Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
These are the 6 can't-miss shows in Dallas-Fort Worth theater for August
Do y'all feel like you need a break? Agreed, it's time for a breather. Theaters around Dallas-Fort Worth have eased up this month, offering a light roster of plays and musicals with plenty of padding in between so you can see them all. In order of start date, here are...
The Chicks add Dallas to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. And there are promises of more to come at future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home decor lines under...
Concert review: Garth Brooks plays for real at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Outdoor enthusiasts can get their fill of nature in Mineral Wells
A dream for active outdoorsy types and rest-and-rechargers alike, Mineral Wells is the perfect place to reconnect with nature. With three state parks, four lakes, and the Brazos River all close at hand, there’s no shortage of ways to get outdoors. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and rock climbing, you can choose your own adventure.
Top 5 revelations from Garth Brooks' Arlington show press conference
One day before his sold-out show on July 30 at AT&T Stadium, country megastar Garth Brooks was doing what Garth Brooks always does the day before a show: meeting up with the media. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a sweatshirt, Brooks hosted a press conference with about 20 reporters...
5 fantastic summer escapes from Dallas-Fort Worth on one tank of gas
High gas prices, expensive airfare, airport headaches, and pricey car rental fees make travel planning a little more difficult this summer. But a postcard-worthy family vacation is just one gas tank away thanks to picturesque resorts and parks located within a short road trip from Dallas-Fort Worth. Some offer poolside cocktail service in a luxe hotel setting while others feature quaint cabins in a woodsier environment. All provide something for every family member, from swimming pools, spas and lake activities to arts and crafts and museum visits. Pack your bags, fill up the tank once, and hit the road.
New hotel restaurant at Arlington's Entertainment District is a Soy Cowboy
A new hotel coming to Arlington's Entertainment District will open with a brand-name restaurant: Called Soy Cowboy, it'll be at tThe Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center, opening in early 2024, and it's from the owners of B&B Butchers and Restaurant in Fort Worth. Soy Cowboy will be a...
Shipley Do-Nuts expansion takes off with new location in North Dallas
A Houston doughnut company is making a move in Dallas-Fort Worth: Shipley Do-Nuts will open a location in North Dallas, at 17848 Preston Rd., just south of Frankford Road, in a former Taco Bueno. According to a spokesperson, it'll open bright and early Monday, July 25. Shipley was founded in...
