Celebrities

HipHopDX.com

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko Pregnancy: 'Can't Wait To Be A Dad'

Jhené Aiko was spotted with a baby bump for the first time when photos surfaced of her and Big Sean walking around Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (July 3). Later in the day, the Detroit rapper took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the pregnancy and reveal he can’t wait to experience fatherhood.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer

Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal

Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
