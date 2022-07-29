Wiz Khalifa Shares "1000 Women" Featuring THEY. On "Multiverse" Album

www.hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Admits He Was "Upset" When He Heard Maino's "Hi Hater"
Jim Jones admitted that he was "upset" when he first heard his Lobby Boyz partner, Maino, had released the song, "Hi Hater." Jones discussed his first impression of the breakthrough song during a recent interview with HipHopDX. “I was mad,” Jones recalled. “I don’t think I ever even told you...
Kevin Aviance Speaks On Beyoncé Sampling His Music Amid Kelis' Outrage
Yesterday (July 29), Beyoncé dropped her highly anticipated album, Renaissance. While thousands of fans have confessed their admiration of her newest project, a certain someone, in particular, had different feelings. Kelis, known for her hit song "Milkshake," was shocked when she realized one of Bey's songs sampled an old record of hers.
DJ Khaled Announces Jay-Z Collaboration For "God Did"
DJ Khaled confirmed that Jay-Z will be featured on his highly-anticipated album, God Did, with a post on his Instagram page, Monday. Simultaneously, Khaled's longtime engineer, Young Guru, labeled the legendary Brooklyn rapper the "greatest of all time" in a post of his own. “HOV DID!!! HOV VOCALS IS IN!...
Wiz Khalifa Snaps On DJ Mike Danger & MC Tron During On-Stage Rant
Wiz Khalifa snapped at DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron during an expletive-filled rant while on stage at a show in Los Angeles over the weekend. In a video from the incident circulating on social media, the rapper can be heard making threats at the two DJs. “B*tch ass n****,...
Bootleg Kev Defends Wiz Khalifa After Rapper Sparks Outrage In DJ Community
Wiz Khalifa's recent spat with two LA DJs over the weekend sparked a lot of outrage but Bootleg Kev has provided context behind the rapper's actions. If you haven't seen the clip by now, Wiz Khalifa snapped on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron this weekend during a club appearance because they failed to play any music off of his recently released album, Multiverse.
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Kevin Durant Reacts To Beyoncé's Decision To Remove Ableist Slur From "Heated"
Kevin Durant reacted to Beyoncé's decision to remove an ableist slur from the lyrics to her Renaissance song, "Heated," after facing backlash for its inclusion in the lyrics. The Brooklyn Nets star seemed unhappy that she on caved to pressure in a comment on a post from HipHopnMore on Instagram, Monday.
Yung Miami Shares That She's Having A Mental Breakdown
Yung Miami has been a trending topic for quite some time now. Between her relationship with Diddy remaining relevant and her new podcast, Caresha Please, going viral with each episode, the City Girls rapper can't manage to stay off of everyone's radar. While plenty of people enjoy seeing her content on their timeline, her recent post has fans worried about her well-being.
The-Dream Educates Songwriter Diane Warren On Why Beyoncé Lists 24 Writers On One Track
She's an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned awards that most artists have only dreamed of, but that didn't stop Diane Warren from learning something new on Twitter. Warren is responsible for delivering some of the world's most beloved tracks including songs with Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Xscape, TLC, Keyshia Cole, Patti LaBelle, Cher, Brandy, El DeBarge, Chaka Khan, Monica, Ginuwine, and Ciara. Even with dozens upon dozens of artists listed as collaborators and decades of experience in the industry under her belt, Warren took to Twitter to question why Beyoncé had so many writers listed on her song—24, to be exact.
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
Kehlani Twerks On Stage During Tour
In April of this year, award-winning singer, Kehlani, dropped her seventh studio album, Blue Water Road. Equipped with 13 tracks, the project featured artists like Justin Bieber, Syd, Jessie Reyez, and others. When explaining the title, Kehlani stated, "I actually started the album down the street on Blue Water Road at this house... It was an Airbnb that we got for a recording trip."
D-Roc Of Ying Tang Twins Collapses On Stage At Vanilla Ice Show
The Ying Yang Twins have a history of going a little too hard on stage. Back in 2017, Kaine had to be escorted off stage in the middle of a performance after the duo member could barely stand upright. Now, the other half of the Twins, D-Roc, has had a similar experience.
Lil Durk Injured After Getting Hit In The Face By Onstage Explosive At Lollapalooza
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
D-Roc Of Ying Yang Twins Insists He's Fine After Passing Out On Stage
A troubling clip circulated over the weekend, but D-Roc from the Ying Yang Twins has returned to assure his fans that his health is in check. We reported on the video that shows D-Roc being carried off stage after passing out, and after receiving a storm of messages and calls, he shared a video to say that despite how it looks, he has quickly recovered.
Instagram Model, Gena Tew, Says AIDS Made Her Blind And Immobile
AIDS is the final stage of HIV occurs when the immune system has been severely damaged due to the original virus. Though it is rare, affecting less than 200,000 people every year, its symptoms can be deadly. While most people are aware of its harsh aftermath, one person, in particular, is reminding everyone of just how bad it can get.
Beyoncé Reminds Us She's 1 Of 1 On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
Beyoncé began her RENAISSANCE earlier this weekend with the official arrival of her seventh studio album, which is expected to move 275 - 315K equivalent units during its first week out. The 16-track effort is highly likely to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's chart, making the mother of...
Fivio Foreign's Friends Are Unhappy With Ma$e After Interview
It's always good to have friends who've got your back, especially if you're a multi-million rapper navigating the perilous and often backstabbing world of the music industry. Fivio Foreign's friends are playing that role to a tee. The "Big Drip" rapper's friend Ether Da Connect posted a snippet of a phone conversation he and a few friends had with Ma$e, the legendary Harlem rapper who is rumored to have swindled the drill rapper with a faulty $5,000 deal.
