Jason Momoa Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in "Aquaman 2"

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Michelle Rodriguez is excited about the future of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films
Michelle Rodriguez is a veteran of the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She’s been playing the role of Letty Rodriguez for the past 20 years. When seasoned franchise director Justin Lin walked out of production due to a disagreement with lead star Vin Diesel, the franchise was left...
Chaka Khan Is Still ‘Upset About Sounding Like a Chipmunk’ on Kanye West’s ‘Through the Wire’
Click here to read the full article. It has been 17 years since Kanye West‘s debut single “Through the Wire” was released, in which he sampled Chaka Khan‘s voice from her 1984 track “Through the Fire.” While considered a staple of West’s catalogue, Khan is still not a fan of how her voice turned out on the song all these years later, she revealed on Monday (Aug. 1). During an interview with Good Day DC, host Marissa Mitchell brought up Khan’s distaste of West’s treatment of the sample. The 10-time Grammy winner said she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk”...
The New "Pretty Little Liars" Outfits Have a Hidden Connection to the Original Cast
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" costume designer Megan Stark Evans is reimagining the fashion from the popular franchise for HBO Max's reboot. To do so, she pulled together an extensive and well-researched wardrobe for main characters Imogen (Bailee Madison), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), Faran (Zaria), Mouse (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), and Karen and Kelly Beasley (Mallory Bechtel).
Jon Favreau Tried to Convince the Russo Brothers Not to Kill Iron Man
Tony Stark's death in "Avengers: Endgame" is a moment that rocked the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. But things could have turned out very differently if one person had had their way. The hero in question is "Iron Man" director and actor Jon Favreau, who read the plot twist and immediately called filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. "He read the script . . . and said to us, 'Are you really going to kill Iron Man?'" Anthony told Vanity Fair.
"The X Factor" Releases Never-Before-Seen Version of Harry Styles's Original Audition
It's been 12 years since we first set eyes on Harry Styles as a cheeky 16-year-old who auditioned for "The X Factor" with his rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely." Or so we thought. On July 30, "The X Factor" released a brand-new, never-before-seen extended version of his original audition, and it reveals he actually sang a completely different song at first.
