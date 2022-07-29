southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
News Channel Nebraska
Vandalism causes over $100,000 in damages
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
iheart.com
Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Truck, Yukon collided south of Syracuse
SYRACUSE - Emergency crews responded Monday evening to a Highway 50 collision involving a freight truck and GMC Yukon. Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but injuries appear to be minor. The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. It appears that the point of impact was in the freight...
Lincoln police release names of suspects in kidnapping and assault case
On Monday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrests of two suspects in a kidnapping, assault and sexual assault case.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
News Channel Nebraska
Two stolen vehicles recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested for burglary and having a gun. The Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to 7600 Old Post Road for a reported burglary when an employee at Wellington Greens Homeowners Association saw one of their shop doors open on July 19. A red 2006 Chevy Silverado and multiple landscaping tools were reportedly missing, an estimated total loss of $16,800.
northwestmoinfo.com
Rock Port Man Hurt After Going Off Road Early Sunday
A Rock Port man failed to negotiate a sharp curve early Sunday morning and was left with minor injuries after the ensuing accident. The Highway Patrol says 21-year-old rock Port resident Gavin M. Abbott was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra westbound on Burke Road just south of U.S. Route 136 about a half mile east of Rock Port at 1:30 A.M. Sunday when he came to a sharp curve to the north. The truck reportedly crossed the center line of the highway, traveling off the west side of the road and hitting a guard rail.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha PD identify homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victims of the shooting that killed one person early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit identified 31-year-old Davonta Williams. The additional victims were a 35-year-old man and a 28-year-old man who were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. OPD is asking for...
