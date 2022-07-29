The best advice Dylan Carlson has received

ATLANTA – The Phillies have been trying to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Trade Deadline. But after falling short to this point, they instead upgraded their bullpen and outfield defense. The Phillies acquired right-hander David Robertson from the Cubs and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels. The Phillies sent right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs and catcher Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels. Brown is the organization’s No. 26 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, but he was expected to jump into the top half of Philadelphia's Top 30 list in the upcoming August re-rank. O’Hoppe is the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect, and the No. 86 prospect in baseball.

