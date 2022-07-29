ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Tech application for Fall 2023 opens Aug. 1

ucbjournal.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ucbjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ucbjournal.com

State appropriation for 2022-2023 contains nearly $100 million for Tech

COOKEVILLE – The annual appropriation for Tennessee Tech in the 2022-2023 State of Tennessee budget includes nearly $100 million for the university and its programs. This is in addition to the more than $100 million in capital construction and maintenance projects. All told, Tech received $201.3 million in the state’s appropriation and capital budgets for the new fiscal year.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy