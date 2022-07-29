Dinos and giraffes both roam in Somervell County's Glen Rose

High gas prices, expensive airfare, airport headaches, and pricey car rental fees make travel planning a little more difficult this summer. But a postcard-worthy family vacation is just one gas tank away thanks to picturesque resorts and parks located within a short road trip from Dallas-Fort Worth. Some offer poolside cocktail service in a luxe hotel setting while others feature quaint cabins in a woodsier environment. All provide something for every family member, from swimming pools, spas and lake activities to arts and crafts and museum visits. Pack your bags, fill up the tank once, and hit the road.

DALLAS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO