Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko Pregnancy: 'Can't Wait To Be A Dad'
Jhené Aiko was spotted with a baby bump for the first time when photos surfaced of her and Big Sean walking around Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (July 3). Later in the day, the Detroit rapper took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the pregnancy and reveal he can’t wait to experience fatherhood.
Kevin Gates Leaves Yung Miami Speechless In "Caresha Please" Trailer
Fans might be waiting on a new album from the City Girls but the Miami duo aren't short on content until the project drops. Yung Miami has embarked into the podcast world with the launch of Caresha, Please. The City Girls rapper launched the season with Diddy for a record-breaking episode.
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
Yo Gotti Calls On Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, Mozzy & Lehla Samia For "Gangsta Art" Intro
There's no denying Yo Gotti's grip on the streets. After years of delivering anthems upon anthems, he's now comfortably seated in his executive chair as the commander-in-chief of the CMG camp. The past few years have seen the label expand with artists like Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, and more. Today,...
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family
Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel
Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response
Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
Kris Jenner wants daughter Kylie Jenner to ‘slow down’ with her extravagant spending habits
According to sources, Kris Jenner is keeping an eye on Kylie Jenner’s extravagant spending habits. “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” one insider told The Post. The comments come days after...
Yung Miami & Diddy Pose For Romantic Photo In Paris After Confirming Dating Rumors
Paris, France – After finally confirming the long-swirling dating rumors last month, Yung Miami and Diddy enjoyed a baecation in Paris this week. The City Girls rapper posted a slideshow serving looks on Instagram on Thursday (July 14), including a romantic photo of her holding hands with the Bad Boy boss.
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones
They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
Nick Cannon Calls Ye Out For Dating His Ex Kim Kardashian, Claims He Introduced Them
Nick Cannon's still defending his reputation as a "habitual spin-the-blocker." The 41-year-old entertainment jack-of-all-trades recently spoke to The Hot Tee Talk Show about his love for Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, but not without revealing a juicy backstory. According to Cannon, who dated the reality TV titan years ago, Kim...
