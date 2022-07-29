ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MetroLink flood damage totals $20 million, the worst it's ever been

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYRrs_0gxkZDZI00

Damage to MetroLink is turning out to be worse than expected. In fact, it’s the worst it’s been since the train service first started up in 1993.

Bi-State says the total to fix everything is now up to $20 million.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach told KMOX on Friday morning that it’s been a team effort to get things cleaned up, and to make sure St. Louisans who need transit still have some access to it.

“Yeah, just unprecedented. I think as anybody who saw the pictures, they're just absolutely unbelievable,” Roach said. “We're doing our best to dig out, I've had crews working double overs out on the tracks. I've had bus operators working double overs trying to cover and still move St. Louis. Really appreciate everybody's patience and understanding.”

Roach said that as much work as they’re trying to get done, there will still be delays.

“We move them every day, the folks who stock the shelves, the folks who work in hospitals, and so on. So unfortunately, those folks who rely on us a lot of times have been late for work. And we apologize for that,” he said. “We're doing our best to keep St. Louis moving. But we just ask for everybody's patience there. We're still doing the bus bridging, we're doing the extra shifts to try to still get folks there. And you know, it's just a very difficult time right now.”

Train service is still down west of Central West End station. The worst of the damage is to equipment between Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Delmar Loop stations, including elevators, electric, fiber optics, the signaling system, and even the track beds themselves.

One MetroLink train car that was stuck at the Loop station is deemed a total loss — it would cost 10 million dollars alone to replace.

A Call-A-Ride van that got stuck is also a total loss.
Bus shuttles are operating in areas where trains aren't, including for visitors flying in from Lambert Airport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
missouribusinessalert.com

Centene withdraws $775 million expansion plan; St. Louis residents may bear the brunt of flood damage costs

As St. Louis continues to recover and assess the damage from last week’s flash flooding, it is becoming apparent that homeowners may bear the brunt of the financial burden. Many St. Louis residents are without flood insurance and typical home insurance plans do not cover flooding, so people will likely have to pay for damages out of their own pockets. Meanwhile, local officials are urging people affected by the flooding to report all damages to the United Way hotline so that the city can accurately report back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for federal aid. In other St. Louis-area news, Centene terminated its deal for a $775 million headquarters expansion in Clayton. The cancellation means the company will lose out on subsidies, but is part of an overall shift for the firm away from physical office spaces. Centene says it plans to downsize its office space by 65% as more employees remain remote. And, ahead of Tuesday, when Kansas voters will decide whether to remove protection of abortion rights from the state's constitution, at least one business owner says he'll relocate if a ban is issued. Andrew Morgans, the CEO of marketing agency Marknology and apparel company Landlocked in Kansas City, said he doesn’t want to operate in locations where his tax revenue will be supporting governments that have passed abortion bans. Missouri outlawed nearly all abortions when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

$1.89M Eureka home sits on bluff overlooking Meramec River

EUREKA, Mo. – A Eureka, Missouri home built on a bluff overlooking the Meramec River is coming to market on Saturday at $1.89 million. The four-level home, located on a 3-acre lot, is in the Rockwood School District. It has three bedrooms and six bathrooms. The 5,115-square-foot home is complete with unique features like the […]
EUREKA, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Damage to MetroLink transit system estimated at $18 to $20 million

Estimated damage totals of between $18-20 Million are due to record rainfall and flash flooding. Metro Transit teams and contractors are working around the clock to continue to assess damages and make repairs to restore train service to the MetroLink light rail system west of the Central West End Station following the record rainfall and flash flooding event on July 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrolink#Bi State
mycouriertribune.com

Flood risk is rising across the St. Louis region. Who will solve the problem?

ST. LOUIS — The region’s sewers, creeks and storm drains were no match for last week’s record-shattering rainfall — a downpour remarkable not just for its unprecedented total, but also for its intensity. Pouring water sprawled over creek banks, across roads, and into homes and vehicles, stranding hundreds and killing two.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis City provides mobile command centers, emergency resources to neighborhoods impacted by flood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City departments have deployed emergency resources and mobile command centers to residents who were affected by the flood. They have set up command centers in hard-hit neighborhoods, including Ellendale and Kingsway West, to provide food, water, cleaning supplies, PPE, and other items to local residents. They also worked with the Urban League to provide residents with hotel locations to stay in.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

New area code announced for 314 region

A new area code will go into effect in the St. Louis area later this month. The Missouri Public Service Commission announced earlier this year that both the city and suburbs of St. Louis, currently covered by the 314 area code, will add a 557 area code. The state has instituted an overlay program that allows codes to co-exist, and all existing 314 numbers to remain valid.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KMOV

North City residents receive aid after flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- North St. Louis has been deemed one of the hardest hit areas from this week’s flooding. Friday, city and state lawmakers visited people’s homes to reassure the neighborhood that help is on the way. “It’s personal to me because I’m born, raised and live...
KMOV

Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy