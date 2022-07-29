Where’s Shane? Back-to-school shopping at Dillons

www.kwch.com
More than 120K advanced ballots mailed ahead of Aug. 2 Kansas primary
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Aug. 2, is the final opportunity for voters to weigh in on several primary races and the constitutional amendment concerning abortion rights in the state. Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v. Wade in June, Kansas is the first state to weigh in on an absorption question.
Isolated storms into early Sunday, getting hotter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be one more chance of rain for south central Kansas into Sunday morning, then temperatures will get hotter. Isolated showers and storms are expected over portions of south central and southeast Kansas tonight. This activity could continue throughout Sunday...
Abortion issue has nation’s eyes on Kansas ahead of Aug. 2 primary
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The issue of abortion in Kansas is defining the Aug. 2 primary elections in which Republicans and Democrats also decide who will represent their respective parties in races at the local, state and national levels. Kansas will be the first state to hold a vote on...
Former Republican submits signatures to run as Independent in Kansas gubernatorial race
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Secretary of State Office confirmed on Monday that Dennis Pyle and his running mate Kathleen Garrison have submitted an independent petition for Governor and Lt. Governor of Kansas. Pyle needed 5,000 signatures to launch his independent bid for governor in November. In a release...
Kansas voters concerned text message spreads ‘misinformation’ on constitutional amendment
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you may have received a text message related to the constitutional amendment up for a vote on Tuesday. The text comes from an 888-number and claims, “Women in KS are losing their choice on reproductive rights. Voting YES on the Amendment will give women a choice. Vote YES to protect women’s health. Stop2End”.
