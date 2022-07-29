ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Hospital is First to Remove Heart Tumor Without Open Heart Surgery

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
knsiradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud VA Embracing Whole Health Concept

(KNSI) – Dr. Sean O’Mara joined KNSI’s Bob Hughes Monday morning for Veterans Affairs, discussing the idea of “Whole Health.”. O’Mara says before you can make the appropriate lifestyle changes, you have to understand the benefits from doing so or they won’t stick. He says the concept takes root when it becomes a focus on incremental, everyday behavior modifications.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families

(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
knsiradio.com

State Education Commissioner in St. Cloud Tuesday

(KNSI) – St. Cloud Area Public School District 742 will welcome Minnesota’s top education official on Tuesday. Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller will visit the Summer Learning Program at St. Cloud Tech High School from 9:15 to 10: a.m. She will talk with students and staff about the importance of summer learning and the benefits of the program at Tech.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
srperspective.com

‘We really like it here’

BUSINESS PROFILE: REALIFE COOPERATIVE AT MUELLER GARDENS. Cooperative living in a peaceful St. Cloud neighborhood. Some people enjoy owning a home close to the city where they can shop, visit museums, or attend an entertainment venue. Others may prefer living in a country setting where they can enjoy nature in a peaceful surrounding.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud COP House to Host National Night Out Celebration August 2

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Community Outpost is hosting an event for National Night Out on Tuesday. The event is at the COP House at 600 13th Street South from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and a chance to see first responder vehicles up close.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud Hospital#Open Heart Surgery#Tumor#Diseases#General Health#Centracare Health#Echopixel#Alphavac#Stemi Program#Bsn#Ccrn
Southern Minnesota News

Four injured in Highway 60 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
BUTTERFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer

If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
STILLWATER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MIX 108

Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension

The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota

Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
STURGEON LAKE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
willmarradio.com

More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week

(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy