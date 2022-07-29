Jon Stewart’s Media Blitz to Save Bill for Dying Veterans

radio.foxnews.com
Related
TMZ.com
Ted Cruz Says Jon Stewart Has Veteran Health Care Bill Wrong
Senator Ted Cruz says Jon Stewart has it all wrong ... he supports veterans, but wasn't down to support the bill that just went down in flames ... saying the Democrats were guilty of a cheap trick that would cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. We got the Texas...
Jon Stewart goes to war on Twitter with Ted Cruz over veterans' healthcare: 'I'll go slow cuz I know you only went to Princeton and Harvard'
Cruz falsely claimed that Democrats played a budget gimmick by shifting spending from discretionary to mandatory.
Jon Stewart rips “despicable” Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley for fist-bumping after blocking veterans bill
During an appearance on MSNBC"s "Morning Joe," TV host and commentator Jon Stewart rained hell on Republicans in the Senate for killing a bill that would supply much-needed help to military veterans facing crippling illnesses due to exposure to burn pits overseas. Stewart, who has become the country's most prominent...
Jesse Watters: Jon Stewart's blame is misguided
"Jesse Watters Primetime" host reacts to Jon Stewart claiming Republicans are blocking a bill designed to help veterans who got sick from toxic burn bits in Iraq and Afghanistan. JESSE WATTERS: Jon's heart is in the right place, but his blame is misguided. His friends in the Democratic Party are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox News
Biden invites Barack and Michelle Obama to White House for portrait unveiling
President Joe Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House to unveil their official White House portraits. "On September 7, the President and Dr. Biden will host President and Mrs. Obama for the unveiling ceremony for their official White House portraits, and that will be very exciting," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Thursday. The artists who made the paintings will also be revealed during the ceremony. The unveiling typically occurs in the East Room of the White House.
‘Total BS’: Democrats Threaten To Delay Senate Recess After GOP Tanks Veterans Bill
Legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxic burn pits was upended at last minute by unexpected Republican objections.
Slate
What We Lose as John Roberts Is Sidelined on the Court
New reporting from Joan Biskupic at CNN this week confirms what many court-watchers suspected happened around the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson last May: Chief Justice John Roberts was privately lobbying his fellow conservatives—particularly Justice Brett Kavanaugh—to save the core holding of Roe v Wade while ruling on the challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban. While Roberts ultimately failed to persuade any of the conservative justices to pump the brakes on overturning the nearly fifty-year-old right to terminate a pregnancy, as CNN sources confirm, the leaking of the opinion made any Hail Mary efforts impossible. His internal diplomacy tactics “were thwarted by the sudden public nature of the state of play.” The leak, in other words, served to preserve the preexisting 5-4 battle lines that fell into place after Dobbs was argued.
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jared Kushner recalls ‘awkward moment’ when CNN’s Jim Acosta called Fauci: 'It stuck in my mind'
EXCLUSIVE -- Dr. Anthony Fauci received a call from CNN’s Jim Acosta that created an "awkward moment" during a key COVID meeting in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner. In an excerpt from his new book, "Breaking History: A...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Toomey rips Dems trotting out ‘pseudo celebrity’ Jon Stewart to ‘make up false accusations’ about veteran bill
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Sunday ripped Democrats for trotting out a "pseudo celebrity" like comedian Jon Stewart to "make up false accusations" about a veterans benefits bill that was blocked by Republicans last week. During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Toomey said he blocked the PACT...
Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez says fan, not Republicans, made 'misogynistic' comment prompting obscene gesture
Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. says it wasn’t Republican lawmakers who made "an offensive and misogynistic comment" during the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday night that prompted her to flip the bird towards their dugout, but rather a fan in the stands. Sanchez told NBC News’ Frank Thorp that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden is 'better president than people thought,' Politico argues, gives him 'solid B' grade
A new column from Politico founding editor John Harris praised President Joe Biden as a "better president than people thought" after the leader finally made headway on some climate legislation. Harris claimed that Biden may end his term having earned a "solid B" for a grade, even though it seemed...
WATCH LIVE: Jon Stewart joins lawmakers to push PACT Act for veterans exposed to burn pits
Jon Stewart will join Democratic lawmakers Thursday in a news conference pushing for legislation that would significantly expand health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m....
Jon Stewart rips Republicans for blocking bill to treat veterans: 'These are the people who fought and defended their right to this fuckery'
Stewart called Republican justifications for blocking the long-sought bill, which would expand health care for veterans exposed to toxins, "bullshit."
Fox News
China threat, Ron Paul's wife on dangerous liberal media and more Fox News Opinion
TUCKER CARLSON – The American economy is currently a disaster… Continue reading…. C'MON, MAN, IT'S REAL – Commerce Department confirms recession -- Team Biden can run, but they can't hide …. REP. MICHAEL McCAUL – The China threat is enormous and America must win the next great...
White House downplays decision to fill in border wall gaps, claims Biden admin 'cleaning up' Trump's 'mess'
The White House on Friday downplayed its decision to finish construction on a section of former President Donald Trump's border wall near Yuma, Arizona. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the move by Fox News Channel's Peter Doocy during the daily press briefing. Jean-Pierre asserted that President Biden was "not finishing the wall," but rather filling gaps to prevent migrants from attempting dangerous border crossings.
Video appears to show migrants led from bus to DC church, located steps away from U.S. Capitol
EXCLUSIVE: Footage from video shot Friday appears to show several migrants entering St. Peter's Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., as busloads of individuals who entered America illegally continue to arrive in the nation's capital. Taken just feet away from an entrance to the church Friday, the video, obtained first by...
Twitter torches PolitiFact for saying it's ‘false’ that White House is redefining recession: ‘Brazen hackery’
Conservatives on Twitter ripped PolitiFact apart after it published a fact-check denying a claim made in a social media post that the White House has "changed the definition of recession" in order to protect Joe Biden. The fact check came a day before the news broke that the U.S. economy...
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
Fox News
773K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0