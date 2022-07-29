Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?

975now.com
Can You Legally Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Michigan?
It's sad enough when your "good old boy" crosses the Rainbow Bridge, so you certainly don't need additional grief from the law. The good news is, here in Michigan, it is perfectly okay to drop your pet into a grave on your property, but the caveat to this law is you have to do it fairly quickly.
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
A Potpourri of Rare Michigan Photos: 1900s-1940s
I'm always on the lookout for Michigan photos that are rare, old, quirky, odd, historic, and unusual. Sometimes it gets frustrating and difficult when looking for images of a certain subject or topic. So I thought I'd do something just a tad different. I gathered up over forty Michigan photos...
Here’s How to Remain Anonymous if You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot
Later tonight, Friday, July 29th, there will be a drawing for the Michigan Mega Millions Jackpot. And at the time of writing this article, the jackpot sits at approximately $1.28 billion dollars. Yeah, you read that right...billion, with a "b". Of course, everyone who plays the lottery hopes to win...
Did You Know: Michigan Is Home to The Largest Wooden Dome in The World
The Mitten never ceases to amaze me! In an attempt to learn more about my home state I recently stumbled upon another Michigan fun fact. Not only can Michigan lay claim to housing the world's largest weathervane or the world's largest crucifix, but just the other day I learned that Michigan is also home to the world's largest wooden dome.
Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan
(To avoid any confusion, the cover photo is NOT of the missing well...it is of the 'Devil's Kitchen'...no photo of the missing well seems to exist.) Any Michigander who has been to Mackinac Island numerous times has no doubt seen most of the cool stuff there: Arch Rock, the Drowning Pool, Skull Cave, the “Somewhere In Time” memorial, Lover's Leap, Devil's Kitchen, the old cemeteries, Fort Mackinac, Sugar Loaf, Crack-in-the-Island, Cave of the Woods, Eagle Point Cave, the Grand Hotel, and a seemingly endless supply of historic sites.
This Northern Michigan Airbnb Looks Like A Victorian Castle
Who doesn't love getting away for a long weekend? It allows you to recharge and get a new outlook on life, and hopefully make feeling like going back to work isn't going to be as awful as it feels. If you are in favor of trying something new for a...
Two New Restaurants are Opening in Okemos
I was grabbing lunch in Okemos today, near the corner of Jolly and Okemos Roads, and saw that we have two new businesses to look forward to. And not just any businesses...new restaurants. Okemos Restaurants. It's always nice to have new options when it comes to dining out. And now...
3 Terrific Times Michigan Played into a ‘Seinfeld’ Episode
Fans of TV sitcoms are generally separated into two camps: the ones who think Seinfeld is quite probably the best comedy of all time, and then the ones who just don't get it. For those who do, it's easy to spend hours binging season after season, laughing until your sides just can't take anymore.
Michigan’s Old Casinos Weren’t What You’re Led To Believe
I'll tell ya right off the bat: for most people under thirty, a "casino" is where you go to gamble, play slot machines, lose money, make a few bucks then lose it all, etc. But back in the 20th Century, the word 'casino' meant something entirely different. Other terms used for a casino were pavilion, dance hall, music hall, club house, honky-tonk, roadhouse, ballroom, auditorium, concert hall, and amphitheater. In other words, you went there to hear live bands and dance.
This Luxurious Michigan Home For Sale Has Massive Fish Tanks Inside It
If you have a love for the water, then this home may just be the home for you here in Michigan!. Located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, and is currently on the market for $385,000, and has quite a few tanks inside of it, even a koi pond!. Michigan Home Features...
These Michigan Stores Have Sold $1,000,000+ Lottery Tix This Year
Lottery fever is running high in Michigan right now. In addition to participating in national games like the record-setting Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, the Michigan Lottery offers a wide variety of other games for players to try their luck at scoring big cash. Instant scratchers paid out million of...
State of Michigan Warns of Invasive Insect That Could ‘Wreak Havoc’ on Crops
A bright, colorful insect that damages fruit, hops, and hardwood trees could be the next invasive species in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly. Spotted Lanternfly Infestations in the U.S. While live spotted lanternfly...
Michigan Hitches Onto the Hula Hoop Fad, Late 1950s
What Michigan kid of the 50s did NOT have a Hula Hoop? Most of ‘em did. The Hula Hoop hit Michigan and the United States in 1958 when it was marketed by the Wham-O toy company. All of a sudden, these hoops became an outrageous rage, building to an unprecedented peak. Kids, adults, movie stars, singers, wives of politicians…EVERYone was getting in on the Hula Hoop fad. Every kid and all your friends had one and YOU just had to have one yourself.
Three More Forgotten Michigan Criminals, 1917-1936
Going back to a time before most of us were born, here's a look at three more Michigan criminals whose stories have slipped under the radar throughout the decades. Wesley Johns aided in stealing a car and shooting a police captain in Kalamazoo – yet, the reward for his capture was a lousy $100. It was August 5, 1936 when Johns, along with accomplice Theodore Bergstedt, were sitting in the stolen vehicle when they were confronted by two police officers. Bergstedt shot one of the officers, Captain D. Williams, and the two felons fled the scene. Johns was also wanted by Bay City authorities for escaping custody and had a handful of aliases.
Here’s Why Michigan Should Be the Pizza Capital of America
"Welcome to Michigan--Pizza Capital of the US!" Even though pizza's been around in the United States since the early 1900s, its popularity exploded after World War II. Soldiers fell in love with the Italian delicacy while they were stationed overseas, and drove a national craving for pizza that's never let up.
Legal Age to Buy Tobacco is Now 21 in Michigan
The minimum age to buy tobacco products in Michigan has officially been raised from 18 to 21. Last Thursday, July 21, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 6108 into law, aligning Michigan's age requirement of 21 with the federal standard. The Tobacco 21 Legislation amends several acts to raise the...
What Else Can We Call Michigan’s Eastern Coastline Besides the “Thumbcoast”?
I promise you I was born and raised in Michigan, but how is it I've lived my entire 33 years without ever having heard the term "Thumbcoast"? Referring to the shoreline over on the east side of the state along Michigan's "Thumb" to Saginaw Bay, I understand how the term came about. However, I find it rather....unsettling. There's got to be a better alternative, right?
Remembering the 8 Michiganders Who Competed on ‘Survivor’
Reality shows are pretty much commonplace these days. Most, if not all of them, owe a huge debt of gratitude to the O.G. - CBS' Survivor. In May of 2000, sixteen "castaways" were whisked off to Borneo to compete for a then-stunning grand prize of $1,000,000. Men and women of all ages and walks of life would test their mettle against nature's elements in unfamiliar and foreign surroundings. Mental and physical challenges and immunity idols would further help separate the wheat from the chaff. Contestants were then voted off one-by-one, until one remaining survivor was declared that season's winner.
