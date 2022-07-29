Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’

With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket.

Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”

The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more in 2021.

And the luckiest store on the list? Rosario Market in Anacortes, which sold 17 winning tickets of $1,000 or more.

The top 10 luckiest retailers in North Puget Sound are:

Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave. in Anacortes (17 wins) Safeway at 4128 Rucker Ave. in Everett (13 wins) Safeway at 19651 State Route 2 in Monroe (13 wins) Safeway at 3532 172nd St. NE in Arlington (10 Wins) Safeway at 16304 Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek (10 Wins) Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way, Ste A in Everett (9 Wins) Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett (9 Wins) Fred Meyer at 1225 W Bakerview Road in Bellingham (9 Wins) Fred Meyer at 18805 State Route 2 in Monroe (9 Wins) Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St. SW in Lynnwood (8 Wins)

The top 10 luckiest retailers in South Puget Sound are:

Fred Meyer at 20904 State Route 410 E in Bonney Lake (14 Wins) Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Ave. S in Burien (13 Wins) Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn (13 Wins) Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave. N in Shoreline (13 Wins) Safeway at 9620 28th Ave. SW in Seattle (13 Wins) Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave. S in Seattle (13 Wins) Safeway at 11501 Canyon Road E in Puyallup (12 Wins) Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Ave. SW in Federal Way (11 Wins) QFC at 4800 NE 4th St. in Renton (11 Wins) Safeway at 10105 224th St. E in Graham (10 Wins)

The full list of “lucky retailers” can be found on the Washington’s Lottery website.

