Tennessee Tech application for Fall 2023 opens Aug. 1

State appropriation for 2022-2023 contains nearly $100 million for Tech
COOKEVILLE – The annual appropriation for Tennessee Tech in the 2022-2023 State of Tennessee budget includes nearly $100 million for the university and its programs. This is in addition to the more than $100 million in capital construction and maintenance projects. All told, Tech received $201.3 million in the state’s appropriation and capital budgets for the new fiscal year.
