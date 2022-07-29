Validation and advantages of using novel RT-qPCR melting curve analysis assays for the identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants

www.nature.com
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among fully vaccinated individuals with Delta or Omicron variant breakthrough infections
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have continuously evolved and may erode vaccine induced immunity. In this observational cohort study, we determine the risk of breakthrough infection in a fully vaccinated cohort. SARS-CoV-2 anti-spike IgG levels were measured before first SARS-CoV-2 vaccination and at day 21"“28, 90 and 180, as well as after booster vaccination. Breakthrough infections were captured through the Danish National Microbiology database. incidence rate ratio (IRR) for breakthrough infection at time-updated anti-spike IgG levels was determined using Poisson regression. Among 6076 participants, 127 and 364 breakthrough infections due to Delta and Omicron variants were observed. IRR was 0.29 (95% CI 0.15"“0.56) for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, comparing the highest and lowest quintiles of anti-spike IgG. For Omicron, no significant differences in IRR were observed. These results suggest that quantitative level of anti-spike IgG have limited impact on the risk of breakthrough infection with Omicron.
Affordable SARS-CoV-2 protein vaccines for the pandemic endgame
The astonishing speed with which coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines were developed is nothing short of a scientific triumph. Their rapid development was in part enabled by the use of novel gene-delivery technologies that could be manufactured quickly and at scale1. Both the mRNA (e.g. BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) and adenovirus-based vaccines (e.g. ChAdOx-1 nCov-19, Ad26.COV2.S) deliver genetic material to cells to instruct the production of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These vaccines have saved many lives, with estimates of vaccination averting at least 1 million deaths within the USA alone2. While the use of these new vaccine technologies in high-income countries (HICs) has dramatically reduced the number of COVID-19-related hospitalisations and deaths, vaccination rates in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) remain concerningly low. For example, as of May 8, 2022, only 17% of the eligible population in Africa have received two vaccine doses3. Vaccine coverage in LMICs has relied on 'traditional' technology approaches, namely inactivated viral vaccines. The CoronaVac (Sinovac), BBIBP-CorV (Sinopharm) and COVAXIN (Bharat Biotech) comprise around half of all vaccines delivered globally and have played an important role in controlling COVID-19 in LMICs4. Unlike mRNA vaccines, inactivated vaccines do not require long-term storage at very low temperatures, thus facilitating their use in LMICs. However, a limitation of these vaccines is the reduced capacity to neutralise infection with the Omicron variant, particularly in the absence of any additional booster dose after the initial vaccine course5. Disparities in vaccine access further compound this problem. Administration of booster doses in HICs has been prioritised over equitable vaccine distribution, thereby impacting effective control of global COVID-19 infections, deaths and emergence of new variants. Mechanisms to distribute vaccines to LMICs have also faced serious problems. The COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Scheme (COVAX) was established to facilitate global COVID-19 vaccine distribution; however, COVAX is underfunded, has struggled to secure enough vaccine doses and has failed to meet many key targets. It is clear that global vaccine production and supply need to be increased, ideally through the building of vaccine manufacturing and distribution capacity in LMICs.
Author Correction: Gridded maps of wetlands dynamics over mid-low latitudes for 1980"“2020 based on TOPMODEL
Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01460-w, published online 18 June 2022. The citations for the ERA data in this paper were incorrect in the original version at references 30 and 31. The original references were:. 30. Dee, D. P. et al. The ERA-Interim reanalysis: configuration and performance of the data assimilation...
Profiling of gene expression in the brain associated with anxiety-related behaviors in the chronic phase following cranial irradiation
Although the brain is exposed to cranial irradiation in many clinical contexts, including malignant brain tumor therapy, such exposure can cause delayed neuropsychiatric disorders in the chronic phase. However, how specific molecular mechanisms are associated with irradiation-induced behavioral dysfunction, especially anxiety-like behaviors, is unclear. In the present study, we evaluated anxiety-like behaviors in adult C57BL/6 mice using the open-field (OF) and elevated plus maze (EPM) tests 3Â months following single cranial irradiation (10Â Gy). Additionally, by using RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), we analyzed gene expression profiles in the cortex and hippocampus of the adult brain to demonstrate the molecular mechanisms of radiation-induced brain dysfunction. In the OF and EPM tests, mice treated with radiation exhibited increased anxiety-like behaviors in the chronic phase. Gene expression analysis by RNA-seq revealed 89 and 106 differentially expressed genes in the cortex and hippocampus, respectively, following cranial irradiation. Subsequently, ClueGO and STRING analyses clustered these genes in pathways related to protein kinase activity, circadian behavior, and cell differentiation. Based on our expression analysis, we suggest that behavioral dysfunction following cranial irradiation is associated with altered expression of Cdkn1a, Ciart, Fos, Hspa5, Hspb1 and Klf10. These novel findings may provide potential genetic targets to investigate for the development of radioprotective agents.
Spatiotemporal control of engineered bacteria to express interferon-Î³ by focused ultrasound for tumor immunotherapy
Bacteria-based tumor therapy has recently attracted wide attentions due to its unique capability in targeting tumors and preferentially colonizing the core area of the tumor. Various therapeutic genes are also harbored into these engineering bacteria to enhance their anti-tumor efficacy. However, it is difficult to spatiotemporally control the expression of these inserted genes in the tumor site. Here, we engineer an ultrasound-responsive bacterium (URB) which can induce the expression of exogenous genes in an ultrasound-controllable manner. Owing to the advantage of ultrasound in tissue penetration, an acoustic remote control of bacterial gene expression can be realized by designing a temperature-actuated genetic switch. Cytokine interferon-Î³ (IFN-Î³), an important immune regulatory molecule that plays a significant role in tumor immunotherapy, is used to test the system. Our results show that brief hyperthermia induced by focused ultrasound promotes the expression of IFN-Î³ gene, improving anti-tumor efficacy of URB in vitro and in vivo. Our study provides an alternative strategy for bacteria-mediated tumor immunotherapy.
Mesopic conditions optimise the detection of visual function loss in drivers with simulated media opacity
Drivers have different visual demands across varying contrast and luminance conditions. However, vision assessments for driving are typically conducted under photopic conditions. This study investigated the sensitivity of photopic and mesopic conditions to detect contrast sensitivity (CS) loss in drivers with simulated media opacities. CS was measured in forty-seven healthy drivers aged 18"“50Â years (mean"‰Â±"‰SD: 25.5"‰Â±"‰6.5) under photopic and mesopic-adapted luminance levels with the Pelli-Robson chart and the Mesotest II (without glare). Media opacities were simulated using white-opacity containing Lee Fog filters (1"“5) and CS measured in a randomised order. A significant (p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction in photopic CS (logCS) was measured with the Pelli-Robson chart only when media opacity was simulated with Fog filter 5 (1.53"‰Â±"‰0.15, 2.8 triplets reduction) compared to baseline (1.95"‰Â±"‰0.03). Mean mesopic CS demonstrated a significant (all p"‰<"‰0.001) reduction from baseline (1.67"‰Â±"‰0.14) for Fog filters 3 (1.4 triplets, 1.45"‰Â±"‰0.16), 4 (2.4 triplets, 1.31"‰Â±"‰0.14) and 5 (4.3 triplets, 1.02"‰Â±"‰0.15). For Mesotest II, only Fog filter 5 produced a significant reduction (0.10"‰Â±"‰0.09; p"‰<"‰0.001) in mean mesopic CS from baseline (0.30"‰Â±"‰0.01). Mesopic CS is more vulnerable to different levels of simulated media opacity, hence should be considered clinically when assessing visual function in older drivers at risk of media opacity.
Vaccine co-display of CSP and Pfs230 on liposomes targeting two Plasmodium falciparum differentiation stages
A vaccine targeting multiple stages of the Plasmodium falciparum parasite life cycle is desirable. The sporozoite surface Circumsporozoite Protein (CSP) is the target of leading anti-infective P. falciparum pre-erythrocytic vaccines. Pfs230, a sexual-stage P. falciparum surface protein, is currently in trials as the basis for a transmission-blocking vaccine, which inhibits parasite development in the mosquito vector. Here, recombinant full-length CSP and a Pfs230 fragment (Pfs230D1+) are co-displayed on immunogenic liposomes to induce immunity against both infection and transmission. Liposomes contain cobalt-porphyrin phospholipid (CoPoP), monophosphoryl lipid A and QS-21, and rapidly bind His-tagged CSP and Pfs230D1+ upon admixture to form bivalent particles that maintain reactivity with conformational monoclonal antibodies. Use of multicolor fluorophore-labeled antigens reveals liposome binding upon admixture, stability in serum and enhanced uptake in murine macrophages in vitro. Bivalent liposomes induce humoral and cellular responses against both CSP and Pfs230D1+. Vaccine-induced antibodies reduce parasite numbers in mosquito midguts in a standard membrane feeding assay. Mice immunized with liposome-displayed antigens or that passively receive antibodies from immunized rabbits have reduced parasite liver burden following challenge with transgenic sporozoites expressing P. falciparum CSP.
Changes in physical activity and adiposity with all-cause, cardiovascular disease, and cancer mortality
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The relationship between joint changes in physical activity and adiposity with mortality is not well understood. We examined the association of changes in these two established risk factors with all-cause (ACM), cardiovascular disease (CVD), and cancer mortality. Methods. We used longitudinal data from...
Observation of the hyperfine structure and anticrossings of hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of LiYF:Ho
Resolved hyperfine structure and narrow inhomogeneously broadened lines in the optical spectra of a rare-earth-doped crystal are favorable for the implementation of various sensors. Here, a well-resolved hyperfine structure in the photoluminescence spectra of LiYF4:Ho single crystals and the anticrossings of hyperfine levels in a magnetic field are demonstrated using a self-made setup based on a Bruker 125HR high-resolution Fourier spectrometer. This is the first observation of the resolved hyperfine structure and anticrossing hyperfine levels in the luminescence spectra of a crystal. The narrowest spectral linewidth is only 0.0022"‰cmâˆ’1. This fact together with a large value of the magnetic g factor of several crystal-field states creates prerequisites for developing magnetic field sensors, which can be in demand in modern quantum information technology devices operating at low temperatures. Very small random lattice strains characterizing the quality of a crystal can be detected using anticrossing points.
The interplay of polar effects in controlling the selectivity of radical reactions
Radical reactivity is a powerful tool for molecular construction that often provides bond-forming strategies and retrosynthetic disconnections complementary to those available through ionic and metal-mediated approaches. Understanding reactivity and selectivity patterns in radical chemistry is crucial to harness and develop the full potential of open-shell species in synthetic settings. Polar effects operate at the transition-state level of all radical reactions and have important implications in controlling their outcomes. The recognition of the key factors that respond to polar effects can be used to understand reactivity trends and also to rationally enhance (or mute) the intrinsic reactivity of specific molecular sites over others. These features render radical reactivity easy to predict and, therefore, programmable. In this Review we highlight some of the key underlining mechanistic features associated with polar effects and we accompany our discussion with representative synthetic examples.
Pathway elucidation of bioactive rhamnosylated ginsenosides in Panax ginseng and their de novo high-level production by engineered Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Rg2 and Re are both rhamnose-containing ginsenosides isolated exclusively from Panax plants, which exhibit broad spectrum of pharmacological activities. However, limitations of current plant-relied manufacturing methods have largely hampered their medical applications. Here, we report elucidation of the complete biosynthetic pathway of these two ginsenosides by the identification of a rhamnosyltransferase PgURT94 from Panax ginseng. We then achieve de novo bio-production of Rg2 and Re from glucose by reconstituting their biosynthetic pathways in yeast. Through stepwise strain engineering and fed-batch fermentation, the maximum yield of Rg2 and Re reach 1.3 and 3.6"‰g/L, respectively. Our work completes the identification of the last missing enzyme for Rg2 and Re biosynthesis and achieves their high-level production by engineered yeasts. Once scaled, this microbial biosynthesis platform will enable a robust and stable supply of Rg2 and Re and facilitate their food and medical applications.
Reply to 'Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine'
You have full access to this article via your institution. We appreciate the commentary on our Review (Chow, L.S. et al. Exerkines in health, resilience and disease. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. 18, 273"“289 (2022))1 by George Brooks and colleagues regarding lactate as a major myokine and exerkine (Brooks, G. A. et al. Lactate as a major myokine and exerkine. Nat. Rev. Endocrinol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41574-022-00724-0 (2022)2). In our Review1, we mentioned that lactate is a recognized myokine, whose role beyond serving as an energy source to mediate exercise-related effects is increasingly recognized3. Lactate can mediate tissue-to-tissue communication during exercise. The effect of lactate can be autocrine, as exemplified by lactate enhancing the myogenesis of C2C12 cells4. Alternatively, lactate can act in a paracrine or endocrine fashion, as exemplified by stimulation of TGFÎ²2 release from human adipocytes5, or by activation of CD8+ lymphocytes in a mouse model to delay tumour growth across multiple cancer types6.
Ortholog genes from cactophilic Drosophila provide insight into human adaptation to hallucinogenic cacti
Cultural transformations of lifestyles and dietary practices have been key drivers of human evolution. However, while most of the evidence of genomic adaptations is related to the hunter-gatherer transition to agricultural societies, little is known on the influence of other major cultural manifestations. Shamanism is considered the oldest religion that predominated throughout most of human prehistory and still prevails in many indigenous populations. Several lines of evidence from ethno-archeological studies have demonstrated the continuity and importance of psychoactive plants in South American cultures. However, despite the well-known importance of secondary metabolites in human health, little is known about its role in the evolution of ethnic differences. Herein, we identified candidate genes of adaptation to hallucinogenic cactus in Native Andean populations with a long history of shamanic practices. We used genome-wide expression data from the cactophilic fly Drosophila buzzatii exposed to a hallucinogenic columnar cactus, also consumed by humans, to identify ortholog genes exhibiting adaptive footprints of alkaloid tolerance. Genomic analyses in human populations revealed a suite of ortholog genes evolving under recent positive selection in indigenous populations of the Central Andes. Our results provide evidence of selection in genetic variants related to alkaloids toxicity, xenobiotic metabolism, and neuronal plasticity in Aymara and Quechua populations, suggesting a possible process of gene-culture coevolution driven by religious practices.
Intrinsic magnetism in superconducting infinite-layer nickelates
The discovery of superconductivity in Nd0.8Sr0.2NiO2 (ref. 1) introduced a new family of layered nickelate superconductors that has now been extended to include a range of strontium doping2,3, praseodymium or lanthanum in place of neodymium4,5,6,7, and the five-layer compound Nd6Ni5O12 (ref. 8). A number of studies have indicated that electron correlations are strong in these materials9,10,11,12,13,14,15, a feature that often leads to the emergence of magnetism. Here we report muon spin rotation/relaxation studies of a series of superconducting infinite-layer nickelates. Regardless of the rare earth ion or doping, we observe an intrinsic magnetic ground state arising from local moments on the nickel sublattice. The coexistence of magnetism-which is likely to be antiferromagnetic and short-range ordered-with superconductivity is reminiscent of some iron pnictides16 and heavy fermion compounds17, and qualitatively distinct from the doped cuprates18.
