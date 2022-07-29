The best advice Dylan Carlson has received

www.mlb.com
Do the Padres have the greatest trio in baseball history?
A.J. Preller -- who has never seen a deal he didn't love -- pulled it off. Shortly before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, the Padres finished off the trade that baseball fans had been speculating about ever since Juan Soto rejected the Nationals' last contract offer: In exchange for a bushel of prospects and future stars, San Diego added Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to a lineup already brimming with stars.
'Beyond special': Judge hits No. 43 in Yanks' 70th win
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge has brought home two consecutive American League Player of the Week Awards, and the Yankees’ superstar is off to a good start in pursuit of a third. Judge belted his Major League-leading 43rd home run on Monday evening, joining a power party that included a three-run Anthony Rizzo blast and Jose Trevino’s first career multihomer game as the Yankees became the first club to reach 70 victories this season with a 7-2 win over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Bush deal further helps bolster Brewers' bullpen
PITTSBURGH -- The Brewers continued a bullpen makeover late Monday with a trade for hard-throwing Rangers right-hander Matt Bush. The Brewers sent left-handed pitching prospect Antoine Kelly, their No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and utility man Mark Mathias to Texas for the 36-year-old Bush, the former shortstop and No. 1 overall Draft pick who has a troubled past but is excelling this season as a high-leverage reliever. He will augment a Brewers bullpen that will have quite a different look on Tuesday night against the Pirates.
Trade for Siri gives Rays boost in center field
ST. PETERSBURG – With Kevin Kiermaier sidelined for the season and Manuel Margot out for at least a few more weeks, the Rays believe they found an upgrade in center field on Monday by acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros as part of a three-team trade that cost them two well-regarded pitching prospects.
Injury ends Gray's night, raises questions
ARLINGTON -- Prior to Monday night’s matchup with the Orioles, Rangers manager Chris Woodward spoke highly of Jon Gray's recent stretch (a 2.65 ERA in 11 starts since June 1) and how well the right-hander has pitched when healthy. Unfortunately, the clean bill of health didn’t last much longer....
D-backs get INF Rivera from Royals for Weaver on busy day
CLEVELAND -- A lot happened on the field during the D-backs’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday night at Progressive Field, but with less than 24 hours until the Trade Deadline, there was a lot happening off of it as well involving Arizona. There were new faces...
Pirates send Quintana to Cards in 4-player trade
PITTSBURGH -- As José Quintana walked off the mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s intrastate matchup against the Phillies, he was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation by those in attendance at PNC Park. The crowd knew the circumstances. Quintana did, too. He played coy when asked about the reception after the game, but he knew.
Grateful Soto speaks candidly ahead of Deadline
WASHINGTON -- The cheers were yelled louder. The applause was clapped harder. The exclamation of “We love you, Juan!” following an eighth-inning walk was accentuated. It remains to be seen if Monday -- the last game before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline -- was Juan Soto’s final night with the Nationals after five seasons. But if it was his curly "W" finale, there was no question as to the impact he has made in Washington at only 23 years old.
Nats look to future core after trading Soto, Bell to SD
WASHINGTON -- After seven years with the organization, four-plus seasons in the Major Leagues, 565 games, one World Series title, numerous awards and countless displays of generational talent, the Nationals traded star outfielder Juan Soto to the Padres on Tuesday in their second blockbuster Trade Deadline deal in as many years.
Yanks acquire LA's No. 15 prospect for struggling Gallo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees found a new home for Joey Gallo in advance of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline, shipping the struggling outfielder to the Dodgers in exchange for right-hander Clayton Beeter. Beeter, 23, was rated as the Dodgers’ No. 15 prospect by MLB Pipeline, and now...
The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN
Baseball players are a well-traveled bunch. They get moved 2,000 miles in one day, twice in one afternoon or, sometimes, dealt halfway across the country for 1,000 pounds of catfish. But one MLB player has been swapped in more deals than any other. He's played in less than 15 seasons...
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
Rangers trade 'shocked' Bush to Crew
ARLINGTON -- With less than 24 hours until this year’s Trade Deadline, the Rangers made their first move ... but it was a shocking one. Texas dealt right-handed reliever Matt Bush to the Brewers in return for left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, Milwaukee's No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and 28-year-old utilityman Mark Mathias.
Marlins deal two relievers for Toronto's No. 4 prospect
MIAMI -- The Marlins made their first move before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline by sending right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop, along with a player to be named later, to the Blue Jays for shortstop/third-base prospect Jordan Groshans. Ranked as Toronto’s No. 4 prospect and No....
Phils trade for OF Marsh, RHP Robertson
ATLANTA – The Phillies have been trying to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Trade Deadline. But after falling short to this point, they instead upgraded their bullpen and outfield defense. The Phillies acquired right-hander David Robertson from the Cubs and outfielder Brandon Marsh from the Angels. The Phillies sent right-hander Ben Brown to the Cubs and catcher Logan O’Hoppe to the Angels. Brown is the organization’s No. 26 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, but he was expected to jump into the top half of Philadelphia's Top 30 list in the upcoming August re-rank. O’Hoppe is the Phillies’ No. 3 prospect, and the No. 86 prospect in baseball.
Bader heads to Yanks from Cards for Montgomery
NEW YORK -- In a surprising move that landed just ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, the Yankees acquired outfielder Harrison Bader with a player to be named or cash considerations from the Cardinals in exchange for left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Bader, a Gold Glove-winning center fielder and Bronxville, N.Y. native,...
As Hader trade sets in, Crew adds more 'pen help
PITTSBURGH -- Christian Yelich called the Josh Hader trade “surprising, definitely.” Brandon Woodruff saw the news on the golf course and thought it was a joke. Devin Williams didn’t know what to say. And while the clubhouse was still...
Senzatela shakes off early trouble: 'He's a bulldog'
SAN DIEGO -- Four months of injury and inconsistency led to a first inning of frustration for Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela on Monday night. But his turnaround, which came too late to prevent a 4-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, could be the momentum he needs. • Bryant...
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
Vin Scully's greatest calls, ranked
There has never been a play-by-play broadcaster like Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday at age 94. His legendary voice was a constant companion for baseball fans, and particularly Dodgers fans, for 67 years. From his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, to his final sign-off on Oct. 2, 2016, the inimitable style with which Scully brought us the game and regaled us with stories and anecdotes is unparalleled.
