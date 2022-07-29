Lakeland antique shop owner brings own collection to store

www.fox13news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — There is now one less thing to do in Tampa — Grand Prix Tampa has permanently closed its doors. After a long 43-year run, the business closed down, making sure to thank everyone on its website for the years of fun. "Grand Prix Tampa is...
Dream Center of Lakeland transforms rundown city block into park
The nonprofit Dream Center of Lakeland has transformed the inner-city intersection into Kids Club Park.
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
fox13news.com
St. Pete pickleball league sees rise in popularity
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Over the last few years, pickleball has been rising in popularity, and its considered one of the fastest growing sports in the US. Due to the soaring popularity of this decades old game, mini parks and recreation departments are adding pickleball to their sporting program. "In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
City of Dunedin shares 'Scoop the Poop' message with the help of kilts, bagpipes, and swords
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Responsible pet owners know that leaving behind your dog "doo" is a big "don't." The city of Dunedin is amplifying that "scoop the poop" message, and they're doing it in a very Dunedin way, complete with kilts, bagpipes, and swords. They're hoping to grab peoples' attention and...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox13news.com
After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes. Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay tech tycoon turns his talents to protecting Florida's wildlife
TAMPA, Fla. - As millions more people move to Florida, untouched parts of the state that wildlife call home come under more pressure. Some fear people will ruin what brought so many to the Sunshine State in the first place, but a Bay Area man who made millions in technology believes he can use some of that same magic to save the environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Largo artist undergoes spiritual experience while putting together ‘Dark Matter’ exhibit
LARGO, Fla. - A Pinellas County artist hopes to help people through the healing process with a new gallery exhibit in Largo. Whether through painting on canvas or creating sculpture with different mediums, artist Jason Hackenwerth uses his art to flush his feelings. "The paintings are really expressions of unfettered...
Water bill fees going up for customers in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Utilities customers will soon be paying more for services. "The average residential customer, using 6,000 gallons of water a month, will see a billing increase from $81.30 to $83.68 – a difference of $2.38," the county wrote in an email. Residential reclaimed...
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Find Tampa Bay’s Largest Ice Cream Sandwich
In our opinion, the combination of ice cream and cookies is one of the closest things to dessert perfection. That’s why this store caught our attention! Here’s where you can find Tampa Bay’s largest ice cream sandwich!. Not that far from USF‘s Tampa campus, you’ll discover Cookie...
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
HART proposes new routes to serve USF, downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - There may be a couple of new bus routes coming to the Tampa area. The newly-proposed routes from HART would help give residents, visitors, and workers more options to get around. HART is proposing two new circulator bus routes that will cover about three miles of downtown...
fox13news.com
'It was madness': Florida woman celebrating birthday in downtown Orlando when she was shot in mass shooting
'It was madness': Woman shot in downtown Orlando was there celebrating her birthday. Jaimy was with friends in downtown Orlando over the weekend to celebrate her 23rd birthday when someone started shooting, and Jaimy suddenly found herself among seven people who were shot, and dozens of others running. "I remember moving my foot in my shoe and it was just filled with blood," she told FOX 35.
Clear the Shelters: Pasco County Animal Services looking for families to adopt over 100 pets
WFLA News Channel 8 is helping pets find their forever families in Tampa Bay during the national Clear the Shelters 2022 campaign.
thatssotampa.com
Express Employment will fill more than 50 positions at upcoming job fairs in Tampa Bay region
This article is sponsored by Express Employment Professionals. Express Employment Professionals of Brandon and Tampa Northeast are hosting a Back to School Job Fair this Thursday, August 4. They’re looking to fill more than 50 positions in the hospitality industry, as well as administrative and industrial jobs. Both of...
cltampa.com
Dave Sunday of Sunday’s Delicatessen explains why he closed his popular Ybor City eatery
For hours on Thursday, July 28—Sunday’s Delicatessen’s second to last day open—the line sprawled out of the door and onto the Ybor City sidewalk. The breakfast rush turned into the lunch rush as loyal customers patiently waited for one last Sunday’s sandwich. Dave and Gina Sunday, and the rest of their skeleton crew, locked the doors before 2 p.m., telling customers they had run out of food.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
fox13news.com
Kids help kids through charity that puts new spin on shopping
TAMPA, Fla. - A new charity in Tampa aims to teach kids to give back. Tampa-based brand "Wee Macree" makes shirts that make a difference, teaching kids to help kids. It sells tee-shirts that support organizations that help children. When you pay for one of their shirts, you're paying it forward.
Puppy rescued from Tampa dumpster finds new home
What started as a sad story ended happily after a rescued puppy found its new forever family almost immediately.
Comments / 0