The Sento Showdown: How a Mortal Kombat Tournament Seeks to Raise Accessibility Awareness

Spacewar!, the First Known Video Game Ever Made, Is Now Playable on Analogue Pocket
Spacewar!, the first known digital video game ever made, is now available on the Analogue Pocket thanks to the new PDP-1 Core developed with openFPGA. FPGA, or field-programmable gate array, is a type of integrated circuit that can be reconfigured after it's manufactured. openFPGA, on the other hand, is the "first purpose built, FPGA driven hardware and ecosystem designed for 3rd party development of video game hardware." It was also "created specifically for preserving video game history."
Side Quests - List of Standard and Hero Quests
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki will go over all optional quests that you can do as you carry on with your journey. Quests in the game are split up between Standard Quests and Hero's Quests. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs, while Hero's Quests unlock new heroes.
Apex Legends Season 14 Changes and Patch Notes
With the commencement of Apex Legend's Season 14, there are a huge number of balance changes and new additions to keep you busy as you rank up. From drastic map changes and the introduction of a brand new Legend to the return of some fan-favorite equipment, the page below is a comprehensive breakdown of everything new this season.
How Final Fantasy XIV Fans Found In-Game Popularity as a Band
The Songbirds take their stage, as they always do, on the white cobblestones of Limsa Lominsa. It's dusk in Final Fantasy XIV. Foot traffic around the city swells after the sun goes down, when students race home from school and grown-ups clock out from their day jobs. A faint, familiar MIDI melody leaves the band's violins and keyboards, and after a few bars I'm able to place it: "Kiss From A Rose," by Seal. A row of identically dressed bards — like a '60s Phil Specter girl group — weave together a miraculous harmony despite bandwidth and latency. Fans toss glow sticks in the air, warriors and mages lock into their dance animations on the periphery, it's Coachella with Chocobos. The Songbirds are the most famous band in MMO history, and their world tour of Hydaelyn is never going to end.
Palkia Raid Guide: Palkia Counters and Best Moveset
Looking for a Pokemon Go Palkia Raid guide? Palkia has taken over from Dialga as the Tier 5 Raid Boss in Pokemon Go Raids from Jul 31, 2022 at 10am until August 10, 2022 at 10am. Palkia will also be the featured Pokemon during the Legendary Raid Hour on Aug...
Call of Duty Warzone: Plagiarism Accusations Surface Around New Dog Operator Design
A popular new furry Operator in Call of Duty Warzone has become the subject of plagiarism claims. The new playable character, due to launch alongside the upcoming Terminator bundle, allows you to buy and play as a “Loyal Samoyed” – a soldier with the head of a very, very good boy. You can see the design below in a promotional image from developer Raven Software.
Azure Gleam Chapter 15 - The Hour of Vengeance
This chapter is only accessible if Byleth and Jeralt joined your army at the end of Azure Gleam Chapter 12 - A Trick of the Goddess. If you failed to recruit Byleth and both Rodrigue and Jeralt were killed, you'll skip this and Chapter 16 and go straight into the final chapter. You will not visit the camp at all during this chapter. Instead, this chapter consists only of the battle against Shez and Solon.
Madden 23 Devs Promise 'Most Polished Version In a Long Time' After Years Of Buggy Releases
Madden NFL has been undeniably stuck in a rut this generation. Since the release of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, EA’s long-running NFL sim has consistently hovered around 65 on Metacritic. The complaints have been the same: unpolished, drab presentation, and modes that have failed to keep pace with the competition.
Eresys - Official Alpha Footage
Here's a peek at alpha footage from Eresys, the upcoming four-person Co-Op inspired by the works of H.P Lovecraft. Eresys is coming to PC.
The Biggest Game Releases of August 2022
August is here, and while it’s still a little too early to declare that the gaming drought is behind us, the month does bring a slew of cool new video games for all of us to play! Whether you’re into roller skating, swinging from tall buildings, or even joining a cult filled with livestock, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the biggest and best games coming in August 2022.
The Highlake and Darkgrove Quests
In this Bear and Breakfast guide we will guide you through the Highlake and Darkgrove Main Quests. This covers where to go, who to talk to, what rewards you will receive, Quest Item locations, and other pertinent information. Looking for a particular quest? Check on an option below... With the...
Sega Genesis Mini 2 North American Release Will Be a Tenth of the Original
If you want a Sega Genesis Mini 2, you'll have to turn to Amazon Japan, as western customers will have to import Sega's next mini console. According to a report from Polygon, Sega is only selling the Genesis Mini 2 to the West through Amazon Japan due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain.
Hokko Life - Console Announcement Trailer
Hokko Life leaves Steam Early Access and launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for this upcoming community sim game to see some of the activities, like growing crops and more.
Activision Blizzard Loses Millions of Players, But Adds 25% More Developers Year-on-Year
Call of Duty and Overwatch publisher Activision Blizzard has lost millions of players compared to this time last year but, despite that decrease, has grown its pool of developers by 25%. During its latest earnings results, Activision Blizzard revealed that its monthly active users - categorised as anyone who accesses...
First 16 Minutes of Gotham Knights Gameplay Revealed
Gotham Knights is a game that is being anticipated by almost everyone. It is sequel to the iconic Arkham series of games, but has its own twist to it. Batman has passed away and Gotham has been left unprotected. Now, his underlings have taken over the crime fighting job and we will see Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Redhood become the new Knights of Gotham in this title.
Xbox Game Pass in August 2022: Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and More
Xbox has confirmed the first wave of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass this month. Included in the new selection are Ghost Recon Wildlands, Turbo Golf Racing, Two Point Campus, and more. Both Midnight Fight Express and Immortality are not included in the announcement, but are already confirmed as Game Pass entries near the end of August.
MultiVersus Leak Suggests Eleven from Stranger Things Could Arrive Soon
MultiVersus is title that every player is talking about nowadays. It is game that brings Super Smash Bro's gameplay with a new and unique roster of characters. The game is being published by Warner Bros. Games and they have brought the likes of DC, Scooby Doo, HBO and so many other universes that players can choose from. Through one of the latest leaks, we know about a new character that might make an appearance in the game next.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Numenoreans
From the High King of the Dúnedain, Elendil, to his son, Isildur, and even the last King of the Númenor, Ar-Pharazôn, and more, we got the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to explain just who they're playing, what are Númenóreans, and more! Looking to learn about who these characters are? IGN has you covered! Join us for this full character breakdown of LOTR Rings of Power Númenóreans.
Someone Already Built P.T. in Halo Infinite's Forge... Before the Mode Is Even Out
Halo Infinite's much-anticipated Forge Mode has yet to be released, but that hasn't stopped @DeathTempler from recreating P.T.'s terrifying hallway in an early version of it. As reported by PC Gamer, certain players like Death Templer have found a way to access an unfinished version of Halo Infinite's Forge Mode in the latest co-op campaign test flight and it has given these creators some powerful tools to create some impressive pieces of work.
Daily Deals: Final Day to Buy Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Before the Price Increase
The Meta Quest 2 is the most popular VR headset, and it's getting a surprise price hike starting tomorrow. So, now is the time to pick up the VR headset if you are interested. And, PlayStation is having a nice sale that includes discounts on franchises like Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and more. And, if you missed out on the Prime Day deal on Amazon's Echo Dot, that 50% discount is back today. Plus, the Xbox Series X is in stock at Walmart today for those of you looking to upgrade.
