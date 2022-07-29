As a native, I can say, there are so many things about my city that I love. What bothers me is the losses. The things I looked forward to sharing with future generations. Just knowing that my kids and grandkids were going to sneak off to Quarter to Morniing Call or Café Du Monde after graduation, prom, or ring dances, football games. A given. Not safe now. I can't wrap my haed around it.
What you have described is the beauty of New Orleans, one block you can be smelling pot and seeing a nasty stripper and a few blocks over you can be at a world class restaurant . My wife and I have traveled a dozen times to Western Europe and maybe Amsterdam or Barcelona have comparable attributes that NOLA has for the size of city, but nothing in the US compares. The combination of world class restaurants every other block that compare to Michelin star restaurants, every type of music almost nightly, casinos, beautiful architecture, warm weather, the longest most interesting history of any city in the US, and the fact , if you want to do it, that you can party all night any night, make it easily the most interesting and exciting mid sized city in the US much less Europe. When you come back to NOLA, stay in the Garden District and go have brunch at Commander's Palace and stop by the Audubon park and NOLA will start reminding you of Paris and not Detroit.
I am from New Orleans myself and am petrified to go to the Quarter cause it is so dangerous now. But the other parts of New Orleans are beautiful but if you have money or jewelry leave your jewelry at home or where ever you are staying and only bring wht u gonna spend and hide it in a very good place..
