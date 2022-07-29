ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JT Tannenbaum
3d ago

As a native, I can say, there are so many things about my city that I love. What bothers me is the losses. The things I looked forward to sharing with future generations. Just knowing that my kids and grandkids were going to sneak off to Quarter to Morniing Call or Café Du Monde after graduation, prom, or ring dances, football games. A given. Not safe now. I can't wrap my haed around it.

Michelle Egly
4d ago

What you have described is the beauty of New Orleans, one block you can be smelling pot and seeing a nasty stripper and a few blocks over you can be at a world class restaurant . My wife and I have traveled a dozen times to Western Europe and maybe Amsterdam or Barcelona have comparable attributes that NOLA has for the size of city, but nothing in the US compares. The combination of world class restaurants every other block that compare to Michelin star restaurants, every type of music almost nightly, casinos, beautiful architecture, warm weather, the longest most interesting history of any city in the US, and the fact , if you want to do it, that you can party all night any night, make it easily the most interesting and exciting mid sized city in the US much less Europe. When you come back to NOLA, stay in the Garden District and go have brunch at Commander's Palace and stop by the Audubon park and NOLA will start reminding you of Paris and not Detroit.

Island Gurl
3d ago

I am from New Orleans myself and am petrified to go to the Quarter cause it is so dangerous now. But the other parts of New Orleans are beautiful but if you have money or jewelry leave your jewelry at home or where ever you are staying and only bring wht u gonna spend and hide it in a very good place..

99.9 KTDY

The Most Amazing Inexpensive Hotel in New Orleans—But It’s Hidden

Ochsner is synonymous with excellent health care in Louisiana, but did you know about the hotel that's located inside Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans? Most people don't. Inside Ochsner Medical Center located at 1514 Jefferson Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70121 is a beautiful, elegant hotel called the Brent House Hotel. It is so hidden inside Ochsner Medical Center, after being asked, many of the employees working in the same building said they never knew there was a hotel on the property and others mentioned that they had seen a few signs for the Brent House Hotel but didn't know anything else about it. As far as the locals, after a quick survey of customers at a popular eatery across the street from the hotel, 100% of them had no knowledge of the Brent House Hotel (and they were literally sitting at a diner across the street from it).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Southern Nights was a winning evening

The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual gala, Southern Nights, at the Inn at La Provence in Lacombe. The beautiful venue was the perfect location for the casino theme, with the large ballroom accommodating numerous gaming tables for doubling down and dominating the wheel. Guests received complimentary gaming chips to keep the fun going long into the night, and calls of “blackjack!” rang throughout the evening. In addition to sumptuous and creative food and dessert options, there was an open bar and patrons perused the silent auction table and participated in the live wine auction. Lacey Osborne serves as the president and CEO of the Chamber. For more information on upcoming chamber events, visit www.sttammanychamber.org.
LACOMBE, LA
myneworleans.com

GW Fins Announces COOLinary Menu

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Beginning today, August 1, GW Fins’ Executive Chef Michael Nelson will be creating dishes highlighting the most pristine seafood and fabulously fresh, local ingredients into a stellar 3-course menu for our guests to enjoy every evening. Below is GW Fins’ sample menu only....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Historic Louisiana Train Depot is Now a Must Visit Restaurant

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family before school starts this would be the perfect little getaway. This historic train depot has been transformed into a beautiful restaurant and it is located right on the train tracks. Plus, this restaurant is located right outside of New Orleans in Covington, La.
COVINGTON, LA
BoardingArea

Review: United Club New Orleans (MSY)

I spent an hour in the New Orleans United Club before my flight to Denver and give it a very positive review thanks to the great staff and respectable selection of food, including some local favorites. United Club New Orleans (MSY) Review. Location + Hours + Access. The New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hwy.co

Soul Food You Have to Eat When Visiting New Orleans

Cajun and Creole flavors usually get top billing, but New Orleans soul food is in a class of its own. These are the kind of rib-sticking, lip-smacking flavors that many of the city’s natives serve up with pride. Follow us down to Louisiana for the unforgettable tastes of this enduring style of authentic down-home cooking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
albuquerquenews.net

US judge says Uber not responsible to provide wheelchair access

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. federal judge has ruled that ride-sharing company Uber has not violated a federal law protecting people with disabilities, even though it does not offer wheelchair-accessible vehicles in every market it serves. San Francisco federal court Chief Judge Richard Seeborg ruled against two plaintiffs from New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

New Orleans Is Finally Getting a Dedicated Boba Shop — Two, Actually

The city of New Orleans simply doesn’t have much in the way of options for boba, also called bubble tea and pearl milk tea — those mostly exist outside of parish lines in Metairie, Kenner, and even Marrero. Now two dedicated boba shops are set to open before the end of the summer, bringing springy boba pearls, frothy milk foam toppers, and photo-worthy milk foam cakes to two central locations in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Spanish company to build $35 million plant in New Orleans East, its first location in U.S.

A Spanish cement company said it will build a $35 million manufacturing plant in New Orleans East that will create 70 jobs. The jobs at the Calucem plant will have an average salary of $51,700, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. Another 158 indirect jobs would be created in metro New Orleans, and construction will create 150 jobs at its peak.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Louisiana

Is there a better game day snack than chicken wings, loading up your plate as you watch your favorite past time? Whether you want a spicy Buffalo wing with cooling ranch or bleu cheese dressing or a sweeter barbecue or flavorful garlic sauce, your perfect chicken wing is just a bite away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tina Howell

New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.

The city of New Orleans is beautiful, mysterious, full of life and love. From the delicious foods to the variety of music that can be heard pretty much any night of the week at a local bar, New Orleans is more than a weekend tourist city, she is a way of life for many. From the roar of the crowd of Saints fans on Sunday in the Superdome to the thousands lined up on the parade routes on Mardi Gras Day you will never meet a stranger here. The hospitality is like nowhere else in the world. You will not leave hungry or without making new friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

101 Dalmatians? No, but a local dog gave birth to 18 hounds!

It’s not quite 101 Dalmatians, but one local dog gave birth this past week to 18 puppies. ‘PR Down the Bayou Honey’, the Galliano-based hound is a proud mother of 16 puppies (2 did not survive the birth) and she’s nursing proudly after the large litter. ‘Honey’...
GALLIANO, LA
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

