MetroLink flood damage totals $20 million, the worst it's ever been

Damage to MetroLink is turning out to be worse than expected. In fact, it’s the worst it’s been since the train service first started up in 1993.

Bi-State says the total to fix everything is now up to $20 million.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach told KMOX on Friday morning that it’s been a team effort to get things cleaned up, and to make sure St. Louisans who need transit still have some access to it.

“Yeah, just unprecedented. I think as anybody who saw the pictures, they're just absolutely unbelievable,” Roach said. “We're doing our best to dig out, I've had crews working double overs out on the tracks. I've had bus operators working double overs trying to cover and still move St. Louis. Really appreciate everybody's patience and understanding.”

Roach said that as much work as they’re trying to get done, there will still be delays.

“We move them every day, the folks who stock the shelves, the folks who work in hospitals, and so on. So unfortunately, those folks who rely on us a lot of times have been late for work. And we apologize for that,” he said. “We're doing our best to keep St. Louis moving. But we just ask for everybody's patience there. We're still doing the bus bridging, we're doing the extra shifts to try to still get folks there. And you know, it's just a very difficult time right now.”

Train service is still down west of Central West End station. The worst of the damage is to equipment between Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Delmar Loop stations, including elevators, electric, fiber optics, the signaling system, and even the track beds themselves.

One MetroLink train car that was stuck at the Loop station is deemed a total loss — it would cost 10 million dollars alone to replace.

A Call-A-Ride van that got stuck is also a total loss.

Bus shuttles are operating in areas where trains aren't, including for visitors flying in from Lambert Airport.