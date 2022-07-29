Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien

www.registercitizen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Register Citizen
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools appoints hometown educators as interim principals at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment Friday of two veteran educators to serve as interim principals at two elementary schools. Kerry Gavin, an assistant principal at Western Middle School, will lead Cos Cob School as interim principal. Diane Chiappetta Fox, administrator of Greenwich High School’s Windrose...
Register Citizen
How summer program helps Middletown students explore potential career paths
MIDDLETOWN — Many students leave high school with a diploma, but not necessarily a sense of what they want to do. The way to change that? Exposing them to new skills and areas of study while young, local education officials say. Enter the 21C STEAM Gateways Camp, a four-week...
Register Citizen
Hamden schools get extra $585,000 to deal with busing concerns
HAMDEN — Following concerns over proposed changes to school start times in an effort to deal with transportation costs, the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to transfer an extra $585,000 to the Board of Education, fulfilling the district’s need to fund six additional bus routes to avoid potential delays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
Register Citizen
Old Greenwich student sings National Anthem at her own Bucknell commencement
Lia Zavattaro, an Old Greenwich native, began her formal training as a singer in middle school and has sung as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and during Sunday services at Bucknell University’s Rooke Chapel. And Zavattaro now has had the honor of opening the commencement exercises at her own...
Register Citizen
New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge
NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
Register Citizen
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
Listed by Michael Carriero with Keller Williams Prestige Prop. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 56 Bouton Street West Español?. Charming cape in the most sought after Springdale neighborhood. Favorable floor plan on the main level that offers perfect flow. The kitchen opens to both the living room and den and has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level also features a working fireplace, full bath, bedroom and versatile room that can be used as an office/ playroom/4th bedroom. Upstairs consists of two generous size bedrooms and an updated full bath. Sliders from both the kitchen and den lead to a large deck, ideal for enjoying outdoor living and entertaining. Deck steps down to a fully fenced level landscaped yard. Full, unfinished basement offers plenty of storage as well as can be easily finished for additional livable space. Don't miss out on this true gem.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
QU sorority leader makes history with promotion
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman, general council and vice president of human resource at Quinnipiac University, celebrated a big honor at her hometown college on Saturday. She was recognized for being named the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a distinguished African-American sorority. Hundreds attended the ceremony to celebrate […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Cromwell zoning board receives applications for marijuana facilities on Berlin Road
CROMWELL — The Cromwell Planning and Zoning Commission recently received two applications requesting special permits for retail cannabis establishments less than a half-mile from each other Route 372/Berlin Road. The applications, dated June 27, are the first of their kind to be submitted to the town since adult-use cannabis...
Register Citizen
This Litchfield couple finds purpose in giving shelter to cast-off animals in need of love
The postcard-worthy property is hidden away in the sylvan hills of Litchfield, a few miles from the iconic town green. The arrival is long and winding, with a driveway that dips and loops and eventually opens up to reveal a handsome, post-and-beam barn home clad in rough-sawn pine. Once a dense forest, the land surrounding it has been cleared to create fields, pastures and paths, grazing land, a cow barn, two chicken coops, and a pig barn. Next up: another barn, a place for meetings, and an aviary on a rise overlooking the farm, to which Ronnie, a resident turkey, will hopefully relocate from his temporary quarters in the house.
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
westportct.gov
Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions
The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
Register Citizen
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Register Citizen
The Dish: Matt Damon buys Bedford Hills home; Lara Spencer shops in Greenwich; Ron Darling dines in Westport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ron Darling, who lives in Rowayton, was seen dining with his wife, Joanna, at Gabriele’s of Westport at Powers Court last week. New Canaan resident Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, host of “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Sirius XM, was spotted there as well.
Comments / 0