Occult hepatitis B virus infection among patients with chronic liver disease of unidentified cause, Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Occult hepatitis B virus infection (OBI) characterized by the absence of detectable HBsAg in the presence of HBV DNA in the serum and/or liver tissue remains a potential risk of transmission and diseases progression among different population groups. It could be associated with asymptomatic case up to chronic liver disease (CLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The objective of this study was to assess the magnitude and characteristics of OBI among patients with CLD of unidentified cause in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The study was conducted at the gastroenterology & hepatology referral clinic of three government and two private hospitals in Addis Ababa. Known CLD patients as evidenced by clinical and imaging criteria and/or with HBV surface antigen (HBsAg) negative results using rapid test kit were included. ELISA serological test to anti-HBc Ab, anti HBsAg Ab, and HBsAg were determined using BIORAD kits [https://www.bio-rad.com]. HBV-DNA was amplified, and viral loads were determined by quantitative real-time PCR using Abbott m2000rt platform following the manufacturer's instructions. Data analysis was done using SPSS version 20.A total of 48 CLD patients with no identified cause for their liver disease were identified during the study period. All the patients had evidence of CLD by clinical and imaging criteria and nine were excluded. Three (7.69%) of the 39 patients tested positive for HBsAg test done by ELISA making the negative predictive value of the rapid test kits 92.3% compared to ELISA. The remaining 36 patients had serology test for HBV and 16 (44.4%) had positive anti-HBV core antibody. Two (5.56%) of the 36 patients with HBV viral load determination had detectable HBV DNA suggesting presence of an occult hepatitis B infection. Occult hepatitis B infection is found to be an aetiology among CLD patients labelled as having no identified cause by the current standard of care using rapid HBsAg kits in a subset of patients in Ethiopia. This study signifies the high rate of OBI and past evidence of HBV infection among CLD patients and thus nucleic acid testing and/or anti-HBc shall be integrated to the routine health care system to minimize HBV infection risk of transmission and to enhance patient care.
Run! White blood cells cued by a motor brain under stress
You have full access to this article via your institution. A recent study by Poller et al. published in Nature explores brain control of leukocyte distribution following acute stress and implicates motor circuits in promoting neutrophilia. Startled with an unexpected danger, animals often freeze and then run away or fight...
The experiences of UK-based genetic counsellors working in mainstream settings
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Most UK-based genetic counsellors (GCs) work within clinical genetics services; yet there is a small and expanding group of GCs working within other clinical specialties, termed "mainstream" GCs. To our knowledge there have been no projects to date examining the experiences of mainstream GCs working in the UK. The aim of this workforce evaluation was to explore the experiences of mainstream GCs. Online surveys were sent to mainstream GCs to obtain general demographic information and baseline data regarding experiences of working in these roles. Those who completed the surveys were then invited to take part in online focus groups. Data was transcribed and analysed using thematic analysis to draw out major themes that arose from the discussions. Major themes were found to be: "Benefits", "Challenges", "Career Progression" and "Support". Overall, participants expressed enjoyment of their roles and described key benefits of working in a clinical specialty, including autonomous working and developing expertise. Still, career progression was limited in many cases due to issues obtainingÂ professional registration, lack of support, and unclear definition of the mainstream GC role. Findings are brought together as a list of suggestions to support this subset of the profession going forward. We hope these findings could be of utility to both employers and policymakers when advancing the national provision for mainstream genomic services.
Author Correction: Nanoscale regulation of Ca dependent phase transitions and real-time dynamics of SAP97/hDLG
In this article the author name Corey Butler was incorrectly written as Cory Butler. The original article has been corrected. Centre for Neuroscience, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Karnataka, 560012, India. Premchand Rajeev,Â Nivedita Singh,Â Narendrakumar Ramanan,Â Mini JoseÂ &Â Deepak Nair. Ecole Nationale SupÃ©rieure...
Root-secreted bitter triterpene modulates the rhizosphere microbiota to improve plant fitness
Underground microbial ecosystems have profound impacts on plant health1,2,3,4,5. Recently, essential roles have been shown for plant specialized metabolites in shaping the rhizosphere microbiome6,7,8,9. However, the potential mechanisms underlying the root-to-soil delivery of these metabolites remain to be elucidated10. Cucurbitacins, the characteristic bitter triterpenoids in cucurbit plants (such as melon and watermelon), are synthesized by operon-like gene clusters11. Here we report two Multidrug and Toxic Compound Extrusion (MATE) proteins involved in the transport of their respective cucurbitacins, a process co-regulated with cucurbitacin biosynthesis. We further show that the transport of cucurbitacin B from the roots of melon into the soil modulates the rhizosphere microbiome by selectively enriching for two bacterial genera, Enterobacter and Bacillus, and we demonstrate that this, in turn, leads to robust resistance against the soil-borne wilt fungal pathogen, Fusarium oxysporum. Our study offers insights into how transporters for specialized metabolites manipulate the rhizosphere microbiota and thereby affect crop fitness.
