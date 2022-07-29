ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jon Stewart’s Media Blitz to Save Bill for Dying Veterans

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Ted Cruz Says Jon Stewart Has Veteran Health Care Bill Wrong

Senator Ted Cruz says Jon Stewart has it all wrong ... he supports veterans, but wasn't down to support the bill that just went down in flames ... saying the Democrats were guilty of a cheap trick that would cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. We got the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Jon Stewart's blame is misguided

"Jesse Watters Primetime" host reacts to Jon Stewart claiming Republicans are blocking a bill designed to help veterans who got sick from toxic burn bits in Iraq and Afghanistan. JESSE WATTERS: Jon's heart is in the right place, but his blame is misguided. His friends in the Democratic Party are...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Kurtz
Person
Jon Stewart
Fox News

Biden invites Barack and Michelle Obama to White House for portrait unveiling

President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House to unveil their official White House portraits. "On September 7, the President and Dr. Biden will host President and Mrs. Obama for the unveiling ceremony for their official White House portraits, and that will be very exciting," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday. The artists who made the paintings will also be revealed during the ceremony. The unveiling typically occurs in the East Room of the White House.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Slate

What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court

New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Blitz#Russia#Veteran#Senate Republicans#The White House
Fox News

Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

White House downplays decision to fill in border wall gaps, claims Biden admin 'cleaning up' Trump's 'mess'

The White House on Friday downplayed its decision to finish construction on a section of former President Donald Trump's border wall near Yuma, Arizona. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the move by Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy during the daily press briefing. Jean-Pierre asserted that President Biden was "not finishing the wall," but rather filling gaps to prevent migrants from attempting dangerous border crossings.
YUMA, AZ
Fox News

Fox News

773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy