Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuvM8_0gxkUsvQ00

With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket.

Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”

The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more in 2021.

And the luckiest store on the list? Rosario Market in Anacortes, which sold 17 winning tickets of $1,000 or more.

The top 10 luckiest retailers in North Puget Sound are:

  1. Rosario Market at 3101 Commercial Ave. in Anacortes (17 wins)
  2. Safeway at 4128 Rucker Ave. in Everett (13 wins)
  3. Safeway at 19651 State Route 2 in Monroe (13 wins)
  4. Safeway at 3532 172nd St. NE in Arlington (10 Wins)
  5. Safeway at 16304 Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek (10 Wins)
  6. Safeway at 7601 Evergreen Way, Ste A in Everett (9 Wins)
  7. Fred Meyer at 12906 Bothell Everett Highway in Everett (9 Wins)
  8. Fred Meyer at 1225 W Bakerview Road in Bellingham (9 Wins)
  9. Fred Meyer at 18805 State Route 2 in Monroe (9 Wins)
  10. Fred Meyer at 2902 164th St. SW in Lynnwood (8 Wins)

The top 10 luckiest retailers in South Puget Sound are:

  1. Fred Meyer at 20904 State Route 410 E in Bonney Lake (14 Wins)
  2. Fred Meyer at 14300 1st Ave. S in Burien (13 Wins)
  3. Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn (13 Wins)
  4. Fred Meyer at 18325 Aurora Ave. N in Shoreline (13 Wins)
  5. Safeway at 9620 28th Ave. SW in Seattle (13 Wins)
  6. Hilltop Red Apple Market at 2701 Beacon Ave. S in Seattle (13 Wins)
  7. Safeway at 11501 Canyon Road E in Puyallup (12 Wins)
  8. Fred Meyer at 33702 21st Ave. SW in Federal Way (11 Wins)
  9. QFC at 4800 NE 4th St. in Renton (11 Wins)
  10. Safeway at 10105 224th St. E in Graham (10 Wins)

The full list of “lucky retailers” can be found on the Washington’s Lottery website.

Wow, Washington State must be heart up for more school monies. Which they're gonna be stealing to give out hiring bonuses to the police officers that they can't seem to find. Me laughing

