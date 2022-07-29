Editorial: July 29, 2022: The MBTA’s image problem

www.wcvb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Passengers on broken-down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken-down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to climb...
whdh.com
Commuter train stalls on the tracks causing massive delays
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA. The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing. The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.
WCVB
Construction equipment derailment damages third rail, causes delays on MBTA Red Line
QUINCY, Mass. — Early morning riders on a part of the MBTA Red Line were diverted to shuttle buses Tuesday while crews worked to repair damage caused by an overnight derailment of construction equipment. The construction equipment derailed on the Red Line near Quincy Center at approximately 1:20 a.m.,...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
WCVB
Massachusetts business behind fashion-forward clothing for the job site
AMESBURY, Mass. — Ted De Innocentis, co-founder of 1620 Workwear in Amesbury, Massachusetts, knows a thing or two about the textile and apparel business. Before De Innocentis and his buddy, co-founder Josh Walker, founded 1620 Workwear, De Innocentis spent five years in China manufacturing high-end activewear and apparel. "It...
universalhub.com
Two shot in Nubian Square
Live Boston reports two men were shot near the intersection of Roxbury and Washington streets in Nubian Square around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Both were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive.
WCVB
Cyclists rally for expanded bike lanes near Beacon Hill
BOSTON — The Boston Cyclist Union took to Charles Street Tuesday morning to show what a permanent bike lane would look like through the heart of Beacon Hill. “The more folks who are riding bikes and taking transit, the less cars on the road, so that’s less traffic for others,” said Brittany Schwartz.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
Here’s how Boston can help if the T shuts down for long repairs, says Mayor Wu
“It never seems like we’re getting anywhere.”. Mayor Michelle Wu expanded on Friday her call for the MBTA to shut down major sections of the system to do long-term repairs — and talked about how the city of Boston could help with that process. On Monday, she said...
Humpback whale spotted breaching in Boston Harbor
The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island. A humpback whale was seen breaching in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning. The whale was spotted between Deer Island and Long Island, and a video was captured by Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna and shared by NBC10 Boston. This...
WCVB
Wrong-way Route 3 driver in custody after chase in Weymouth, Massachusetts
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — One person is in custody Tuesday after he was driving the wrong way on a South Shore highway, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police said troopers pursued a car going north in the southbound lanes on Route 3 in Plymouth. That car then crashed on Pleasant Street in Weymouth, where the driver eventually exited the car and ran from police.
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness #mayorkoch #cityofquincy #cityofquincydepartmentofpublicworks
City of Quincy weedkiller sprayers continue to spray under cover of darkness. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. A Quincy Quarry News Citizen Photojournalist who is also a night owl is continuing to digitally capture images of City of Quincy Department of Public Works workers continuing to spray weedkiller in at least Quincy Center under the over of darkness.
Blade falls off wind turbine in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A blade fell off a wind turbine in Gloucester, prompting the partial closure of a road in an industrial park Sunday. In a joint statement, Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith said the fallen blade was reported at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
Unpacking Boston's nastiest eyesores
As pretty as Boston is, with its harbor, rivers and enviable parks, it can also be downright gross when you look at its dilapidated or neglected buildings and infrastructure.State of play: We asked readers to suggest some of the worst offenders around the area, and boy did they deliver.We received dozens of suggestions for Boston's worst eyesores, and will name and shame some of them today, and as a recurring feature in the newsletter.Why it matters: Decrepit vacant buildings and underutilized property take away much-needed housing, commercial and transportation opportunities for the people who call Boston home.That giant post office...
WCVB
Climate Justice in Boston Part 1
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This week on CityLine, communities of color are disproportionately suffering from the extreme heat brought on by climate change. Environmental Justice advocates, includingReverend Mariama White Hammond, Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space for the city of Boston, speak out about how communities of color can change their fate and work together to reverse the policies and practices that have left Boston’s black and brown neighborhoods exposed to dangerously high temperatures.
WCVB
Firefighter hurt, 30 displaced in overnight fire in Chelsea, Massachusetts
CHELSEA, Mass. — One firefighter was hurt and 30 people are displaced after a fire broke out overnight in a multi-family home in Chelsea, Massachusetts. When firefighters arrived at Blossom Street at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, they found heavy fire on all three floors and the rear of the building.
Dorchester Reporter
Developer submits plans for towers close to JFK/UMass MBTA Station
Seven buildings filled with labs, offices, commercial and retail space alongside housing and below-grade parking would be sited on Morrissey Blvd. properties between the former Boston Globe headquarters and the JFK/UMass Boston MBTA Station under the latest plan offered by Center Court Mass LLC. On Monday, the developers submitted a...
