonation case
Detectives in Tampa say Daniel Jackson and three others impersonated police officers in order to rob drug dealers. This rash of armed robberies happened in several counties over the course of a year, and Jackson is now facing more charges.
Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
Beach Beacon
Police chief: Burglary suspects showed 'total disregard' for life, property
BELLEAIR — One day after a string of vehicle burglaries ended with the fleeing suspects colliding with a Belleair Police Department cruiser, sending an officer and four juveniles to area hospitals, passing vehicles crunched over the remaining bits of glass and plastic strewn along Mehlenbacher Road. Other than the...
Clearwater Man’s Life Becomes Circus Of Lawsuits
CLEARWATER, Fla. – A homeless Clearwater man’s life has become a circus of lawsuits both filed by him and filed against him. On July 23, Bassam Minawi, 58, filed a pro se lawsuit in the Pinellas County courts. Minawi, last reported as homeless, claims his
Pasco County deputies assist in serving eviction at wrong home
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Jennifer Michele was at her mother's home on Thursday afternoon in Land O' Lakes when she saw a notification from Ring that someone had rung her doorbell. Ring security systems have a video component, and she said she was alarmed by what she saw.
Missing woman last seen on bus to Tampa
Florida authorities are searching for a missing mom from Cape Coral who was last seen boarding a Greyhound bus to head to Tampa. Police are now considering her a missing and endangered adult.
Underground search and rescue
Workers in Pinellas Park got a real shock when they opened the cover of a manhole Monday morning. It led to a big search, and a lot of confusion in the area.
Missing Florida mom Erica Johnson disappears after boarding Cape Coral Greyhound bus bound for Tampa: Police
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a young mom who had disappeared after she was last seen getting off a bus during the early-morning hours in Cape Coral earlier this month. Erica Johnson, 36, was photographed at a Southeast 47th Terrace bus stop in Cape Coral...
Tampa Bay tech tycoon turns his talents to protecting Florida's wildlife
TAMPA, Fla. - As millions more people move to Florida, untouched parts of the state that wildlife call home come under more pressure. Some fear people will ruin what brought so many to the Sunshine State in the first place, but a Bay Area man who made millions in technology believes he can use some of that same magic to save the environment.
Florida mom missing after taking bus, police say
Police are looking for a missing Florida woman who was last seen taking a bus from Fort Myers to Tampa.
Pasco County man, 11-month-old son have been found
Pasco County deputies are searching for a man and his 11-month-old son after they missed an appointment Monday morning.
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
'No lens wide enough': Bradenton photographer documents devastation from war in Ukraine
BRADENTON, Fla. - A Bradenton photographer traveled throughout Ukraine to document the war – even as air raid sirens went off. Allan Mestel said he saw targeted strikes on civilian apartment buildings and homes. He even saw vehicles riddled with bullet holes. He continued capturing images of the destruction and of the people who were injured.
From Russia to Florida: FBI halts Russian agent's 7-year influence campaign
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Russian foreign agent has been indicted by a Federal grand jury in Tampa for running a "brazen influence campaign, turning U.S. political groups and U.S. citizens into instruments of the Russian government," according to the FBI. Over the course of seven years, from 2014 to...
Man fires gun into car with 2 children, Hernando deputies say
Hernando County deputies are searching for the man they say opened fire on a car with two children inside during a road rage incident in Spring Hill Sunday evening.
HCSO: Accused drunk driver runs red light, crashes into Hillsborough County deputy
TAMPA, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hit by an accused drunk driver who ran a red light Sunday morning. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the on-duty deputy was stopped at the red light facing eastbound at the intersection of North Dale Mabry Highway and Ehrlich Road around 6 a.m. When the light turned green the deputy and another citizen, driving a Honda Civic, drove forward.
