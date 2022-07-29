George Kliavkoff Has a Plan to Save the Pac-12

frontofficesports.com
Big Ten Becomes 1st Conference to Host Volleyball Media Days
Following multiple seasons of increasing popularity for women’s college volleyball, the Big Ten has made a major investment. The conference is the first to host official volleyball media days — particularly significant given that this type of event is usually reserved for football and basketball teams. The event...
Auburn’s T.J. Finley Is 1st Football Player to Sign with Amazon
One of the largest corporate behemoths in the U.S. is investing in college athlete name, image, and likeness deals. Amazon has inked a partnership with Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley. The deal allows Finley to sell custom merchandise on Amazon Fashion’s platform. Finley is reportedly the first NCAA football player...
Survey: College Football Revenue Sharing Is Imminent
The idea of NCAA football players receiving a cut of athletic department revenue has always seemed like a pipe dream. But administrators, coaches, and players agree — the concept is now imminent. About 82% of respondents to an ESPN survey of more than 200 college football stakeholders expect revenue...
Report: Division I Council to Vote Against Unlimited Transfers
After the NCAA passed a new constitution in January, a transformation committee was formed to rethink — and hopefully modernize — Division I. One of the committee’s first recommendations, released in July, was allowing athletes to transfer as many times as they wanted without penalty — eliminating the “one-time” transfer rule. Division I leaders initially endorsed the idea.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutgers FB Coach Says He’ll Lose Recruits Without ‘Millions’ in NIL
From Alabama’s Nick Saban to Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Power 5 football coaches nationwide are begging boosters to provide more NIL opportunities so they can compete in recruiting. The latest coach to join the mix: Rutgers’ Greg Schiano. Last Thursday, Schiano reportedly asked a group of boosters...
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group
Sir Lewis Hamilton has added a major investment to his portfolio. The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has joined the Denver Broncos ownership group, the team announced on Tuesday. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global...
The NFL Finally Crashes The Streaming Party
The NFL has an uncanny ability to stay at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. Now, in the dog days of summer, a time usually reserved for baseball and the free-agency rumor mill, the league is taking a meaningful step toward a new media distribution strategy. The NFL has...
